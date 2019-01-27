Sidney Frazier

Master Gardener Sidney Frazier will talk about camellias at 1 p.m. Feb. 2 at Middleton Place. 

 File/Provided

Today

Oyster Fest

What: The world’s largest oyster festival is back for its 36th year featuring oyster shucking, oyster eating contests, live music, a wide selection of wine and beer, food vendors and more. Kids 10 and under get in free.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Peasant

Price: $17.50-$25

More Info: 843-853-8000, https://bit.ly/2B18eRY

Drag Brunch

What: An all-ages drag brunch featuring a lineup of more than 10 performers, a special brunch menu and all vodka, bourbon and rum punches benefiting local nonprofit We Are Family.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 27

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com

Monday

Agritourism Conference

What: The South Carolina Agritourism Association will host its annual conference with an "education on wheels" bus tour, a presentation by keynote speaker and director of Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Shelby Watson-Hampton, roundtable discussions, vendor showcases and more.

When: 8 a.m. Jan. 28-5 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: St. Christopher Conference Center, 2810 Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island

Price: $75-$190

More Info: 803-734-2144, agriculture.sc.gov

Tuesday

Adaptogenic Herbs

What: Guest instructor Shanequa Singletary will lead a class on Adaptogen herbs where students will learn how they’re best used and how they can help support the body during times of stress, low energy and fatigue. Each student will get a chance to sample teas and take home herbs.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: The Seed Of Life Collective, 621 Wappoo Road, Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-343-6726, seedoflifecollective.com

Native American Talk

What: The South Carolina Historical Society will host director of Native American Studies at USC-Lancaster Chris Judge for a talk, “Gathering Up the Fragments: The Elusive Cheraw Indians in Colonial Times,” as part of its winter lecture series.

When: 6 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org

Wine Dinner

What: A four-course wine dinner with special guest Sharon Marscowitz for curated dishes paired with wine from Austria, Chile, Spain and the U.S.

When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 29

Where: Edison James Island, 1014 Fort Johnson Road

Price: $90

More Info: 843-872-5500, edisonjamesisland.com

Wednesday

Drink & Draw

What: An evening of community and artistry sponsored by Captain’s Comic Expo, Frothy Beard and Artist & Craftsman.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 30

Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com

Thursday

Italian Meets Bourbon

What: Chef Carmine Peluso of Wild Olive will partner with Rebel Taqueria and Boone’s Bourbon to create an Italian-inspired tasting menu for one day only.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-8 p.m. Jan. 31

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2Hs6kiF

Friday

Coin Show

What: The Lowcountry Coin Club will present its winter coin show featuring old and new coins, currency and collectibles from all over the world. Dealers and collectors will be on site to meet, buy and sell.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 1; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3

Where: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9860 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: Free

More Info: 843-302-6210, lowcountrycoinclub.com

Oysterfest

What: Fifth annual Oysterfest presented by the After Hours series at the South Carolina Aquarium. The all-inclusive event will feature local, sustainable oysters, chili and chowder, a beer and wine bar and up-close animal encounters.

When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org/afterhours

Saturday

Save the Light 5K 

What: Second annual half-marathon and 5K to support the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse through grassroots nonprofit Save the Light.

When: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2

Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.

Price: $30-$60

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Park Sweep

What: Participate in a park sweep and clean up at Hampton Plantation Historic Site to keep the park and roads looking spotless.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 2

Where: Hampton Plantation Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-546-9361, scprt.com

Indigo & Slavery 

What: Middleton Place will host an ongoing presentation about 18th-century South Carolina’s main export and its ties to slavery in conjunction with its month-long series of black history-related events, including daily tours exploring the lives of the enslaved and freedmen, documentary screenings and more.

When: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $29 general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Pup Bowl 

What: The Charleston Animal Society will host its second annual Pup Bowl, a family-friendly pet adoption event featuring adoptable puppies facing off in a game of miniature football. The event will feature food and drink vendors, live music and prizes, with all proceeds benefiting the Charleston Animal Society.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Towne Center, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2RalqJh

Camellia Talk 

What: Master Gardener and Middleton Place Vice President of Horticulture Sidney Frazier will lead a workshop and discussion about propagating, growing and caring for camellias. Registration is required.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 2

Where: Garden Market & Nursery at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $29 general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events