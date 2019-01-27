Today
Oyster Fest
What: The world’s largest oyster festival is back for its 36th year featuring oyster shucking, oyster eating contests, live music, a wide selection of wine and beer, food vendors and more. Kids 10 and under get in free.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Peasant
Price: $17.50-$25
More Info: 843-853-8000, https://bit.ly/2B18eRY
Drag Brunch
What: An all-ages drag brunch featuring a lineup of more than 10 performers, a special brunch menu and all vodka, bourbon and rum punches benefiting local nonprofit We Are Family.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Jan. 27
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, theroyalamerican.com
Monday
Agritourism Conference
What: The South Carolina Agritourism Association will host its annual conference with an "education on wheels" bus tour, a presentation by keynote speaker and director of Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission Shelby Watson-Hampton, roundtable discussions, vendor showcases and more.
When: 8 a.m. Jan. 28-5 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: St. Christopher Conference Center, 2810 Seabrook Island Road, Johns Island
Price: $75-$190
More Info: 803-734-2144, agriculture.sc.gov
Tuesday
Adaptogenic Herbs
What: Guest instructor Shanequa Singletary will lead a class on Adaptogen herbs where students will learn how they’re best used and how they can help support the body during times of stress, low energy and fatigue. Each student will get a chance to sample teas and take home herbs.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: The Seed Of Life Collective, 621 Wappoo Road, Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-343-6726, seedoflifecollective.com
Native American Talk
What: The South Carolina Historical Society will host director of Native American Studies at USC-Lancaster Chris Judge for a talk, “Gathering Up the Fragments: The Elusive Cheraw Indians in Colonial Times,” as part of its winter lecture series.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: First Baptist Church, 61 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-3225, schistory.org
Wine Dinner
What: A four-course wine dinner with special guest Sharon Marscowitz for curated dishes paired with wine from Austria, Chile, Spain and the U.S.
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 29
Where: Edison James Island, 1014 Fort Johnson Road
Price: $90
More Info: 843-872-5500, edisonjamesisland.com
Wednesday
Drink & Draw
What: An evening of community and artistry sponsored by Captain’s Comic Expo, Frothy Beard and Artist & Craftsman.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 30
Where: Frothy Beard Brewing Co., 1401 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-1075, frothybeard.com
Thursday
Italian Meets Bourbon
What: Chef Carmine Peluso of Wild Olive will partner with Rebel Taqueria and Boone’s Bourbon to create an Italian-inspired tasting menu for one day only.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m., 5-8 p.m. Jan. 31
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4500, bit.ly/2Hs6kiF
Friday
Coin Show
What: The Lowcountry Coin Club will present its winter coin show featuring old and new coins, currency and collectibles from all over the world. Dealers and collectors will be on site to meet, buy and sell.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Feb. 1; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Feb. 2; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 3
Where: Exchange Park Fairgrounds, 9860 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: Free
More Info: 843-302-6210, lowcountrycoinclub.com
Oysterfest
What: Fifth annual Oysterfest presented by the After Hours series at the South Carolina Aquarium. The all-inclusive event will feature local, sustainable oysters, chili and chowder, a beer and wine bar and up-close animal encounters.
When: 7:30 p.m. Feb. 1
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org/afterhours
Saturday
Save the Light 5K
What: Second annual half-marathon and 5K to support the preservation of the Morris Island Lighthouse through grassroots nonprofit Save the Light.
When: 8:30 a.m. Feb. 2
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave.
Price: $30-$60
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Park Sweep
What: Participate in a park sweep and clean up at Hampton Plantation Historic Site to keep the park and roads looking spotless.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 2
Where: Hampton Plantation Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-546-9361, scprt.com
Indigo & Slavery
What: Middleton Place will host an ongoing presentation about 18th-century South Carolina’s main export and its ties to slavery in conjunction with its month-long series of black history-related events, including daily tours exploring the lives of the enslaved and freedmen, documentary screenings and more.
When: 10:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Pup Bowl
What: The Charleston Animal Society will host its second annual Pup Bowl, a family-friendly pet adoption event featuring adoptable puppies facing off in a game of miniature football. The event will feature food and drink vendors, live music and prizes, with all proceeds benefiting the Charleston Animal Society.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Towne Center, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2RalqJh
Camellia Talk
What: Master Gardener and Middleton Place Vice President of Horticulture Sidney Frazier will lead a workshop and discussion about propagating, growing and caring for camellias. Registration is required.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 2
Where: Garden Market & Nursery at Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
