The Middleton Place Holiday Market will have a variety of seasonal items from local artisans and vendors. The market will run from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23 and 24. File/Marie Rodriguez

Today

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a farmers market every Sunday featuring local craft vendors, food trucks, farmers and live music.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays

Where: The Post and Courier Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: postandcourierfarmersmarket.com

Oyster Roast & Pig Pickin’

What: Swig and Swine will host an all-you-can-eat oyster roast and pig pickin’ featuring live music, axe throwing with Blade & Bull and a full whiskey bar.

When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Swig & Swine Shipyard Park, 2379 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant

Price: $35

More Info: 843-416-7368, swigandswinebbq.com

Vegan Potluck

What: Satsang Yoga’s annual Thanksgiving-themed vegan potluck followed by an open mic night.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18

Where: Satsang Yoga, 1256 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com

Monday

Accounts of Bravery

What: Join The Charleston Museum’s Archivist and Collections Manager Jennifer McCormick to learn about some of the most notable accounts of bravery during the Civil War.

When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Rose Society

What: Join the Charleston Lowcountry Rose Society for food, fellowship and their November program about “Noisette Roses and John Champney.”

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-789-9268, charlestonlowcountryrosesociety.org

Tuesday

Yoga Benefit

What: Join Caryn O’Hara for a special fundraiser yoga class to benefit long-time member Gina for her tiny home project.

When: 4 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: Mission Yoga, 125 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20 donation

More Info: 843-974-4187, wearemissionyoga.com

Wednesday

Thanksgiving Wines

What: A tasting of Thanksgiving-inspired wines including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine available all day.

When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Anniversary Soiree 

What: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine will celebrate its first anniversary with a complimentary glass of champagne and amuse-bouches for patrons.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-203-6297, felixchs.com

Champagne Tasting

What: Avondale Wine & Cheese’s second annual Thanksgiving eve champagne tasting. Reservations are encouraged.

When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2PN9Sit

Thursday

Turkey Glide

What: The ninth annual 5K Fried Turkey Glide. All ages and abilities are welcome. Participants are asked to call or email Jay at jreigart@wkdickson.com for directions.

When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22 

Where: Garris Landing, Highway S10-1170, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-693-4936, facebook.com/friedturkey5k

Dinner & Giveaway

What: Annual Thanksgiving dinner featuring a buffet, a hourly raffle and live entertainment, presented by the South Carolina Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-751-8379, scgrandlodgeafm.org

Friday

Holiday Marketplace

What: The Middleton Place Garden Market and Museum Shop will kick-off the shopping season with an open air marking including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festival carols and complimentary hot cider and treats.

When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23-24

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Saturday

Open House

What: Legare Farms will open its doors for the day for free hayrides, a chance to feed the cows, visit the barnyard and shop the farm store and its visiting crafters.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-0788, legarefarms.com

Holiday Fest

What: Freshfields Village will kick off the holiday season with its annual holiday festival featuring kids’ activities, live music, a chance to take pictures with Santa and local food vendors.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com

Holiday Pub Tour

What: Kick-off of daily pub crawls in celebration of the holiday season featuring local food, culture and history to raise money for the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Pub crawls will run through Jan. 10.

When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 24

Where: Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston

Price: $31

More info: pubtourcharleston.com

