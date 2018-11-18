Today
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a farmers market every Sunday featuring local craft vendors, food trucks, farmers and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays
Where: The Post and Courier Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Oyster Roast & Pig Pickin’
What: Swig and Swine will host an all-you-can-eat oyster roast and pig pickin’ featuring live music, axe throwing with Blade & Bull and a full whiskey bar.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Swig & Swine Shipyard Park, 2379 Highway 41, Mount Pleasant
Price: $35
More Info: 843-416-7368, swigandswinebbq.com
Vegan Potluck
What: Satsang Yoga’s annual Thanksgiving-themed vegan potluck followed by an open mic night.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18
Where: Satsang Yoga, 1256 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com
Monday
Accounts of Bravery
What: Join The Charleston Museum’s Archivist and Collections Manager Jennifer McCormick to learn about some of the most notable accounts of bravery during the Civil War.
When: 10:30 a.m. Nov. 19
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Rose Society
What: Join the Charleston Lowcountry Rose Society for food, fellowship and their November program about “Noisette Roses and John Champney.”
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: James Island Town Hall, 1122 Dills Bluff Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-789-9268, charlestonlowcountryrosesociety.org
Tuesday
Yoga Benefit
What: Join Caryn O’Hara for a special fundraiser yoga class to benefit long-time member Gina for her tiny home project.
When: 4 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Mission Yoga, 125 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 donation
More Info: 843-974-4187, wearemissionyoga.com
Wednesday
Thanksgiving Wines
What: A tasting of Thanksgiving-inspired wines including a complimentary glass of sparkling wine available all day.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Anniversary Soiree
What: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine will celebrate its first anniversary with a complimentary glass of champagne and amuse-bouches for patrons.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Felix Cocktails et Cuisine, 550 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-203-6297, felixchs.com
Champagne Tasting
What: Avondale Wine & Cheese’s second annual Thanksgiving eve champagne tasting. Reservations are encouraged.
When: 6-11 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Savannah Highway, Ste. B, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2PN9Sit
Thursday
Turkey Glide
What: The ninth annual 5K Fried Turkey Glide. All ages and abilities are welcome. Participants are asked to call or email Jay at jreigart@wkdickson.com for directions.
When: 9:30 a.m. Nov. 22
Where: Garris Landing, Highway S10-1170, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-693-4936, facebook.com/friedturkey5k
Dinner & Giveaway
What: Annual Thanksgiving dinner featuring a buffet, a hourly raffle and live entertainment, presented by the South Carolina Grand Lodge of Ancient Free & Accepted Masons.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 22
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-751-8379, scgrandlodgeafm.org
Friday
Holiday Marketplace
What: The Middleton Place Garden Market and Museum Shop will kick-off the shopping season with an open air marking including local artisans and vendors, live musicians performing festival carols and complimentary hot cider and treats.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 23-24
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Saturday
Open House
What: Legare Farms will open its doors for the day for free hayrides, a chance to feed the cows, visit the barnyard and shop the farm store and its visiting crafters.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Legare Farms, 2620 Hanscombe Point Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-0788, legarefarms.com
Holiday Fest
What: Freshfields Village will kick off the holiday season with its annual holiday festival featuring kids’ activities, live music, a chance to take pictures with Santa and local food vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Lane, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, freshfieldsvillage.com
Holiday Pub Tour
What: Kick-off of daily pub crawls in celebration of the holiday season featuring local food, culture and history to raise money for the MUSC Children’s Hospital. Pub crawls will run through Jan. 10.
When: 4-7 p.m. Nov. 24
Where: Tommy Condon’s Irish Pub, 160 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More info: pubtourcharleston.com
