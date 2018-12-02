Today Sunday Dec. 2
Holiday Home Tour
What: Third annual holiday tour of homes to benefit the Colleton county Historical and Preservation Society featuring seven homes and a reception.
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Bedon-Lucas House, 205 Church St., Walterboro
Price: $35
More Info: 843-538-4353, walterborosc.org
Wine Under the Oaks
What: Guests are invited to Boone Hall to sample fine wines from fifteen distributors and eight wineries alongside food pairings.
When: 1-4 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $55-$65
More Info: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com
Oyster Roast & BBQ
What: Fourteenth annual oyster roast hosted by the Friends of McLeod featuring an all-inclusive buffet of oysters, barbecue, hot dogs, beer and wine. The event will also feature live music and raffles.
When: 4-8 p.m. Dec. 2
Where: The Pavilion on McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $35-$40
More Info: 843-343-7203, bit.ly/2TtNdXE
Monday
Hanukkah Dinner
What: Butcher & Bee will host a traditional family-style Jewish spread by chef Michael Zentner to celebrate Hanukkah.
When: 7-10 p.m. Dec. 3
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com
Tuesday
Winter Gardening Tips
What: Charleston County Master Gardener Darren Sheriff will speak about how to prepare plants for colder temperatures and how to get your garden ready for winter.
When: 10:30 a.m.-Noon Dec. 4
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 895 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Greenery Workshop
What: The Port Mercantile will partner with Roadside Blooms to host a winter greens workshop for guests to learn how to use greenery to make a tablescape more festive and how to make a small wreath using locally grown greens and foraged elements.
When: 5:30 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: The Port Mercantile at The Restoration, 75 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $36
More Info: 877-221-7202, bit.ly/2E2FWcD
Wednesday
Holiday Workshop
What: The Charleston Museum will host its annual holiday workshop where children can sip hot chocolate, eat cookies, create ornaments and decorate the little Hayward-Washington House in the KidStory exhibit.
When: 3:30-4:30 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$12 general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Wellness Wednesday
What: The Historic Rice Mill will present a monthly wellness Wednesday including an hour-long yoga class with a local certified yoga teacher and healthy snacks provided by Good Food Catering.
When: 5:45 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-723-7952, historicricemill.net
Good Catch Dinner
What: A dining experience to celebrate the Feast of the Seven Fishes. Executive chef Deljuan Murphy will curate a five-course meal of local and sustainable fare with wine pairings.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 5
Where: Fleet Landing Restaurant & Bar, 186 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $49-$69
More Info: 843-722-8100, fleetlanding.net
Thursday
Wreath Making
What: Flowershop will host a wreath making workshop. All tools and materials will be provided. The event will also offer wine and snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Celadon Home, 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $85
More Info: 843-884-7005, flowershopchs.com/events
Vintage Lounge B-Day
What: Vintage Lounge will celebrate its first anniversary with a party featuring 100 bottles of complimentary wine, a variety of cheese, oysters and desserts and live music.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 6
Where: Vintage Lounge, 545 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-818-4282, vintagechs.com
Friday
Scuba Claus
What: The South Carolina Aquarium will feature Scuba Claus during its festive, interactive daily dive shows in the Great Ocean Tank through Dec. 23.
When: 11 a.m., 3 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $23-$30 general admission
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org
Candlelight House Tour
What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting. A wine reception will follow the tour. Tours will run through Dec. 22.
When: 6:30 p.m., 7 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-723-1623, historiccharleston.org
Light Display
What: Opening night for the Lakeside Light Display featuring holiday musical entertainment, hot chocolate and cookies provided by Helping Hands of Goose Creek.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Goose Creek Municipal Center, 519A North Goose Creek Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, goosecreekrecreation.com
Saturday
Deck the Merchants
What: To celebrate the holiday season, Merchants Hall will host its inaugural Christmas brunch and market. Brunch will be curated by 5Church and Spike by Snyder and local shops will be in attendance.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Second Floor at Merchants Hall, 36 North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-534-5029, merchantshallchs.com/events
Holiday Market
What: A showcase of more than 75 vendors offering a variety of local and handmade gifts and treats for sale.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
More Info: 843-513-7742, carnescharleston.com
Shuckin’ on the Cooper
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier will host its second annual Shuckin’ on the Cooper event featuring an oyster roast, live music by Joshua Jarman and a view of the Charleston’s Holiday Parade of Boats.
When: 5-8 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
