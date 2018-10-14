Counter Culture Coffee

Counter Culture Coffee will host a class about brewing espresso 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19 at its spring street training center. 

 Provided

Today

Basic Flea

What: Every second Sunday, Basic Kitchen hosts a curated vendor market of local craftsmen, artists, vintage pickers and more in its parking lot.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host its inaugural farmers market this Sunday featuring local craft vendors, food trucks, farmers and live music.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays

Where: The Post and Courier Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

More Info: postandcourierfarmersmarket.com

Home Showcase

What: Nexton will debut its new model row complete with six new home designs by renowned builders Ashton Woods, David Weekley, Homes by Dickerson, Pulte Homes and Saussy Burbank. The event will include a catered brunch and raffle for a Yeti cooler.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: The Greeting House, 106 Greeting House Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-3096, nexton.com

Culinary Celebration

What: Fourth annual “Tale of the Fish” culinary celebration featuring celebrated chefs and mixologists to create an evening of coastal Italian-inspired dishes alongside Italian wines. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14

Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms

Price: $95

More Info: 855-211-7473, wilddunes.com

Tuesday

MUSC’s Science Cafe

What: MUSC professor of surgery Michael Yost will discuss tissue engineering and 3D bioprinting that holds the promise of customizing living implants for patients who have lost tissue due to trauma, disease or genetic disability.

When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-cafe

Hard Hat Tour

What: Join the Preservation Society of Charleston for a hard hat tour of 5 East Battery, one of the city’s most iconic historic properties featuring an insider’s view of the restoration process and a reception.

When: 5:45-8 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: 5 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-722-2630, bit.ly/2OS3xSC

Community Dinner

What: Middleton Place will host a community dinner with Pilates studio Longevity Fitness featuring wine and beer, a stroll through the gardens and a family-style menu of local and organic ingredients.

When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Wednesday

Cut-a-thon

What: Salon Salon of Charleston will host a donation based Cut-a-thon to raise money for breast cancer. The event will also feature food and drink.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Salon Salon of Charleston, 897 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: pay-what-you-can

More Info: 843-849-7005, salonsalonofcharleston.com

Paint Your Pet

What: Join Charleston artist Julia Deckman for a 2-1/2 hour painting workshop where students will be assisted in painting their own pet portraits. Students are asked to email pictures of pets at sign up. No experience necessary and all materials will be provided. Registration is required by Oct. 14.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $75-$90

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn/, megan@reduxstudios.org

Whiskey After Dark

What: The Local Palate will present its fifth annual Whiskey After Dark event featuring samples of more than 100 whiskeys, bourbons and scotches, as well as craft beer and wine. The event also will host Rodney Scott, Sam Jones and Southern Soul Barbeque. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.

When: 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 17

Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65-$85

More Info: 843-793-4876, bit.ly/2Pb8p21

Friday

Yoga in the Rotunda

What: Local yoga instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall of the Gibbes Museum. Attendees are asked to bring their own mats and water. Ticket price includes a $5 coupon for The Daily.

When: 8-9 a.m. Oct. 19

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

Espresso at Home 

What: Counter Culture Coffee will lead a class on the variables that impact brewing espresso and how to employ those to master making espresso at home. The event will also feature latte art practice and a Counter Culture trial subscription.

When: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19

Where: Counter Culture Coffee Training Center, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 888-238-5282, counterculturecoffee.com

Saturday

Color Run

What: A 5K color run hosted by Charleston Miracle to raise money for the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.

When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 704-912-7644, bit.ly/2OMuRlf

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.

When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar

Chocolate Tasting

What: A one-and-a-half-hour chocolate tasting featuring more than 25 chocolates. The event is BYOB and guests will receive a Cocoa Academic Packet incorporating cocoa information, tasting tips and more.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Cocoa Academic, 6185 Rivers Ave., Ste. J, North Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-494-8464, cocoaacademic.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events