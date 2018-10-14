Today
Basic Flea
What: Every second Sunday, Basic Kitchen hosts a curated vendor market of local craftsmen, artists, vintage pickers and more in its parking lot.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host its inaugural farmers market this Sunday featuring local craft vendors, food trucks, farmers and live music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sundays
Where: The Post and Courier Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
More Info: postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Home Showcase
What: Nexton will debut its new model row complete with six new home designs by renowned builders Ashton Woods, David Weekley, Homes by Dickerson, Pulte Homes and Saussy Burbank. The event will include a catered brunch and raffle for a Yeti cooler.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: The Greeting House, 106 Greeting House Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-3096, nexton.com
Culinary Celebration
What: Fourth annual “Tale of the Fish” culinary celebration featuring celebrated chefs and mixologists to create an evening of coastal Italian-inspired dishes alongside Italian wines. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Lowcountry Food Bank.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 14
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 1 Sundial Circle, Isle of Palms
Price: $95
More Info: 855-211-7473, wilddunes.com
Tuesday
MUSC’s Science Cafe
What: MUSC professor of surgery Michael Yost will discuss tissue engineering and 3D bioprinting that holds the promise of customizing living implants for patients who have lost tissue due to trauma, disease or genetic disability.
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, musc.edu/science-cafe
Hard Hat Tour
What: Join the Preservation Society of Charleston for a hard hat tour of 5 East Battery, one of the city’s most iconic historic properties featuring an insider’s view of the restoration process and a reception.
When: 5:45-8 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: 5 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-722-2630, bit.ly/2OS3xSC
Community Dinner
What: Middleton Place will host a community dinner with Pilates studio Longevity Fitness featuring wine and beer, a stroll through the gardens and a family-style menu of local and organic ingredients.
When: 6-9 p.m. Oct. 16
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Wednesday
Cut-a-thon
What: Salon Salon of Charleston will host a donation based Cut-a-thon to raise money for breast cancer. The event will also feature food and drink.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Salon Salon of Charleston, 897 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: pay-what-you-can
More Info: 843-849-7005, salonsalonofcharleston.com
Paint Your Pet
What: Join Charleston artist Julia Deckman for a 2-1/2 hour painting workshop where students will be assisted in painting their own pet portraits. Students are asked to email pictures of pets at sign up. No experience necessary and all materials will be provided. Registration is required by Oct. 14.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$90
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn/, megan@reduxstudios.org
Whiskey After Dark
What: The Local Palate will present its fifth annual Whiskey After Dark event featuring samples of more than 100 whiskeys, bourbons and scotches, as well as craft beer and wine. The event also will host Rodney Scott, Sam Jones and Southern Soul Barbeque. A portion of the proceeds will benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6:30-10 p.m. Oct. 17
Where: The Cedar Room, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$85
More Info: 843-793-4876, bit.ly/2Pb8p21
Friday
Yoga in the Rotunda
What: Local yoga instructor Katie Borges will lead an all-levels yoga flow in the Campbell Rotunda and sculpture hall of the Gibbes Museum. Attendees are asked to bring their own mats and water. Ticket price includes a $5 coupon for The Daily.
When: 8-9 a.m. Oct. 19
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Espresso at Home
What: Counter Culture Coffee will lead a class on the variables that impact brewing espresso and how to employ those to master making espresso at home. The event will also feature latte art practice and a Counter Culture trial subscription.
When: 1-3:30 p.m. Oct. 19
Where: Counter Culture Coffee Training Center, 85-1/2 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 888-238-5282, counterculturecoffee.com
Saturday
Color Run
What: A 5K color run hosted by Charleston Miracle to raise money for the new MUSC Shawn Jenkins Children’s Hospital.
When: 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Laurel Hill County Park, 1400 Highway 41, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 704-912-7644, bit.ly/2OMuRlf
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
Chocolate Tasting
What: A one-and-a-half-hour chocolate tasting featuring more than 25 chocolates. The event is BYOB and guests will receive a Cocoa Academic Packet incorporating cocoa information, tasting tips and more.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Cocoa Academic, 6185 Rivers Ave., Ste. J, North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-494-8464, cocoaacademic.com
