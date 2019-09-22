Tuesday
Night Creatures
What: Part of the Leaves and Letters Garden Series, presented by Gryphon Den Wildlife Rehabilitation Center, attendees will meet some bats and owls, and learn how to make the yard wildlife-friendly for creatures of the night. This program is for ages 18 and older. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. or 2 p.m. Sept. 24
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2mqSkMl
Wednesday
Beach Walk
What: Naturalist-guided beach walk on Folly Beach will discussion on animals that inhabit the shells, the nature of the barrier islands and more, depending on what attendees find along the beach.
When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
Gardening
What: Learn about the importance of pollinators, build a gourd bird house and take a history tour of the preserve. The garden is sponsored and maintained by the Master of Environmental and Sustainability Studies Program at the College of Charleston.
When: 4:30-6:30 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Stono River Preserve Student Garden, 5297 Dixie Plantation Road, Hollywood
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2moZZL0
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music from Eric Barnett, with the Kickin' Chicken and Charleston Pops food trucks.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 25
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20 (commemorative wine glass included)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP
Thursday
Design a Cookbook
What: Learn how to add text, design a layout, adjust images and turn home recipes into a cookbook that's ready to print.
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in September
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2LhrBu8
Builder Bash
What: Charleston Habitat for Humanity will celebrate its 30th anniversary at this fifth annual gala, a fundraiser to help end the cycle of poverty and provide safe, affordable housing. The event will include food and beverages, entertainment and live and silent auctions.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Sept. 26
Where: The Cedar Room at the Cigar Factory, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-203-4025, bit.ly/2kV3Df3
Friday
‘Hearts & Hammers’
What: East Cooper Habitat for Humanity celebration, featuring music from the Plantation Singers and the First Class Band, food, beverages and a silent auction.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 27
Where: Blackbaud, 65 Fairchild St., Daniel Island
Price: $75 individual; $125 couple
More Info: 843-881-2600, eastcooperhabitat.org
Saturday
Youth Fishing
What: The Huck Finn Fishing Festival, in partnership with the Department of Natural Resources, is designed for ages 4-12 and awards will be given to top finishers in each age group.
When: 8:30 a.m.-noon Sept. 28
Where: Colonial Lake Park, 46-54 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $3 per child
More Info: bit.ly/2m41Pk0
Fall Wreath Class
What: Grape vine wreaths and decorations provided, but attendees can bring their own decorations for design. Registration required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $20 per person
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
Indigo Dyeing
What: In this indigo Dyeing workshop, fiber artist Arianne King Comer will teach the wax-resist dyeing technique of batik. Designs will be created on scarves with wax using a free-hand method and stamps, then dipped into an indigo vat. Participants will also explore the manual-resist dyeing technique of shibori, which produces patterns on fabric similar to tie-dye. Materials provided.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Sept. 28
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2mqenTe
Dyeing with Indigo
What: Learn the process of taking indigo from its flowering plant and creating a blue dye, as based on the process of growing, harvesting, fermenting, aerating and drying perfected by Eliza Lucas Pinckney.
When: 10 a.m. Sept. 28
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: Fee not listed
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/2m23t64
Indigo Demo
What: An indigo extraction and dyeing demonstration, including the history of the Pinckney family in growing the crop, as well as the process from taking it from plant to dye.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Fee not listed
More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2lZKatV
Fall Floral
What: Floral designer Gretchen Cuddy will share tips and techniques to create a fall table arrangement. Attendees will design and take home an arrangement using live materials.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Sept. 28
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$85
More Info: 843-722-2706, bit.ly/2lY1iAg
