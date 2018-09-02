Today
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market alongside a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Wine & Cheese Cruise
What: Explore the waterways in Folly Beach at sunset aboard the Tideline. The cruise will include light appetizers and a cheese spread. Guests are asked to bring their preferred beverage. Additional wine and cheese sunset cruises will run through Nov. 10.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 2
Where: Tideline Tours, 66 West 9th St. Ext., Folly Beach
Price: $50
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com
Monday
Dirt Dash
What: Ninth annual 5K run and half-marathon with an option to camp out the night before. All finishers will receive a medal and the top five winners will receive special awards.
When: 7:30 a.m. Sept. 3
Where: Middleton Place Woodlands, 4279 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$60
More Info: eagle.endurance@gmail.com, bit.ly/2oahwnG
Dog Day
What: A dog-friendly afternoon baseball game versus the West Virginia Black Bears featuring dollar beers and hot dogs. See website for varying ticket prices.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 3
Where: Joe P. Riley Jr. Stadium, 360 Fishburne St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-7241, riverdogs.com
Tuesday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Alzheimer’s Family Support Services’ will host an educational program taught by certified leaders to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for loved ones with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 4, 11
Where: Roper Hospital Berkeley, 730 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-459-4751, thearkofsc.org
Wednesday
Wine Down
What: Explore Old Towne Creek County Park with wine, live music from Shane Clark and food truck fare from Tamashii. Wine and a commemorative glass are included with admission.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Un-Wined Watercolor
What: Monthly watercoloring class led by Mia Loia. Attendees are asked to bring their happy hour drink of choice.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 5
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Thursday
Small Business Lunch
What: King Street Marketing and Halls Management will host Stephen A. Bedard, president and CEO of the Gaillard Management Corp., for a luncheon. The event will feature a three-course meal and a full-service cash bar.
When: 11:30 a.m. doors; noon lunch Sept. 6
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $31
More Info: 843-242-3185, hallssignatureevents.com
Painting Workshop
What: Join wildlife artist Amanda McLenon for an introductory wildlife painting workshop. The workshop will include a tour of the Bunting Natural History Gallery for participants to draw inspiration from. All materials will be provided. Registration required.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$50
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Echo in Ramadi
What: Symposium to provide a special perspective of a 10-month battle on the streets of Ramadi, Iraq, based on the book “Echo in Ramadi” by Echo Company Commander Major Scott Huesing, featuring Marines who served in Iraq and an Iraqi combat interpreter.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 6
Where: Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum aboard the USS Yorktown, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5984, patriotspoint.org
Friday
Book Sale
What: An extensive selection of gently used books, DVDs, CDs and audiobooks will be for sale at the Friends of the Summerville Library’s charity book sale. To benefit the George H. Seago Public Library.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 7; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 8; noon-5 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: American Legion Post 21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-371-9293, friendsofthesummervillelibrary.weebly.com
Hoedown Throw Down
What: A farm party to kick off Charleston Beer Week with a goat race with goats from Burden Creek Dairy, live bluegrass music from Sandy & Keith of The Bluestone Ramblers and food truck fare from Rebel Taqueria.
When: 5-9 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Low Tide Brewing, 2863 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-501-7570, lowtidebrewing.com
Saturday
Wellness Fair
What: Carnes Crossroads will host its inaugural wellness fair bringing together local fitness, healthcare, nutrition and wellness experts for a one-day educational event. The fair will feature more than 20 fitness, traditional and holistic medicine and nutrition exhibitors.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com
Southern Fried
What: Second annual culinary event hosting local and regional restaurants to compete to make the best fried chicken in the area. Tasting plates will be $2 each.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Riverfront Park, 1061 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-277-0609, southernfriedchickenchallenge.com
There Will Be Hops
What: A Charleston Beer Week event hosting local and out-of-state breweries alike for a day of hops, live music, food and more. Participating breweries include Burley Oak Brewing, Ardent Craft Ales, Magnify Brewing, Triple Crossing Beer and others. General admission will included unlimited 2 oz. tastings and a commemorative tasting glass.
When: 2 p.m.-Midnight Sept. 8
Where: Charleston Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $40 general admission, $10 designated driver
More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events