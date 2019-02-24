MUSC Urban Farm

The MUSC Urban Farm will debut its new outdoor kitchen from 4-6 p.m. Thursday. 

Today

Birds of Prey Photo Day

What: A unique opportunity to take close-up photos of more than 15 species of birds of prey in a natural setting, as well as take a self-guided tour of the center.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 24

Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $52-$65

More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

Girl Scout Cookies & Beer 

What: Tradesman Brewing will host a Girl Scout cookies sale and offer beer pairings to compliment them. Swing & Swine will be on site to offer up food truck fare throughout the afternoon.

When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com

Somm School

What: A class exploring Cru Beaujolais with certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley. Students will taste wines from four different crus and learn the detailed history and geology of the region. Those who work in the food and beverage industry will be given a 50 percent discount.

When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24

Where: Edmunds Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More info: 843-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Tuesday

Ethnobotany

What: A naturalist-guided walk discussing how former inhabitants interacted with nature for mutual benefits. Attendees will take home and learn to make a historical herbal remedy. Registration is required.

When: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-762-8092, ccprc.com

Honey Paw

What: Butcher and Bee will host The Honey Paw restaurant from Portland, Maine, for a one-night event of pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails.

When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com

Wine Tasting

What: Bin 526 will host Greg Urmini of California-based winery Paul Hobbs Wines as he hosts an exclusive tasting of six wines.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26

Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com

Wednesday

Tasting Dinner

What: A four-course dinner pairing dishes with chef-driven beer by Moody Tongue.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: 5Church Charleston, 32 B North Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com

Thursday

Teacher Talk

What: Hear local educators share their vision for the future of education in South Carolina, in conjunction with the Beyond Minimally Adequate series.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Room 101 at Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-8050, ehhp.cofc.edu

Wine Tasting

What: Taste four different wines with Michael Tuffner of Advintage as he shares his knowledge about each.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Highway B, Charleston

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2TVldvD

Hand Embroidery

What: A beginner’s modern hand embroidery workshop with local artist Camela Guevara, to learn how to make personalized gifts. All materials will be provided.

When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: Uncommon Threads, 87 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: bit.ly/2Xg80zF

Urban Kitchen Opening 

What: The MUSC Urban Farm will celebrate its grand opening of its newly built outdoor kitchen and gathering space with a DIY pizza station, complimentary refreshments, farm tours and more.

When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 28

Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29 Bee St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2300, facebook.com/muscurbanfarm

Friday

Book Sale

What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will host a book sale with more than 10,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.

When: 9-5:30 p.m. March 1; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org

Garden Summit 

What: An education and career development summit for young professionals looking to transition into horticulture and communication careers. The event will include a tour of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens as well as educational sessions with garden communicators and designers.

When: Reception 6 p.m. March 1, Summit 7 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $75-$195

More Info: bit.ly/2QVCjHr

Saturday

Where the Wild Things Run

What: A 5K for walkers, joggers and runners alike to explore the nature trails at the center. An award ceremony with local food and drinks will be held immediately following.

When: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start March 2

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $32-$38

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2T6I22v

Linocut Workshop

What: Local artist and illustrator Kristen Solecki will lead a botanical linocut printing workshop. All materials will be included. Registration is required.

When: 10 a.m.-noon March 2

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $45-$60

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Oyster Roast 

What: Follywood’s ninth annual oyster roast, benefiting and raising awareness for the Warrior Surf Foundation, featuring live music, food trucks, kids activities, local art vendors and more.

When: Noon-8 p.m. March 2

Where: The Barrel, 1859 Folly Road, Charleston

Price: $15 entry

More Info: 864-554-6277, facebook.com/follywoodrocks

