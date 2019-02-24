Today
Birds of Prey Photo Day
What: A unique opportunity to take close-up photos of more than 15 species of birds of prey in a natural setting, as well as take a self-guided tour of the center.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m., Feb. 24
Where: Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 North Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $52-$65
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Girl Scout Cookies & Beer
What: Tradesman Brewing will host a Girl Scout cookies sale and offer beer pairings to compliment them. Swing & Swine will be on site to offer up food truck fare throughout the afternoon.
When: 1-5 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Ext., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-410-1315, tradesmanbrewing.com
Somm School
What: A class exploring Cru Beaujolais with certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley. Students will taste wines from four different crus and learn the detailed history and geology of the region. Those who work in the food and beverage industry will be given a 50 percent discount.
When: 2-3:30 p.m. Feb. 24
Where: Edmunds Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More info: 843-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Tuesday
Ethnobotany
What: A naturalist-guided walk discussing how former inhabitants interacted with nature for mutual benefits. Attendees will take home and learn to make a historical herbal remedy. Registration is required.
When: 9:45-10:30 a.m. Feb. 26
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-762-8092, ccprc.com
Honey Paw
What: Butcher and Bee will host The Honey Paw restaurant from Portland, Maine, for a one-night event of pan-Asian cuisine and cocktails.
When: 5-10 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com
Wine Tasting
What: Bin 526 will host Greg Urmini of California-based winery Paul Hobbs Wines as he hosts an exclusive tasting of six wines.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 26
Where: Bin 526, 20 Fairchild St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-377-8181, bin526.com
Wednesday
Tasting Dinner
What: A four-course dinner pairing dishes with chef-driven beer by Moody Tongue.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: 5Church Charleston, 32 B North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com
Thursday
Teacher Talk
What: Hear local educators share their vision for the future of education in South Carolina, in conjunction with the Beyond Minimally Adequate series.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Room 101 at Rita Liddy Hollings Science Center, 58 Coming St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-8050, ehhp.cofc.edu
Wine Tasting
What: Taste four different wines with Michael Tuffner of Advintage as he shares his knowledge about each.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Avondale Wine & Cheese, 813 Highway B, Charleston
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-5444, bit.ly/2TVldvD
Hand Embroidery
What: A beginner’s modern hand embroidery workshop with local artist Camela Guevara, to learn how to make personalized gifts. All materials will be provided.
When: 6-8 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: Uncommon Threads, 87 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: bit.ly/2Xg80zF
Urban Kitchen Opening
What: The MUSC Urban Farm will celebrate its grand opening of its newly built outdoor kitchen and gathering space with a DIY pizza station, complimentary refreshments, farm tours and more.
When: 4-6 p.m. Feb. 28
Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29 Bee St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2300, facebook.com/muscurbanfarm
Friday
Book Sale
What: The Charleston Friends of the Library will host a book sale with more than 10,000 gently used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.
When: 9-5:30 p.m. March 1; 9 a.m.-4 p.m. March 2
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6882, charlestonlibraryfriends.org
Garden Summit
What: An education and career development summit for young professionals looking to transition into horticulture and communication careers. The event will include a tour of Magnolia Plantation and Gardens as well as educational sessions with garden communicators and designers.
When: Reception 6 p.m. March 1, Summit 7 a.m.-5 p.m. March 2
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $75-$195
More Info: bit.ly/2QVCjHr
Saturday
Where the Wild Things Run
What: A 5K for walkers, joggers and runners alike to explore the nature trails at the center. An award ceremony with local food and drinks will be held immediately following.
When: 7 a.m. registration, 8 a.m. start March 2
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $32-$38
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2T6I22v
Linocut Workshop
What: Local artist and illustrator Kristen Solecki will lead a botanical linocut printing workshop. All materials will be included. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m.-noon March 2
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $45-$60
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Oyster Roast
What: Follywood’s ninth annual oyster roast, benefiting and raising awareness for the Warrior Surf Foundation, featuring live music, food trucks, kids activities, local art vendors and more.
When: Noon-8 p.m. March 2
Where: The Barrel, 1859 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: $15 entry
More Info: 864-554-6277, facebook.com/follywoodrocks
