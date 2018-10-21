Today
Food Trucks for Florence
What: A food truck rodeo to benefit the victims of Hurricane Florence will include fare from Holy City Cupcakes, Jonny Poppers, Happy Thai, Kystyna’s Polish Food, Samira’s Gyros, JB’s Buck List and much more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com
Family Picnic
What: Annual family picnic includes a nature walk, live music, children’s games, activities, face painting and more.
When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $10-$35
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Oyster & Pig Roast
What: Home Team BBQ’s semi-annual Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin’ event features an all-you-can-eat oyster bar, whole hog barbecue, $5 limited-edition brews from Commonhouse Aleworks and live music by Travelin’ Kine.
When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21
Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 404-815-9327, hometeambbq.com
Tuesday Oct. 23
Harvest Dinner
What: An all-inclusive five-course fine dining experience with wine pairings by executive chef Vince Dodson and live music by guitarist Keith Miller.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Planters Walk Clubhouse, 201 Planters Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: $75
More Info: 843-471-4580, bit.ly/2yeVplk
Full Moon Cruise
What: A boat tour at twilight to see the full moon. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and a favorite beverage.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Tideline Tours, 66 West 9th St., Folly Beach
Price: $35-$45
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com
'Hospital & Hospitality'
What: 5Church will partner with MUSC Children's Hopsital to host a special "Hospital & Hospitality" fundraiser dinner. Child patients will work alongside 5Church's chefs, servers and hostesses to create a three-course meal. Wine pairings included.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: 5Church, 32B North Market St., downtown Charleston
Price: $150
More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com
Wednesday
Soap-making
What: The Cannonborough Collective will team up with Motherland Essentials for a soap-making class using all natural and plant-based soap products.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Cannonborough Collective, 185A Saint Phillip St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-872-5252, bit.ly/2pWVkyr
Wine Stroll
What: The return of Fall Garden Strolls and Wine Tastings at Middleton Place where guests can sip old and new world wines and stroll through a different garden location each week. Strolls will continue every Wednesday through Nov. 14.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Meditation Class
What: the Charleston Tibetan Society will host a nondenominational meditation class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.
When: 7 p.m. Oct. 24
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Thursday
Guest Chef
What: Butcher & Bee will host a special collaborative dinner with critically acclaimed guest chef Daniel Eddy of Walnut Street Cafe in Philadelphia, Pa. using Lowcountry ingredients with the Nicaraguan flavors of his childhood.
When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com
Poetic Plates
What: A three-course rhyme-inspired menu with live readings from local poets and purveyors and contributors from culinary artist Laura Furey, Olinda Olives and Olive Oil, Tiller Bakery, Gelati Moto and Magnolia’s.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, 280A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $40
More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com/dinner
Friday
Coffee Producers
What: Meet Sofia and Jan-Carlo Handtke, the couple who run the farms in El Salvador behind Mapache Coffee, who will talk about the day-to-day lives of coffee producers through photos, videos and a Q&A session. A coffee tasting will follow the lecture.
When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26
Where: Balzac Brothers, 11 Fulton St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-8020, bit.ly/2P7ctn7
Underwater Carving
What: The South Carolina Aquarium will host a Halloween-themed dive show featuring underwater pumpkin carvings in the Great Ocean Tank by aquarium divers. Guest can vote on their favorite design following the dive show.
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $23-$30 general admission
More Info: 800-722-6455, scaquarium.org
Family Fright Nights
What: Tenth annual family fright nights is a family-friendly event featuring entertainment for all ages, including games, candy, face painting, balloon twisting, a hay maze, fun house and more.
When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26-27
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Saturday
Home Buyer Seminar
What: A seminar featuring covering various topics from preparing your home for purchase to getting pre-approved for a mortgage and more.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court
Price: Free
More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/2J4U30W
Brunch Fest
What: A collection of brunch vendors spread out across two days with a bloody mary and mimosa bar, backyard games, coffee, kumbucha, and a kid zone. The event is free to attend, however there will be special ticket packages for sale online and at the gate.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27-28
Where: Park Circle, 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
More Info: chsbrunchfestival.com
Boo Fest
What: Second annual Halloween family fun day features costume contests, photo booths, live entertainment and Halloween-themed treats.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 27
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events