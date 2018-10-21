Underwater Pumpkin Carving
The South Carolina Aquarium will host a Halloween-themed dive show including a pumpkin carving competition by the divers at 11 a.m. on Friday, Oct. 26. File/Leroy Burnell/Staff

Today

Food Trucks for Florence

What: A food truck rodeo to benefit the victims of Hurricane Florence will include fare from Holy City Cupcakes, Jonny Poppers, Happy Thai, Kystyna’s Polish Food, Samira’s Gyros, JB’s Buck List and much more.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

More Info: 843-761-8600, carnescharleston.com

Family Picnic 

What: Annual family picnic includes a nature walk, live music, children’s games, activities, face painting and more.

When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: The Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $10-$35

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Oyster & Pig Roast

What: Home Team BBQ’s semi-annual Oyster Roast and Pig Pickin’ event features an all-you-can-eat oyster bar, whole hog barbecue, $5 limited-edition brews from Commonhouse Aleworks and live music by Travelin’ Kine.

When: 1:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 21

Where: Home Team BBQ, 1205 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 404-815-9327, hometeambbq.com

Tuesday Oct. 23

Harvest Dinner

What: An all-inclusive five-course fine dining experience with wine pairings by executive chef Vince Dodson and live music by guitarist Keith Miller.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m., 7:30-9:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Planters Walk Clubhouse, 201 Planters Blvd., Goose Creek

Price: $75

More Info: 843-471-4580, bit.ly/2yeVplk

Full Moon Cruise

What: A boat tour at twilight to see the full moon. Guests are encouraged to bring a chair and a favorite beverage.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Tideline Tours, 66 West 9th St., Folly Beach

Price: $35-$45

More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com

'Hospital & Hospitality'

What: 5Church will partner with MUSC Children's Hopsital to host a special "Hospital & Hospitality" fundraiser dinner. Child patients will work alongside 5Church's chefs, servers and hostesses to create a three-course meal. Wine pairings included.

When: 6-8:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: 5Church, 32B North Market St., downtown Charleston

Price: $150

More Info: 843-937-8666, 5churchcharleston.com

Wednesday

Soap-making

What: The Cannonborough Collective will team up with Motherland Essentials for a soap-making class using all natural and plant-based soap products.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Cannonborough Collective, 185A Saint Phillip St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-872-5252, bit.ly/2pWVkyr

Wine Stroll

What: The return of Fall Garden Strolls and Wine Tastings at Middleton Place where guests can sip old and new world wines and stroll through a different garden location each week. Strolls will continue every Wednesday through Nov. 14.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Meditation Class

What: the Charleston Tibetan Society will host a nondenominational meditation class every Wednesday night at 7 p.m. and Sunday morning at 9:30 a.m.

When: 7 p.m. Oct. 24

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Thursday

Guest Chef

What: Butcher & Bee will host a special collaborative dinner with critically acclaimed guest chef Daniel Eddy of Walnut Street Cafe in Philadelphia, Pa. using Lowcountry ingredients with the Nicaraguan flavors of his childhood.

When: 5-10 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-619-0202, butcherandbee.com

Poetic Plates

What: A three-course rhyme-inspired menu with live readings from local poets and purveyors and contributors from culinary artist Laura Furey, Olinda Olives and Olive Oil, Tiller Bakery, Gelati Moto and Magnolia’s.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Daps Breakfast & Imbibe, 280A Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: $40

More Info: 843-793-9387, freeversefestival.com/dinner

Friday

Coffee Producers 

What: Meet Sofia and Jan-Carlo Handtke, the couple who run the farms in El Salvador behind Mapache Coffee, who will talk about the day-to-day lives of coffee producers through photos, videos and a Q&A session. A coffee tasting will follow the lecture.

When: 10:30 a.m.-noon Oct. 26

Where: Balzac Brothers, 11 Fulton St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-8020, bit.ly/2P7ctn7

Underwater Carving 

What: The South Carolina Aquarium will host a Halloween-themed dive show featuring underwater pumpkin carvings in the Great Ocean Tank by aquarium divers. Guest can vote on their favorite design following the dive show.

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $23-$30 general admission

More Info: 800-722-6455, scaquarium.org

Family Fright Nights

What: Tenth annual family fright nights is a family-friendly event featuring entertainment for all ages, including games, candy, face painting, balloon twisting, a hay maze, fun house and more.

When: 6-10 p.m. Oct. 26-27

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Saturday

Home Buyer Seminar

What: A seminar featuring covering various topics from preparing your home for purchase to getting pre-approved for a mortgage and more.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Hanahan Library, 1216 Old Murray Court

Price: Free

More Info: 843-553-0047, bit.ly/2J4U30W

Brunch Fest

What: A collection of brunch vendors spread out across two days with a bloody mary and mimosa bar, backyard games, coffee, kumbucha, and a kid zone. The event is free to attend, however there will be special ticket packages for sale online and at the gate.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 27-28

Where: Park Circle, 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

More Info: chsbrunchfestival.com

Boo Fest

What: Second annual Halloween family fun day features costume contests, photo booths, live entertainment and Halloween-themed treats.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 27

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events