Pumpkin Patch

What: The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch features attractions and games, a petting zoo, vendors and more. Note: this event is separate from the house and grounds at the main entrance.

When: Daily Oct. 1-31

Where: Boone Hall Plantation, across from 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $12 general; free for children younger than 2; pumpkins priced by the pound

More Info: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com

Fall Tours

What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.

When: Oct. 3-Nov. 2

More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours

Vintage Market

What: Holy City Vintage Market features vintage vendors with quality secondhand goods, fall fashions and more and will celebrate its third anniversary.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6

Where: Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ

Monday

Gardener Q&A 

What: Ask a Master Gardener features trained and certified Clemson Extension Tri-County Master Gardener volunteers to answer questions about all aspects of gardening in the Lowcountry. They also will have reference materials and handouts, and will accept soil samples for testing ($6).

When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

More Info: 281-989-5533

Vertical Roots

What: This Field Notes lecture series event will highlight Vertical Roots, a company innovating a more powerful and efficient way of farming through state-of-the-art technologies. Proceeds will benefit the Turning Leaf Project.

When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5 (includes light bites, beer and wine)

More Info: bit.ly/2mbolbt

Wednesday

Fall Garden Strolls

What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Thursday

‘Better Birding’

What: “Better Birding: How to Sharpen Your Skills” is a Master Naturalist training opportunity with a focus on bird identification, observation and behavior interpretation.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $50

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2oJf3nP

Soap-Making Class

What: Learn how to craft an all-natural batch of soap from scratch (10+ bars).

When: 11 a.m. Oct. 10

Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408-R Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $85

More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2VaDo1W

Growing Microgreens

What: Three Oaks Farm will share the basics of growing/harvesting microgreens at home.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-303-2924, bit.ly/330RntX

Friday

Factory Sample Sale

What: A large selection of popular Le Creuset products, including cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools and accessories, will be available at discounted prices.

When: Oct. 11-14

Where: Food Court at Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2pJXC7j

Bird Walk

What: This walk focuses on the diverse northeast end of Folly Island, with protected maritime forest, beach, dune and marsh habitats for wildlife.

When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11

Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $9

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LIiN1N

Big Book Sale

What: The 38th annual That Big Book Sale, presented by Charleston Friends of the Library, features over 60,000 books, DVDs, CDs, sheet music, maps and more.

When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 11; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/30IEovl

‘Legends and Lore’

What: This tour includes the history of the house as well as a storytelling session about the haunts of Hampton and hayrides out to the cemetery.

When: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/350kfEu

Blackwater Boogie   

What: Inaugural outdoor festival featuring outdoor activities, live music and bonfire jam sessions, camping, guided tours, artisan vendors and food and beverage trucks. Proceeds will benefit improvements to the park and future festivals.

When: 12:00pm

Where: Givhans Ferry State Park, 746 County Road S-18-30, Ridgeville

Price: $25-$45 adult; $5 ages 6-16; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: edistoblackwaterboogie.com

Saturday

‘Empty the Shelters’

What: Pet Helpers will offer 50% all dogs and cats (excluding puppies).

When: Oct. 12

Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Autumn on Ashley

What: Annual arts and crafts fair with dozens of Lowcountry artisans with handcrafted items, a plant sale, demos and more.

When: Oct. 12-13

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free admission; plantation admission prices are separate

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Pet Expo

What: The Lowcountry Paws & Claws Pet Expo will feature presentations, adoptable pets, prizes, vendors and more. Pets on a nonretractable leash are welcome.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston

Price: $3 adults; free for kids and pets

More Info: bit.ly/35dtBgm

Wine Strolls

What: Curated wines and strolls on the historic grounds of the estate.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays in October

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$25

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

