Today
Pumpkin Patch
What: The Boone Hall Pumpkin Patch features attractions and games, a petting zoo, vendors and more. Note: this event is separate from the house and grounds at the main entrance.
When: Daily Oct. 1-31
Where: Boone Hall Plantation, across from 2413 N. Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $12 general; free for children younger than 2; pumpkins priced by the pound
More Info: boonehallpumpkinpatch.com
Fall Tours
What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.
When: Oct. 3-Nov. 2
More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage Market features vintage vendors with quality secondhand goods, fall fashions and more and will celebrate its third anniversary.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 6
Where: Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ
Monday
Gardener Q&A
What: Ask a Master Gardener features trained and certified Clemson Extension Tri-County Master Gardener volunteers to answer questions about all aspects of gardening in the Lowcountry. They also will have reference materials and handouts, and will accept soil samples for testing ($6).
When: 4-6 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
More Info: 281-989-5533
Vertical Roots
What: This Field Notes lecture series event will highlight Vertical Roots, a company innovating a more powerful and efficient way of farming through state-of-the-art technologies. Proceeds will benefit the Turning Leaf Project.
When: 5:30 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: The Gadsden, 5 Gadsdenboro St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5 (includes light bites, beer and wine)
More Info: bit.ly/2mbolbt
Wednesday
Fall Garden Strolls
What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Thursday
‘Better Birding’
What: “Better Birding: How to Sharpen Your Skills” is a Master Naturalist training opportunity with a focus on bird identification, observation and behavior interpretation.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $50
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2oJf3nP
Soap-Making Class
What: Learn how to craft an all-natural batch of soap from scratch (10+ bars).
When: 11 a.m. Oct. 10
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408-R Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2VaDo1W
Growing Microgreens
What: Three Oaks Farm will share the basics of growing/harvesting microgreens at home.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-303-2924, bit.ly/330RntX
Friday
Factory Sample Sale
What: A large selection of popular Le Creuset products, including cast iron, stoneware, enamel on steel, stainless steel, tools and accessories, will be available at discounted prices.
When: Oct. 11-14
Where: Food Court at Tanger Outlets, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2pJXC7j
Bird Walk
What: This walk focuses on the diverse northeast end of Folly Island, with protected maritime forest, beach, dune and marsh habitats for wildlife.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Oct. 11
Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LIiN1N
Big Book Sale
What: The 38th annual That Big Book Sale, presented by Charleston Friends of the Library, features over 60,000 books, DVDs, CDs, sheet music, maps and more.
When: 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Oct. 11; 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Oct. 12; 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Omar Shrine Center, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-805-6882, bit.ly/30IEovl
‘Legends and Lore’
What: This tour includes the history of the house as well as a storytelling session about the haunts of Hampton and hayrides out to the cemetery.
When: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/350kfEu
Blackwater Boogie
What: Inaugural outdoor festival featuring outdoor activities, live music and bonfire jam sessions, camping, guided tours, artisan vendors and food and beverage trucks. Proceeds will benefit improvements to the park and future festivals.
When: 12:00pm
Where: Givhans Ferry State Park, 746 County Road S-18-30, Ridgeville
Price: $25-$45 adult; $5 ages 6-16; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: edistoblackwaterboogie.com
Saturday
‘Empty the Shelters’
What: Pet Helpers will offer 50% all dogs and cats (excluding puppies).
When: Oct. 12
Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Autumn on Ashley
What: Annual arts and crafts fair with dozens of Lowcountry artisans with handcrafted items, a plant sale, demos and more.
When: Oct. 12-13
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free admission; plantation admission prices are separate
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Pet Expo
What: The Lowcountry Paws & Claws Pet Expo will feature presentations, adoptable pets, prizes, vendors and more. Pets on a nonretractable leash are welcome.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $3 adults; free for kids and pets
More Info: bit.ly/35dtBgm
Wine Strolls
What: Curated wines and strolls on the historic grounds of the estate.
When: 2-4 p.m. Saturdays in October
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$25
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
