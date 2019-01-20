Food Truck Festival
The eighth annual Charleston Food Truck Festival will take place in Park Circle on Jan. 26-27.

 File/Casey Roy/Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Stems & Skins B-day

What: Stems and Skins will celebrate its third anniversary with a special menu and a croquembouche from Mirabelle Bakery with wine pairings.

When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 864-918-1089, stemsandskins.com

Wine Under The Oaks

What: An afternoon of wine, oysters and desserts under the oaks at Boone Hall Plantation. The event will also feature complimentary samples, wine, cooking demonstrations, art installations, a writer showcase and live jazz from local saxophonist Michael Quinn.

When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: The Back Lawn at Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $55-$65

More Info: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com

Oyster Fundraiser 

What: All-you-can-eat Bowen’s Island oysters with side items by Megan Hutchinson of Slightly North of Broad to support local nonprofit Fields to Families. The event will also feature live music by Mark Jackson.

When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 20

Where: Bowen’s Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen’s Island Road, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-2757, bit.ly/2QBJgNW

Monday

Hostel Conference

What: Second annual American Hostel Conference bringing together industry experts and aspiring hostel owners to discuss ideas, workable solutions for growing a business, how to optimize search engines and more. The conference will also include breakfast, lunch and dinner.

When: 3 p.m.-midnight Jan. 21; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 22; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: The Room on Meeting, 223 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $120-$245

More Info: 843-722-8383, americanhostelconference.com

Wednesday

Meditation Class

What: The Charleston Tibetan Society will host a nondenominational meditation class every Wednesday night and Sunday morning led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 23; 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27

Where: Charleston Tibetan Society Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org

Disney Beer Release

What: Fam’s Brewing will host a Disney-themed trivia night to celebrate its new Enchanted Apple Ale. Trivia will feature house cash and prizes.

When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 23

Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com

Thursday

Paddle the Park

What: A guided canoe trip with an educator on staff to inform guests about the plants and animals living in the remnants of the first canal ever built in America. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided.

When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 24

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $15

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org

Friday

Wellness Fair 

What: Franke at Seaside will host a health and wellness fair with over 30 interactive exhibits and vendors.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25

Where: Rodenberg Hall, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-375-5007, frankeatseaside.org

Craftbrews

What: An all-you-can-drink craft beer fundraising event featuring local breweries Palmetto, Tradesman, Fatty's Beer Works, Lowtide and Rusty Bull. The event will also feature live music by Green Levels and food truck fare from El Pincho Taco.

When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: American College of the Building Arts, 649 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$15

More Info: 706-298-9763, acba.edu/guild

Bordeaux Dinner 

What: Chef Michelle Weaver and Sommelier Rick Rubel of the Charleston Grill and Jean-Pierre Chambas of Aleph Wines will host a curated six-course dinner in honor of special guest Anne Cuvelier, daughter of Didier Cuveiler of famed second growth Chateau Leoville-Poyferre.

When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25

Where: Charleston Grill in the Shops at Belmond, 224 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $350

More Info: 843-810-5960, charlestongrill.com

Saturday

Basket Weaving

What: Learn how to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basket maker Trudy Hicks. All materials will be provided.

When: 10 a.m.-Noon Jan. 26

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4890 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org

Food Truck Fest 

What: Eighth annual Food Truck Festival featuring 30 food truck vendors from across the Southeast, craft beer and wine, ax throwing, live entertainment, local vendors, kids activities and more.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26-27

Where: Park Circle, 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free entry

More Info: 843-735-9664, charlestonfoodtruckfestival.com

Shucked & Sauced

What: A Lowcountry affair of curated oysters, drinks and more from participating restaurants The Ordinary, Nico, 167 Raw, Chubby Fish and The Obstinate Daughter. The event will feature live entertainment by Dallas Baker and Friends. All proceeds will benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy.

When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: The Rose Pavilion in Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $85

More Info: 843-991-1689, charlestonparksconservancy.org

Bacon & Beer

What: An afternoon of curated beers with bacon-centric dishes by Swig & Swine and Glazed Donuts. Live music will be provided by the Mike Freund Band and Bruer.

When: 3-10 p.m. Jan. 26

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing, 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events