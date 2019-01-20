Today
Stems & Skins B-day
What: Stems and Skins will celebrate its third anniversary with a special menu and a croquembouche from Mirabelle Bakery with wine pairings.
When: 6-10 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Stems & Skins, 1070 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 864-918-1089, stemsandskins.com
Wine Under The Oaks
What: An afternoon of wine, oysters and desserts under the oaks at Boone Hall Plantation. The event will also feature complimentary samples, wine, cooking demonstrations, art installations, a writer showcase and live jazz from local saxophonist Michael Quinn.
When: 1-5 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: The Back Lawn at Boone Hall Plantation, 1235 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $55-$65
More Info: 843-884-4371, boonehallplantation.com
Oyster Fundraiser
What: All-you-can-eat Bowen’s Island oysters with side items by Megan Hutchinson of Slightly North of Broad to support local nonprofit Fields to Families. The event will also feature live music by Mark Jackson.
When: 2-5 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Bowen’s Island Restaurant, 1870 Bowen’s Island Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-2757, bit.ly/2QBJgNW
Monday
Hostel Conference
What: Second annual American Hostel Conference bringing together industry experts and aspiring hostel owners to discuss ideas, workable solutions for growing a business, how to optimize search engines and more. The conference will also include breakfast, lunch and dinner.
When: 3 p.m.-midnight Jan. 21; 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Jan. 22; and 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: The Room on Meeting, 223 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $120-$245
More Info: 843-722-8383, americanhostelconference.com
Wednesday
Meditation Class
What: The Charleston Tibetan Society will host a nondenominational meditation class every Wednesday night and Sunday morning led by Geshe Dakpa Topgyal.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 23; 9:30 a.m. Jan. 27
Where: Charleston Tibetan Society Dharma Center, 12 Parkwood Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-4849, charlestontibetansociety.org
Disney Beer Release
What: Fam’s Brewing will host a Disney-themed trivia night to celebrate its new Enchanted Apple Ale. Trivia will feature house cash and prizes.
When: 8-11 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Fam’s Brewing Co., 1291 Folly Road, Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-225-4646, famspizza.com
Thursday
Paddle the Park
What: A guided canoe trip with an educator on staff to inform guests about the plants and animals living in the remnants of the first canal ever built in America. Canoes, life jackets and paddles will be provided.
When: 1-3 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $15
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Friday
Wellness Fair
What: Franke at Seaside will host a health and wellness fair with over 30 interactive exhibits and vendors.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25
Where: Rodenberg Hall, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-375-5007, frankeatseaside.org
Craftbrews
What: An all-you-can-drink craft beer fundraising event featuring local breweries Palmetto, Tradesman, Fatty's Beer Works, Lowtide and Rusty Bull. The event will also feature live music by Green Levels and food truck fare from El Pincho Taco.
When: 4-7 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: American College of the Building Arts, 649 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 706-298-9763, acba.edu/guild
Bordeaux Dinner
What: Chef Michelle Weaver and Sommelier Rick Rubel of the Charleston Grill and Jean-Pierre Chambas of Aleph Wines will host a curated six-course dinner in honor of special guest Anne Cuvelier, daughter of Didier Cuveiler of famed second growth Chateau Leoville-Poyferre.
When: 6:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Charleston Grill in the Shops at Belmond, 224 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $350
More Info: 843-810-5960, charlestongrill.com
Saturday
Basket Weaving
What: Learn how to make a traditional sweetgrass basket with basket maker Trudy Hicks. All materials will be provided.
When: 10 a.m.-Noon Jan. 26
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4890 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-740-5854, northcharleston.org
Food Truck Fest
What: Eighth annual Food Truck Festival featuring 30 food truck vendors from across the Southeast, craft beer and wine, ax throwing, live entertainment, local vendors, kids activities and more.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Jan. 26-27
Where: Park Circle, 4854 O’Hear Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free entry
More Info: 843-735-9664, charlestonfoodtruckfestival.com
Shucked & Sauced
What: A Lowcountry affair of curated oysters, drinks and more from participating restaurants The Ordinary, Nico, 167 Raw, Chubby Fish and The Obstinate Daughter. The event will feature live entertainment by Dallas Baker and Friends. All proceeds will benefit the Charleston Parks Conservancy.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: The Rose Pavilion in Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-991-1689, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Bacon & Beer
What: An afternoon of curated beers with bacon-centric dishes by Swig & Swine and Glazed Donuts. Live music will be provided by the Mike Freund Band and Bruer.
When: 3-10 p.m. Jan. 26
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing, 3005 West Montague Ave., Ste. 110, North Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-225-8600, rustybullbrewing.com
