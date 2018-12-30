Emancipation Day
The Emancipation Day Parade will take place New Years Day from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and will run from Burke High School to Mother Emanuel AME Church. File/Staff/Wade Spees

 File/Staff/Wade Spees

Today

Brunch Market

What: The Pour House will hosts its weekly Sunday brunch farmers market featuring local food trucks, farmers and art vendors. The market also includes live music from Kanika Kay Kay Moore and The Motown Throwdown.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

Grower Champagne

What: A tasting of Grower Champagne in honor of New Years’ Eve.

When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 30

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Spanglish

What: Cuban fare pop-up Spanglish will take over The Daily with its empanadas, croquettes, ceviche and more.

When: 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 30

Where: The Daily, 652-B King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Varies

More Info: 843-619-0151, shopthedaily.com

Monday

Noon Year’s Eve

What: Celebrate the start of 2019 with sparkling art projects, a glitzy countdown and ball drop at noon.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission

More Info: 843-853-8962, explorecml.org

NYE Dinner Cruise

What: Spiritline Cruises will host a special New Years Eve edition of its dinner cruise, including a champagne toast, party favors and music by Vincent Rivers Duo and Dave Landeo Duo.

When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $99

More Info: 843-722-2628, spiritlinecruises.com/new-years-eve-dinner-cruise

Tuesday

Polar Bear Plunge

What: Sixth annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Bear Plunge. This year’s theme is the holiday comedy “Scrooged.” Cash prizes will be awarded for best guy, best girl, best kid, best team and best overall Billy Murray costume. The event will feature a 50-50 raffle, kids crafts, live music and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 1

Where: Beachside at Tides Hotel, 1 Center St., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: visitfolly.com

Emancipation Day

What: A parade commemorating the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and the beginning of the ending of slavery for the Gullah- Geechee people. The parade will route through Fishburne, Sumter, King and Calhoun streets, ending at Emanuel AME Church. A church service will be held at Central RMUE Church following the parade.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 1

Where: Starts at Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-818-4587, gullahgeecheecorridor.org

Red Sauce Night

What: Spero and Ember and Ashes will team up to bring classic Italian dishes to the Fermentory. The event will feature live music by Derek Cribb.

When: Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 1

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Varies

More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com

Wednesday

Wellness Wednesday

What: On the first Wednesday of every month, the Historic Rice Mill hosts a wellness Wednesday with yoga led by Sarah J and a healthy happy hour following the flow session.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, Ste. 101, downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-723-7952, bit.ly/2UWRCmJ

Dream Journalers 

What: Join the Charleston Dream Journalers and guest speaker dream coach Chris Cunniffe for an evening of dream sharing, discussion and interpretation.

When: 7 p.m. Jan. 2

Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2GwtGU2

Thursday

Holistic Night

What: A hands-on workshop with holistic practitioner Ann Miller to learn ways of approaching health and all-around wellness. The event will take place every first Thursday of the month.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3

Where: Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: haegur.com

Friday

Candlelight Tour 

What: An evening visit to the Edmondston-Alston house set along the historic Battery, solely lit by candelight and mid-19th-century holiday decor. Light refreshments will follow.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-722-7171, edmondstonalston.com

Drink Local

What: Start the New Year off by showing your support for Lowcountry breweries with the Drink Local series. Pour Taproom will spotlight local breweries through the month with this edition showcasing Edmund's Oast Brewing.

When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 4

Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Varies

More Info: 843-779-0810, pourtaproom.com

Saturday

Healthy Cooking

What: MUSC’s Department of Psychiatry Weight Management Program will host a health cooking class and dinner, enabling anyone interested in healthy eating to join McKee’s owner Brett McKee to learn the essentials of doable healthy eating.

When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: McKee’s, 139 Market St., Ste. B, downtown Charleston

Price: $100

More Info: 843-792-0175, brettmckee.com

Dark Night Astronomy

What: Observe the constellations, Mars and deep sky objects on a moonless night at one of the darker sites in the Charleston area with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.

When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 5

Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road

Price: Free

More Info: 843-725-9961, ccprc.com

