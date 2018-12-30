Today
Brunch Market
What: The Pour House will hosts its weekly Sunday brunch farmers market featuring local food trucks, farmers and art vendors. The market also includes live music from Kanika Kay Kay Moore and The Motown Throwdown.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: The Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
Grower Champagne
What: A tasting of Grower Champagne in honor of New Years’ Eve.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 30
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Spanglish
What: Cuban fare pop-up Spanglish will take over The Daily with its empanadas, croquettes, ceviche and more.
When: 7 p.m.-midnight Dec. 30
Where: The Daily, 652-B King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-619-0151, shopthedaily.com
Monday
Noon Year’s Eve
What: Celebrate the start of 2019 with sparkling art projects, a glitzy countdown and ball drop at noon.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission
More Info: 843-853-8962, explorecml.org
NYE Dinner Cruise
What: Spiritline Cruises will host a special New Years Eve edition of its dinner cruise, including a champagne toast, party favors and music by Vincent Rivers Duo and Dave Landeo Duo.
When: 9 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Patriots Point, 40 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $99
More Info: 843-722-2628, spiritlinecruises.com/new-years-eve-dinner-cruise
Tuesday
Polar Bear Plunge
What: Sixth annual Bill Murray Look-a-Like Polar Bear Plunge. This year’s theme is the holiday comedy “Scrooged.” Cash prizes will be awarded for best guy, best girl, best kid, best team and best overall Billy Murray costume. The event will feature a 50-50 raffle, kids crafts, live music and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Beachside at Tides Hotel, 1 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: visitfolly.com
Emancipation Day
What: A parade commemorating the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation and the beginning of the ending of slavery for the Gullah- Geechee people. The parade will route through Fishburne, Sumter, King and Calhoun streets, ending at Emanuel AME Church. A church service will be held at Central RMUE Church following the parade.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Starts at Burke High School, 244 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-818-4587, gullahgeecheecorridor.org
Red Sauce Night
What: Spero and Ember and Ashes will team up to bring classic Italian dishes to the Fermentory. The event will feature live music by Derek Cribb.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Jan. 1
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com
Wednesday
Wellness Wednesday
What: On the first Wednesday of every month, the Historic Rice Mill hosts a wellness Wednesday with yoga led by Sarah J and a healthy happy hour following the flow session.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, Ste. 101, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-723-7952, bit.ly/2UWRCmJ
Dream Journalers
What: Join the Charleston Dream Journalers and guest speaker dream coach Chris Cunniffe for an evening of dream sharing, discussion and interpretation.
When: 7 p.m. Jan. 2
Where: Bliss Spiritual Co-op, 1163 Pleasant Oaks Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-7061, bit.ly/2GwtGU2
Thursday
Holistic Night
What: A hands-on workshop with holistic practitioner Ann Miller to learn ways of approaching health and all-around wellness. The event will take place every first Thursday of the month.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Jan. 3
Where: Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: haegur.com
Friday
Candlelight Tour
What: An evening visit to the Edmondston-Alston house set along the historic Battery, solely lit by candelight and mid-19th-century holiday decor. Light refreshments will follow.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Edmonston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-722-7171, edmondstonalston.com
Drink Local
What: Start the New Year off by showing your support for Lowcountry breweries with the Drink Local series. Pour Taproom will spotlight local breweries through the month with this edition showcasing Edmund's Oast Brewing.
When: 6-9 p.m. Jan. 4
Where: Pour Taproom, 560 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-779-0810, pourtaproom.com
Saturday
Healthy Cooking
What: MUSC’s Department of Psychiatry Weight Management Program will host a health cooking class and dinner, enabling anyone interested in healthy eating to join McKee’s owner Brett McKee to learn the essentials of doable healthy eating.
When: 5:30-9 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: McKee’s, 139 Market St., Ste. B, downtown Charleston
Price: $100
More Info: 843-792-0175, brettmckee.com
Dark Night Astronomy
What: Observe the constellations, Mars and deep sky objects on a moonless night at one of the darker sites in the Charleston area with the Charleston County Park and Recreation Commission.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Jan. 5
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
Price: Free
More Info: 843-725-9961, ccprc.com
