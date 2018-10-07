Today
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Farm Fest
What: The Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) will present a festival featuring picnic baskets, silent auctions, a local marketplace, cocktails, live music, children’s entertainment and more. Will benefit Earth Heart Growers and the LDEI Charleston scholarship program.
When: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Joseph Fields Farm Market, 3129 River Road, Johns Island
Price: $5-$30
More Info: ldeicharleston.org
Oyster Roast
What: Pearlz first oyster roast of the season with an all-you-can-eat oyster buffet, live music from the Whitney Hanna Trio and drink specials from Palmetto Brewery and Firefly Distillery.
When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 7
Where: Pearlz Little Oyster Bar, 9 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: $19
More Info: 843-573-2277, pearlzoysterbar.com
Tuesday
Beer Showcase
What: Edmund’s Oast will host Anderson Valley Brewing Co. and brewmaster Fal Allen for a showcase of sour Gose beers and a signing for Allen’s book on Goses. The event will feature rare kegs and free samples.
When: 4 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com
Bird Presentation
What: Learn about how organizations are protecting the birds we can’t live without, led by Stephen Schabel, director of education at The Center for Birds of Prey. Features a live bird demonstration.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: scaquarium.org/lifelonglearning
Wednesday
Home Bartending
What: Evening with local chefs, baristas, bartenders and brewmasters to gain insight, tips and tricks about home-brewing featuring a demo and Q&A.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Upstairs at Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com
Lecture, Signing
What: Landscape designer and creator of the Gibbes Museum's Lenhardt Garden Jorge Sanchez will share his design approach and process for three private garden projects featured in his new book, “The Making of Three Gardens,” as well as insights about his work at the Gibbes. A reception and book signing will follow in the Lenhardt Garden.
When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$40
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
War History Talk
What: Director of the Charleston Museum and Revolutionary War author Carl Borick will talk about James Island during the Revolutionary War at the Friends of McLeod annual meeting.
When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10
Where: Department of Natural Resources Auditorium, 217 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-343-7202, friendsofmcleod.org
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Yappy Hour
What: After-work happy hour in the dog park with live music by Redleg Husky and beverages for sale. This will be the last yappy hour of the season.
When: 4 p.m.-sunset Oct. 11
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $2 park admission
More Info: 843-762-2172, ccprc.com/1181/Yappy-Hour
Friday
Biergarten Anniversary
What: Biergarten will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party featuring $5 specials on appetizers, birthday cake and beer, a free oyster roast from 6-8 p.m. and live music from Midnight City Band.
When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 12
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Saturday
Franke Fair
What: Franke at Seaside will host a fine arts and crafts fair for the fall season.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Rodenberg Hall, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-375-5011, frankeatseaside.org
Block Party
What: Ted’s Butcherblock will celebrate its 13th anniversary with a block party featuring local food and beer, live music from Red Cedar Review and artisan vendors.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Ted’s Butcherblock, 334 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free to attend
More Info: 843-577-0094, tedsbutcherblock.com
Oktoberfest
What: St. Matthew’s annual Oktoberfest featuring authentic German food, Holy City Brewery beer, live music from the Hans Schmidt German Band and Accordion Sounds of Ed Morris, kid activities and more. All proceeds will benefit the St. Matthew’s Community Outreach Center.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-723-1611, oktoberfestcharleston.com
Plastic Bag Crochet
What: Tamara of Knit Oasis will teach a class on how to turn trash into treasure using “yarn” from plastic grocery bags in order to make a tote bag. Attendees will need to bring as many plastic grocery store bags as possible for repurposing, a good pair of scissors and a size 6mm crochet hook.
When: 1 p.m. Oct. 13
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65-$80
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn
