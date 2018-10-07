Lenhardt Garden
The Gibbes will host Lenhardt Garden's landscape designer Jorge Sanchez for a lecture and book signing at 6 p.m. Oct. 10.

Today

Vintage Market

What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food, vintage, drink vendors and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: The Park Cafe, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket

Farm Fest

What: The Charleston Chapter of Les Dames d’Escoffier International (LDEI) will present a festival featuring picnic baskets, silent auctions, a local marketplace, cocktails, live music, children’s entertainment and more. Will benefit Earth Heart Growers and the LDEI Charleston scholarship program.

When: 1-6 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Joseph Fields Farm Market, 3129 River Road, Johns Island

Price: $5-$30

More Info: ldeicharleston.org

Oyster Roast

What: Pearlz first oyster roast of the season with an all-you-can-eat oyster buffet, live music from the Whitney Hanna Trio and drink specials from Palmetto Brewery and Firefly Distillery.

When: 2-5 p.m. Oct. 7

Where: Pearlz Little Oyster Bar, 9 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: $19

More Info: 843-573-2277, pearlzoysterbar.com

Tuesday

Beer Showcase

What: Edmund’s Oast will host Anderson Valley Brewing Co. and brewmaster Fal Allen for a showcase of sour Gose beers and a signing for Allen’s book on Goses. The event will feature rare kegs and free samples.

When: 4 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com

Bird Presentation

What: Learn about how organizations are protecting the birds we can’t live without, led by Stephen Schabel, director of education at The Center for Birds of Prey. Features a live bird demonstration.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 9

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$10

More Info: scaquarium.org/lifelonglearning

Wednesday

Home Bartending

What: Evening with local chefs, baristas, bartenders and brewmasters to gain insight, tips and tricks about home-brewing featuring a demo and Q&A.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Upstairs at Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: $5

More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com

Lecture, Signing 

What: Landscape designer and creator of the Gibbes Museum's Lenhardt Garden Jorge Sanchez will share his design approach and process for three private garden projects featured in his new book, “The Making of Three Gardens,” as well as insights about his work at the Gibbes. A reception and book signing will follow in the Lenhardt Garden.

When: 6 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$40

More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org

War History Talk 

What: Director of the Charleston Museum and Revolutionary War author Carl Borick will talk about James Island during the Revolutionary War at the Friends of McLeod annual meeting.

When: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 10

Where: Department of Natural Resources Auditorium, 217 Fort Johnson Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-343-7202, friendsofmcleod.org

Thursday

Wolf Feeding  

What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.

When: 3-4 p.m. Thursdays, 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center

Yappy Hour

What: After-work happy hour in the dog park with live music by Redleg Husky and beverages for sale. This will be the last yappy hour of the season.

When: 4 p.m.-sunset Oct. 11

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $2 park admission

More Info: 843-762-2172, ccprc.com/1181/Yappy-Hour

Friday

Biergarten Anniversary

What: Biergarten will celebrate its fifth anniversary with a party featuring $5 specials on appetizers, birthday cake and beer, a free oyster roast from 6-8 p.m. and live music from Midnight City Band.

When: 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Oct. 12

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Saturday

Franke Fair 

What: Franke at Seaside will host a fine arts and crafts fair for the fall season.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Rodenberg Hall, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-375-5011, frankeatseaside.org

Block Party 

What: Ted’s Butcherblock will celebrate its 13th anniversary with a block party featuring local food and beer, live music from Red Cedar Review and artisan vendors.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Ted’s Butcherblock, 334 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free to attend

More Info: 843-577-0094, tedsbutcherblock.com

Oktoberfest 

What: St. Matthew’s annual Oktoberfest featuring authentic German food, Holy City Brewery beer, live music from the Hans Schmidt German Band and Accordion Sounds of Ed Morris, kid activities and more. All proceeds will benefit the St. Matthew’s Community Outreach Center.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church, 405 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-723-1611, oktoberfestcharleston.com

Plastic Bag Crochet

What: Tamara of Knit Oasis will teach a class on how to turn trash into treasure using “yarn” from plastic grocery bags in order to make a tote bag. Attendees will need to bring as many plastic grocery store bags as possible for repurposing, a good pair of scissors and a size 6mm crochet hook.

When: 1 p.m. Oct. 13

Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65-$80

More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org/learn

