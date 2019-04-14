Today
Houses & Gardens
What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display through April 18 in a series of tours.
When: 9:15 a.m. April 14
Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$150
More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr
Easter Rock Hunt
What: Hunt for eggs and gold rocks at the annual Easter Rock Hunt, followed by Easter crafts, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.
When: 10 a.m.-noon April 14
Where: Dogwood Park, Goose Creek
Price: $2
More Info: 843-569-4242, http://bit.ly/2Z1Ai1U
Edisto River Paddle
What: A master naturalist will lead a guided kayak tour on the Edisto River and into Indian Field Swamp.
When: 10 a.m. April 14
Where: Edisto River Adventures, 153 Gator Walk, Ridgeville
Price: $20-$45
More Info: 843-695-8146, bit.ly/2G9LsZE
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 14
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Orchid Society Meeting
What: Keith Davis will speak on "Tips and Tricks for Better Orchids," and a plant raffle will be held after the talk.
When: 2:30 p.m. April 14
Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-889-8897, http://bit.ly/2U89o4T
Tuesday
Easter Egg Hunt
What: Ages 6 & under are invited to an Easter egg hunt with other fun activities and a photo op with the Easter bunny himself.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 16
Where: Park West Recreation Complex, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-856-2196, bit.ly/2UuhsBY
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be onhand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. April 16
Where:Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
English Gardens
What: Mark Laird, a historic landscape conservationist, will speak as part of the Drayton Hall Distinguished Speaker Series. His discussion will be on allees and theatrical arrangements in English gardens. Followed by a reception.
When: 6 p.m. April 16
Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Lecture is free; reception is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2PPgjh2
Coastal Forts
What: The National Park Service will offer a program on the history of the third coastal fortification system by expert John R. Weaver II.
When: 6:30 p.m. April 17
Where: Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2I7UaeF
Easter Pet Photos
What: Bring your four-legged family members to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny at the Citadel Mall.
When: 7-8 p.m. April 16
Where: Citadel Mall Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2HU3imV
Thursday
Quilters Meeting
What: Patchwork Gals meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.
When: 10:30 a.m. April 18
Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: http://bit.ly/2CoWPvZ
Tour & Wine Tasting
What: Enjoy a half-hour guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of white wine or rosé on the second story piazza. Register in advance online.
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2Z49U7F
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. April 18
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Blossoms & Bites
What: Join Modern Floral and Workshop to create a spring centerpiece using local flowers. Light bites, beverages, guided instruction and all materials included.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 18
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-614-3580, bit.ly/2UJpciN
Storeroom Tour
What: Go behind-the-scenes in the Charleston Museum’s historic textiles collection with Teresa Teixeira, curator of historic textiles, as she discusses black artisans in Charleston, both enslaved and free, and their work.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 18
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 for members; $55 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Z3eanO
Friday
Home School Day
What: The third Friday of every month The Charleston Museum offers a special program for homeschooling families. This month, participants will learn about the tasks of the enslaved workers who planted, harvested and processed the rice that created great wealth in the Lowcountry.
When: 10-11 a.m. April 19
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $12-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2G2BtWf
Weekly Gallery Talk
What: Curator Sarah Stroud Clarke will give a talk on the Hairy Paw Suite at Drayton Hall.
When: 12:30 p.m. April 19
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $25-$32 admission
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2V0bAwP
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Master Gardeners
What: Master Gardeners will help answer garden questions at Marvin’s.
When: 9 a.m. April 20
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-5704, Joanmarie1968@yahoo.com
Johns Is. Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 20
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Easter Brunch
What: Celebrate Easter weekend with a traditional southern brunch buffet featuring seasonal specials.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20 and 21
Where: Middleton Place Restaurant, 7206, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $12-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VIKxG4
Middleton Egg Hunt
What: This egg hunt at Middleton Place Gardens will also feature egg-dying, colonial games, an egg race and egg toss. Reservations are required.
When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20
Where: Middleton Place Gardens, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with $10-$29 general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2EDPLLY
Birds of Prey
What: The Center for Birds of Prey will bring live birds to Liberty Square to kick off National Park Week.
When: 12:30 p.m. April 20
Where: Liberty Square, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2G7RABR
Farmstead Field Day
What: Kiawah River will host local vendors, farm animals, food trucks, live music, nature walks and a flower crown workshop to celebrate spring.
When: 1-5 p.m. April 20
Where: Kiawah River, 3883 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-973-8600, bit.ly/2G29xBQ
Sip Into Spring
What: Drayton Hall will host wine tastings with Rudi Barbieri.
When: 2-4 p.m. April 20
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2rRzD3u
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. April 20
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events