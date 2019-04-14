Drayton Hall Desk_002.JPG (copy)

Drayton Hall will host multiple home and garden events this week. Lauren Petracca/Staff

 By Lauren Petracca lpetracca@postandcourier.com

Today

Houses & Gardens

What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display through April 18 in a series of tours.

When: 9:15 a.m. April 14

Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$150

More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 14

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr

Easter Rock Hunt

What: Hunt for eggs and gold rocks at the annual Easter Rock Hunt, followed by Easter crafts, games, and pictures with the Easter Bunny.

When: 10 a.m.-noon April 14

Where: Dogwood Park, Goose Creek

Price: $2

More Info: 843-569-4242, http://bit.ly/2Z1Ai1U

Edisto River Paddle

What: A master naturalist will lead a guided kayak tour on the Edisto River and into Indian Field Swamp.

When: 10 a.m. April 14

Where: Edisto River Adventures, 153 Gator Walk, Ridgeville

Price: $20-$45

More Info: 843-695-8146, bit.ly/2G9LsZE

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 14

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Orchid Society Meeting

What: Keith Davis will speak on "Tips and Tricks for Better Orchids," and a plant raffle will be held after the talk.

When: 2:30 p.m. April 14

Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-889-8897, http://bit.ly/2U89o4T

Tuesday

Easter Egg Hunt

What: Ages 6 & under are invited to an Easter egg hunt with other fun activities and a photo op with the Easter bunny himself.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 16

Where: Park West Recreation Complex, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-856-2196, bit.ly/2UuhsBY

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be onhand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. April 16

Where:Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

English Gardens

What: Mark Laird, a historic landscape conservationist, will speak as part of the Drayton Hall Distinguished Speaker Series. His discussion will be on allees and theatrical arrangements in English gardens. Followed by a reception.

When: 6 p.m. April 16

Where: Gibbes Museum of Art, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Lecture is free; reception is $10 for members and $20 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2PPgjh2

Coastal Forts 

What: The National Park Service will offer a program on the history of the third coastal fortification system by expert John R. Weaver II.

When: 6:30 p.m. April 17

Where: Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2I7UaeF

Easter Pet Photos

What: Bring your four-legged family members to have their photo taken with the Easter Bunny at the Citadel Mall.

When: 7-8 p.m. April 16

Where: Citadel Mall Charleston, 2070 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2HU3imV

Thursday

Quilters Meeting

What: Patchwork Gals meets the third Thursday of each month to share quilting techniques and projects.

When: 10:30 a.m. April 18

Where: Longpoint Neighborhood Amenity Center, 251 Mount Royall Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: http://bit.ly/2CoWPvZ

Tour & Wine Tasting

What: Enjoy a half-hour guided tour of the Edmondston-Alston House followed by a glass of white wine or rosé on the second story piazza. Register in advance online.

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. April 18

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2Z49U7F

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. April 18

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Blossoms & Bites

What: Join Modern Floral and Workshop to create a spring centerpiece using local flowers. Light bites, beverages, guided instruction and all materials included.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 18

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-614-3580, bit.ly/2UJpciN

Storeroom Tour

What: Go behind-the-scenes in the Charleston Museum’s historic textiles collection with Teresa Teixeira, curator of historic textiles, as she discusses black artisans in Charleston, both enslaved and free, and their work.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. April 18

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $40 for members; $55 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Z3eanO

Friday

Home School Day

What: The third Friday of every month The Charleston Museum offers a special program for homeschooling families. This month, participants will learn about the tasks of the enslaved workers who planted, harvested and processed the rice that created great wealth in the Lowcountry.

When: 10-11 a.m. April 19

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $12-$25 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2G2BtWf

Weekly Gallery Talk

What: Curator Sarah Stroud Clarke will give a talk on the Hairy Paw Suite at Drayton Hall.

When: 12:30 p.m. April 19

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $25-$32 admission

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2V0bAwP

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Master Gardeners

What: Master Gardeners will help answer garden questions at Marvin’s.

When: 9 a.m. April 20

Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-5704, Joanmarie1968@yahoo.com

Johns Is. Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. April 20

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Easter Brunch

What: Celebrate Easter weekend with a traditional southern brunch buffet featuring seasonal specials.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 20 and 21

Where: Middleton Place Restaurant, 7206, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $12-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VIKxG4

Middleton Egg Hunt

What: This egg hunt at Middleton Place Gardens will also feature egg-dying, colonial games, an egg race and egg toss. Reservations are required.

When: 10:30 a.m.-1 p.m. April 20

Where: Middleton Place Gardens, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with $10-$29 general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2EDPLLY

Birds of Prey

What: The Center for Birds of Prey will bring live birds to Liberty Square to kick off National Park Week.

When: 12:30 p.m. April 20

Where: Liberty Square, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3123, bit.ly/2G7RABR

Farmstead Field Day

What: Kiawah River will host local vendors, farm animals, food trucks, live music, nature walks and a flower crown workshop to celebrate spring.

When: 1-5 p.m. April 20

Where: Kiawah River, 3883 Betsy Kerrison Parkway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-973-8600, bit.ly/2G29xBQ

Sip Into Spring

What: Drayton Hall will host wine tastings with Rudi Barbieri.

When: 2-4 p.m. April 20

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $15 for members; $25 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2rRzD3u

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. April 20

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar

