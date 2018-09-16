Monday
Taco Tequila Kombat
What: Taco and Tequila cocktail pairing contest between Rappahannock Oyster Bar and Coast Bar & Grill to support the Wine to Water Charity. Ticket will include two tacos, two tequila cocktails and one vote for your favorite of the night.
When: 9 p.m. Sept. 17
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-998-6868, thebrickcharleston.com
Tuesday
Charity Night
What: Fundraising night for Postpartum Support Charleston, a group that works to eradicate the stigma surrounding maternal mental illnesses and help new mothers find support, with 10 percent of dinner sales benefiting the organization.
When: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: The Glass Onion, 1219 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-410-3585, ppdsupport.org
Field Notes Lecture
What: Chef BJ Dennis, a personal chef and caterer who infuses Lowcountry flavors and culture into his Gullah-Geechee cuisine, will speak and create some of his signature bites as part of The Gadsden’s Field Notes Lecture Series. All proceeds will benefit Fresh Future Farm. Beer and wine will be provided.
When: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: East West Partners, 299 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5
More Info: 843-790-2780, bit.ly/2MhW89N
Hopler Wine Dinner
What: Evening of culinary delights by chef Joel Lucas paired with offerings from Austrian-based Hopler Winery and Vineyards. Elizabeth Hopler will join the dinner to share anecdotes and details about the winery and wine-making process.
When: 6-10 p.m. Sept. 18
Where: Edison, 1014 Fort Johnson Road, James Island
More Info: 843-872-5500, Chelsea@edisonjamesisland.com
Wednesday
Wine Down
What: Explore Old Towne Creek County Park with wine, live music from Clint Powell and food truck fare from Root Note. Wine and a commemorative glass are included with admission.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Local Reef Talk
What: A presentation from Robert Martore, South Carolina Department of Natural Resources’ artificial reef coordinator, and South Carolina Aquarium’s senior biologist Arnold Postell about the aquarium's new reef research program, a diver’s view of reefs and what they look like off the East Coast.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 19
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org/lifelonglearning
Plant Painting
What: Join local artist and instructor Julia Deckman as she guides a class through painting a monstera plant. No experience is required. All materials will be provided.
When: 6-8 p.m. Sept. 19
Where Haegur, 1102 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: haegur.com, bit.ly/2NrFTeX
Thursday
Naturalization Ceremony
What: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will host its 21st annual naturalization ceremony with approximately 100 individuals taking the oath of citizenship.
When: 11 a.m.-Noon Sept. 20
Where: Charles Pinckey National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5516, facebook.com/pinckneynps
Candle Crafting
What: Candle making workshop using fragrance oils and 100 percent soy wax to create two 8-ounce candles for participants to take home.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 R Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $58
More Info: 843-872-6022, pluffmudmercantile.com
Geektoberfest
What: Second annual Geektoberfest featuring authentic German cuisine and beer tastings from local breweries.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Charleston Digital Corridor, 78 Alexander St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-3773, bit.ly/2CMxVZN
Wine Dinner
What: Four-course dinner party with wine pairings from Marchesi Antinori winery and fare from Halls Executive Chef Matt Greene.
When: 7 p.m. Sept. 20
Where: Halls Signature Events, 5 Faber St., downtown Charleston
Price: $200
More Info: 843-303-1113, hallssignatureevents.com
Friday
Sand & Sea Fest
What: Twenty-eighth annual Folly Beach Sand & Sea Festival with proceeds benefiting Folly Beach projects. The festival will feature a pageant, local food and art vendors, inflatables, carnival games, live music, sand sculpting contest, volleyball competition and more. The festival will span several locations throughout the weekend.
When: Sept. 21-23
More Info: visitfolly.com/sea-and-sand-festival/
Mats and Margaritas
What: A 90-minute yoga class followed by a complimentary margarita. All levels are welcome.
When: 7-8:30 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Barefoot Yoga Studio, 1050B East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-405-7623, barefootyogastudiosc.com
Saturday
St. Jude 5K
What: A 5K run to end childhood cancer by supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital featuring a patient family speaker, family-friendly activities and live entertainment.
When: 8 a.m. Sept. 22
Where: Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
Price: $10
More Info: 704-945-5503, bit.ly/1Lu2RpA
Free Admission Day
What: The National Park Service will offer free admission to celebrate National Public Lands Day.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123, nps.gov/fosu
Chocolate Pairing
What: A wine and chocolate pairing to celebrate the first day of autumn. Guests can see the animals, stroll around the gardens, grab a commemorative wine glass and taste four wines and four chocolates as part of their ticket price.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Deep Water Vingeyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-559-6867, deepwatervineyard.com
Indigo Dyeing
What: Indigo Dyeing workshop with instructor Tamara Evan of Knit Oasis where students will explore the history of indigo, its ties to Charleston and easy Shibori techniques, followed by an opportunity to dye a canvas bag and a cotton scarf or hankerchief.
When: 1-3 p.m. Sept. 22
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75-$100
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events