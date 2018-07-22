Commute on King
Friday July 27 at 6:30 p.m., bikers are encouraged to meet at Affordabike for a slow ride down King street. David Quick/Staff

 David Quick/Staff

Today

Soda & Tea Tasting

What: Tasting hour for local beverage company Arabica Soda and its carbonated beverages combining coffee and cascara.

When: 2-3 p.m. July 22

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com

Vintage Clearance

What: Tin Roof will host Grease Kelly and Runaround Sue for a vintage clearance sale with all items under $10. The event also will host soap vendor Sage Flower Essentials and will feature soul music and brunch options.

When: Noon-5 p.m. July 22

Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com

Monday

Shark Tooth Hunt

What: Tidalwave Watersports will celebrate shark week with hour and a half shark tooth hunts throughout the week, featuring a boat ride to an area with a high concentration of fossils led by a local expert. Participants are asked to call for availability and encouraged to wear shoes they can get wet.

When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. July 23-27

Where: Tidalwave Watersports, 69 41st Ave., Isle of Palms

Price: $75

More Info: 843-886-8456, tidalwavewatersports.com

Yoga & Wine

What: Yoga class led by Caryn O’Hara and Elli Richter followed by a complimentary glass of wine. All levels of experience are invited to attend.

When: 6 p.m. July 23

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-990-9449, carynohara.com/events

Swim Tune-Up

What: Train on the Charleston Sprint Triathlon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach to gain confidence, increase efficiency and improve times.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 23

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2pLB2Z8

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

National Tequila Day

What: Educational tequila tastings, discounted cocktails and live music from Joal Rush to celebrate National Tequila Day.

When: 5 p.m.-12 a.m. July 24

Where: 3 Matadors Tequileria, 2447 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-414-7894, bit.ly/2Lsw4wj

Science Cafe: Cancer

What: MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering entertaining talks on scientific subjects in a fun, nontechnical way in a pleasant, social environment. This week's session will feature Dr. Gustavo Leone, director of Hollings Cancer Center, for an exploration of scientific developments in the fight against cancer.

When: 5:30 p.m. June 24

Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe

Wednesday

West Ashley Market

What: Lowcountry farmers and growers offer a variety of local produce and herbs, with food concessionaires and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Cocktails for Community

What: Join Charleston Trident Association of Realtors for its Summer Cocktails for Community event featuring complimentary appetizers, drinks available for purchase, raffle prizes and more.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 25

Where: Dockery's on Daniel Island, 880 Island Park Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members, $15 non-members

More Info: 843-760-9400, charlestonrealtors.com

Brews & Bags

What: Brooklyn Brewery and Bar Mash present a summer corn hole tournament and beer specials.

When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-793-2363, facebook.com/barmashCHS

Thursday

Plant-Based Nutrition

What: Workshop on how to enjoy plant foods and avoid nutritional pitfalls when choosing a more vegetarian diet, presented and live-streamed in partnership with Levine Cancer Institute. Registration required.

When: 10:30 a.m. July 26

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 non-members

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org

Italian Wine Dinner

What: Four-course dinner celebrating the wines of Italy with David McCarus of McCarus Beverage Company and Marie Tyler of Oliver McCrum Wines.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 26

Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com

Rum Dinner

What: Four-course dinner inspired by the Caribbean’s influence on Lowcountry cuisine, curated by chef Marc Collins.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 26

Where: Circa 1886, 149 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston

Price: $90

More Info: 843-853-7828, circa1886.com

Friday

Commute on King

What: Return of the ”Commute on King” series, a slow cruising bike ride suitable for all ages, experience levels and types of cyclists. The event will be neon themed with a prize going to the best outfit.

When: 6:30 p.m. July 27

Where: Affordabike, 573 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-789-3281, affordabike.com

Full Moon Yoga

What: Gentle and mindful flow featuring deep stretches and a community meditation on the beach. The class is donation based and suitable for all experience levels. Participants are encouraged to bring towels and mats if they wish to use them.

When: 8 p.m. July 27

Where: 6th Block West Beach Access, Folly Beach

More Info: 678-592-6667, serenitytreeyoga.com

Saturday

Rag Quilting

What: Join Sharon Cooper-Murray, the Gullah Lady, for a lecture and hands-on workshop about the folk art tradition of rag quilting. Participants should bring their own scissors. All other materials are provided by the instructor. Registration is required.

When: 10 a.m. July 28

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St, downtown Charleston

Price: $50-$65

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Caribbean Jerk Festival

What: Fifth annual festival celebrating Caribbean food, culture and music. The event will feature top chefs from the Southeast and music by Sahara Reggae Band.

When: 6-11 p.m. July 28

Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-364-6937, chsjerkfest.com

Special Needs Swim

What: Splash Zone Waterpark will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families. Advance purchase suggested.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 28

Where: Splash Zone Waterpark, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $7-$9

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

