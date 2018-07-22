Today
Soda & Tea Tasting
What: Tasting hour for local beverage company Arabica Soda and its carbonated beverages combining coffee and cascara.
When: 2-3 p.m. July 22
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com
Vintage Clearance
What: Tin Roof will host Grease Kelly and Runaround Sue for a vintage clearance sale with all items under $10. The event also will host soap vendor Sage Flower Essentials and will feature soul music and brunch options.
When: Noon-5 p.m. July 22
Where: Tin Roof, 1117 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-571-0775, charlestontinroof.com
Monday
Shark Tooth Hunt
What: Tidalwave Watersports will celebrate shark week with hour and a half shark tooth hunts throughout the week, featuring a boat ride to an area with a high concentration of fossils led by a local expert. Participants are asked to call for availability and encouraged to wear shoes they can get wet.
When: 8 a.m.-7 p.m. July 23-27
Where: Tidalwave Watersports, 69 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: $75
More Info: 843-886-8456, tidalwavewatersports.com
Yoga & Wine
What: Yoga class led by Caryn O’Hara and Elli Richter followed by a complimentary glass of wine. All levels of experience are invited to attend.
When: 6 p.m. July 23
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-990-9449, carynohara.com/events
Swim Tune-Up
What: Train on the Charleston Sprint Triathlon swim course with a Blue Sky Endurance certified triathlon coach to gain confidence, increase efficiency and improve times.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. July 23
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2pLB2Z8
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
National Tequila Day
What: Educational tequila tastings, discounted cocktails and live music from Joal Rush to celebrate National Tequila Day.
When: 5 p.m.-12 a.m. July 24
Where: 3 Matadors Tequileria, 2447 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-414-7894, bit.ly/2Lsw4wj
Science Cafe: Cancer
What: MUSC’s Science Cafe is a series of presentations offering entertaining talks on scientific subjects in a fun, nontechnical way in a pleasant, social environment. This week's session will feature Dr. Gustavo Leone, director of Hollings Cancer Center, for an exploration of scientific developments in the fight against cancer.
When: 5:30 p.m. June 24
Where: Charleston Beer Works, 480 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-2926, MUSC.edu/science-cafe
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: Lowcountry farmers and growers offer a variety of local produce and herbs, with food concessionaires and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Cocktails for Community
What: Join Charleston Trident Association of Realtors for its Summer Cocktails for Community event featuring complimentary appetizers, drinks available for purchase, raffle prizes and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 25
Where: Dockery's on Daniel Island, 880 Island Park Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members, $15 non-members
More Info: 843-760-9400, charlestonrealtors.com
Brews & Bags
What: Brooklyn Brewery and Bar Mash present a summer corn hole tournament and beer specials.
When: 6 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Bar Mash, 701 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-793-2363, facebook.com/barmashCHS
Thursday
Plant-Based Nutrition
What: Workshop on how to enjoy plant foods and avoid nutritional pitfalls when choosing a more vegetarian diet, presented and live-streamed in partnership with Levine Cancer Institute. Registration required.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 non-members
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.org
Italian Wine Dinner
What: Four-course dinner celebrating the wines of Italy with David McCarus of McCarus Beverage Company and Marie Tyler of Oliver McCrum Wines.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com
Rum Dinner
What: Four-course dinner inspired by the Caribbean’s influence on Lowcountry cuisine, curated by chef Marc Collins.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. July 26
Where: Circa 1886, 149 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $90
More Info: 843-853-7828, circa1886.com
Friday
Commute on King
What: Return of the ”Commute on King” series, a slow cruising bike ride suitable for all ages, experience levels and types of cyclists. The event will be neon themed with a prize going to the best outfit.
When: 6:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Affordabike, 573 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-789-3281, affordabike.com
Full Moon Yoga
What: Gentle and mindful flow featuring deep stretches and a community meditation on the beach. The class is donation based and suitable for all experience levels. Participants are encouraged to bring towels and mats if they wish to use them.
When: 8 p.m. July 27
Where: 6th Block West Beach Access, Folly Beach
More Info: 678-592-6667, serenitytreeyoga.com
Saturday
Rag Quilting
What: Join Sharon Cooper-Murray, the Gullah Lady, for a lecture and hands-on workshop about the folk art tradition of rag quilting. Participants should bring their own scissors. All other materials are provided by the instructor. Registration is required.
When: 10 a.m. July 28
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St, downtown Charleston
Price: $50-$65
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Caribbean Jerk Festival
What: Fifth annual festival celebrating Caribbean food, culture and music. The event will feature top chefs from the Southeast and music by Sahara Reggae Band.
When: 6-11 p.m. July 28
Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Ave., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-364-6937, chsjerkfest.com
Special Needs Swim
What: Splash Zone Waterpark will host a swim night for guests with special needs and their families. Advance purchase suggested.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 28
Where: Splash Zone Waterpark, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $7-$9
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
