Today
Holiday Shopping
What: Holiday Shopping Extravaganza featuring more than 40 makers and local businesses, food trucks and live entertainment. Attendees are asked to donate a nonperishable food item for the Gregg Middle School Food Pantry.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2StafNJ
Fall Garden Tour
What: Charleston Horticultural Society’s annual Fall Garden Tour focusing on private and iconic gardens located West of the Ashley.
When: 1-4 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Charleston Horticulture, 46 Windemere Blvd., Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org
Marina Fest
What: Isle of Palms’ Marina Fest featuring water activities, corn hole, raffles, door prizes and live music by Haley Mae Campbell and the Lauren Hall Band.
When: 1-6 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Isle of Palms Marina, 41st Ave., Isle of Palms
Price: $20
More Info: bit.ly/2Dbl5n9
Fall Fundraiser
What: Family-friendly fall festival and fundraiser featuring bike related-activities and booths as well as interactive and educational carnival games.
When: 2-6 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Ext., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/2yBE4nc
Monday
Gardeners Q&A
What: Discussion and Q&A with trained and certified Master Gardener volunteers. Attendees may bring soil samples and will be supplied with handouts and reference materials as needed.
When: 4-6 p.m. Nov. 5
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Tuesday
Quilt Show
What: The Heritage Museum will host its second annual quilt shows showcasing vintage, handmade, specialty and machine-made quilts. Attendees will have a chance to vote for their favorite.
When: 9 a.m.-4 pm. Nov. 6-9, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: The Heritage Museum, 101 Ridge St., St. George
Price: $5
More Info: 843-931-1021, dca-hc.com
Wine Tasting
What: Sonoma Coast’s Hirsch Vineyards owner Jasmine Hirsch will lead a tasting of their Chardonnay and Pinot Noirs. A four-course wine dinner will follow the event starting at 7 p.m. for $99.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Wednesday
Wellness Wednesday
What: The Historic Rice Mill will present a monthly wellness Wednesday, including an hour-long yoga class with a local certified yoga teacher and healthy snacks provided by Good Food Catering.
When: 5:45 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Historic Rice Mill, 17 Lockwood Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-723-7952, historicricemill.net
'Now Open'
What: The Post and Courier’s food section will offer avid eaters a tasting event of the area’s newest restaurants, including Butcher & The Boar, El Pincho Taco, Herd Provisions, Josephine Wine Bar, Lowlife Bar and Two Fat Olives. Ticket price includes samples and one complimentary beverage.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-937-5560, bit.ly/2SlueOq
CBD Cocktails
What: Millers All Day will host a collaboration with Charleston Hemp Co. for a pop-up happy hour of CBD cocktails.
When: 5-8 p.m. Nov. 7
Where: Millers All Day, 120 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-501-7342, millersallday.com
Thursday
Macrame Workshop
What: Lily Rain will host a workshop for guests to learn how to make a macrame plant hanger with Sarah Grady of Little Loom Designs. The event will feature wine and light snacks.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Lily Rain, 1239 Belk Drive, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
Price: $45
More Info: 843-714-9966, bit.ly/2OYI4bv
Friday
Bird Walk
What: The Charleston Parks Department’s birding experts will lead participants in a bird walk through the inlets of Folly Beach focusing on the diverse northeast end of the island.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 East Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$7
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Shabbat Dinner
What: A monthly themed Shabbat dinner is open to the community. This month’s theme is “My Bubbie’s Favorite Recipes.”
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Brith Sholom Beth Israel Synagogue, 182 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$25
More Info: 843-577-6599, bsbisynagogue.com
Saturday
Celadon’s Birthday
What: Celadon will celebrate its 24th birthday with an all-day event featuring live music, free beer and cake, food trucks, face paintings, a curated group of local artists and makers and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Celadon Home, 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com
Oyster Roast
What: An all-you-can-eat oyster roast featuring chili, brats and soda with $2 drafts available for purchase. The event will also feature Rick the DJ and a silent auction. Proceeds will benefit the LowCountry Animal Rescue. Tickets can be purchased at the Summerville Country Club, Simply Vintage or by phone only.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $28-$35
More Info: 843-821-3175, summervillecountryclub.com
Fur Ball
What: Pet Helper’s will host its largest fundraiser of the year to benefit the shelter with a gala featuring live music form Plane Jane, an Alice in Wonderland Mad Hatter theme, a silent and live auction, food, cocktails and more.
When: 6:30-11 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Francis Marion Hotel, 387 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $175
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events