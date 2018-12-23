Today

Pajama Brunch

What: Triangle Char and Bar will host a special holiday brunch where guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday PJs. Brunch will include food and drink specials and holiday music.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Triangle Char and Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, downtown Charleston

Price: Varies

More Info: 843-377-1300, trianglecharandbar.com

Holiday Wines

What: A tasting of holiday-inspired wines.

When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com/exchange

Feast of Seven Fishes

What: A five-course seafood dinner featuring shrimp salad, clams, octopus and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 23

Where: Bacco Restaurant, 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $100

More Info: 843-884-6969, baccocharleston.com

Tacky Sweater Party

What: Blind Tiger will present its inaugural tacky sweater holiday party featuring festive drink specials and a food drive for the Lowcountry food bank. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of needed items, including rice, grits, canned tuna, fruits and vegetables, cereal, beans, diapers and personal hygiene products.

When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 23

Where: Blind Tiger, 38 Broad St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-872-6700, blindtigerchs.com

Tuesday

Om for the Holidays

What: The Christmas Day yoga tradition continues with instructor Jay Robert in a deep savasana yoga flow.

When: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Dec. 25

Where: Satsang Yoga, 1256 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.

When: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center

Bubbles & Blends

What: A room spray or candle making class using any blend of Palmetto Scent Studio’s 120 scents followed by a complimentary glass of sparkling wine at FortyEight wine bar.

When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Palmetto Scent Studio, 211 Farm Lake View Road, Kiawah Island

Price: $18

More Info: 843-768-2245, palmettoscentstudio.com

Holiday Yin

What: A Yin yoga practice involving holding poses longer in order to release deep tissue and increase blood flow. Attendees are asked to bring mats or blocks if you have them.

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Dance Moves, 349 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $20

More Info: 843-212-3768, serenitytreeyoga.com

Dinner Cruise

What: A holiday dinner cruise with live music from The Plantation Singers, a gourmet buffet and a two-hour cruise through the Charleston Harbor aboard the Carolina Queen.

When: 7 p.m. Dec. 27

Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston

Price: $50

More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com

Friday

Sushi Making Class

What: A hands-on Genji sushi class where students will learn about the traditions, history and steps of sushi making. Each student will make a salmon avocado roll, cucumber maki roll and shrimp California futomaki roll. The event also will feature a sake tasting.

When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28

Where: Whole Foods Market, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-329-6540, bit.ly/2ExyXrW

Saturday

High to Lowcountry

What: High to Lowcountry will bring its barbecue fare and traditional Lowcountry sides to Westbrook Brewing Co.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Westbrook Brewing Co., 510 Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-654-9114, westbrookbrewing.com

Candlelight Dinner

What: A holiday dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s cookbook published in 1847 and a self-guided tour of the house museum in its holiday decor.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $55

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

