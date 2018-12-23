Today
Pajama Brunch
What: Triangle Char and Bar will host a special holiday brunch where guests are encouraged to wear their favorite holiday PJs. Brunch will include food and drink specials and holiday music.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Triangle Char and Bar, 828 Savannah Highway, downtown Charleston
Price: Varies
More Info: 843-377-1300, trianglecharandbar.com
Holiday Wines
What: A tasting of holiday-inspired wines.
When: 2-3 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Feast of Seven Fishes
What: A five-course seafood dinner featuring shrimp salad, clams, octopus and more.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 23
Where: Bacco Restaurant, 976 Houston Northcutt Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $100
More Info: 843-884-6969, baccocharleston.com
Tacky Sweater Party
What: Blind Tiger will present its inaugural tacky sweater holiday party featuring festive drink specials and a food drive for the Lowcountry food bank. Guests are encouraged to bring a donation of needed items, including rice, grits, canned tuna, fruits and vegetables, cereal, beans, diapers and personal hygiene products.
When: 7 p.m.-2 a.m. Dec. 23
Where: Blind Tiger, 38 Broad St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-872-6700, blindtigerchs.com
Tuesday
Om for the Holidays
What: The Christmas Day yoga tradition continues with instructor Jay Robert in a deep savasana yoga flow.
When: 11 a.m.-12:15 p.m. Dec. 25
Where: Satsang Yoga, 1256 Ben Sawyer Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-817-3899, satsangyogasc.com
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Observe a feeding of the endangered Red Wolves with Sewee Center caretaker Wolfman Rob, who will share the history of the species, as well as additional information about grey wolves and coyotes.
When: 3-4 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, fws.gov/refuge/sewee_center
Bubbles & Blends
What: A room spray or candle making class using any blend of Palmetto Scent Studio’s 120 scents followed by a complimentary glass of sparkling wine at FortyEight wine bar.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Palmetto Scent Studio, 211 Farm Lake View Road, Kiawah Island
Price: $18
More Info: 843-768-2245, palmettoscentstudio.com
Holiday Yin
What: A Yin yoga practice involving holding poses longer in order to release deep tissue and increase blood flow. Attendees are asked to bring mats or blocks if you have them.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Dance Moves, 349 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $20
More Info: 843-212-3768, serenitytreeyoga.com
Dinner Cruise
What: A holiday dinner cruise with live music from The Plantation Singers, a gourmet buffet and a two-hour cruise through the Charleston Harbor aboard the Carolina Queen.
When: 7 p.m. Dec. 27
Where: Charleston Harbor Tours, 10 Wharfside St., downtown Charleston
Price: $50
More Info: 843-722-1112, charlestonharbortours.com
Friday
Sushi Making Class
What: A hands-on Genji sushi class where students will learn about the traditions, history and steps of sushi making. Each student will make a salmon avocado roll, cucumber maki roll and shrimp California futomaki roll. The event also will feature a sake tasting.
When: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 28
Where: Whole Foods Market, 1125 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-329-6540, bit.ly/2ExyXrW
Saturday
High to Lowcountry
What: High to Lowcountry will bring its barbecue fare and traditional Lowcountry sides to Westbrook Brewing Co.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Westbrook Brewing Co., 510 Ridge Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-654-9114, westbrookbrewing.com
Candlelight Dinner
What: A holiday dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s cookbook published in 1847 and a self-guided tour of the house museum in its holiday decor.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events