Ladybug Release
Saturday at 10 a.m., Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will release 200,000 ladybugs in their gardens. File/Paul Zoeller/Staff.

 File/Paul Zoeller/Staff

Today

Runner’s Yoga

What: Donation-based run along the Ravenel Bridge followed by yoga. Attendees are asked to bring water and a mat. All yoga experience levels welcome.

When: 8-9:30 a.m. July 15

Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.

More Info: kate.moon30@yahoo.com, katemoonyoga.com

Canoeing Class

What: Introductory course covering the basic strokes, safety and techniques of canoeing in a relaxing environment.

When: 10 a.m.-noon July 15

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $25

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Taste of the Alps

What: An exploration of five artisans wines from Savioe, Jura and neighboring regions of France with experts from Merrow’s Garden and Crus and Cava.

When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 15

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events

Monday

Pranom Thai

What: Austin-based street food truck Pranom Thai will set up shop at Charles Towne Fermentory.

When: 5-10 p.m. July 16

Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston

More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com

Adult Game Night

What: Game night for grown-ups featuring trampoline, dodgeball and volleyball.

When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 16

Where: Sky Zone, 411 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $20 per person

More Info: 843-588-5777, skyzone.com/charleston

Taco Tequila Kombat

What: Taco and tequila cocktail pairing competition between Palace Hotel and Congress. Ticket includes two tacos, tequila cocktail and one vote.

When: 9-11 p.m. July 16

Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20

More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: Mount Pleasant’s farmers market brings local businesses together to present a selection of vegetables, seafood, baked goods and more to the community. The event will have family-friendly activities and free parking.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Farmers Market Pavilion, Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, experiencemountpleasant.com

Family Night

What: Evening of children’s entertainment, live music from David Grunstra, food vendors and educational activities.

When: 5-7 p.m. July 17

Where: Folly River Park, Center St., Folly Beach

Price: Free

More Info: visitfolly@littledogagency.com, visitfolly.com

Wednesday

Labor History

What: Historian Michael D. Thompson will discuss his recent book “Working on the Dock of the Bay,” about dock workers and the struggles that shaped the labor force of Charleston’s modern waterfront.

When: 6-7 p.m. July 18

Where: Main Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org

Anniversary Party

What: 82 Queen will be celebrating its 36th anniversary with a garden party featuring unlimited beer and wine, curated hors d’oeuvres and live music from jazz band Lyndsey Moyihan Trio. A portion of the sales will benefit the Goodwill Culinary Kick-Start Program.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 18

Where: 82 Queen, 82 Queen St., downtown Charleston

Price: $99-$119

More Info: 919-455-5421, 82queen.com

Thursday

Luncheon with Riley

What: Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will host former Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr. for its monthly luncheon talk series.

When: Noon-1:30 p.m. July 19

Where: Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $20

More Info: 843-800-2256, mountpleasantchamber.org

Garden & Learn

What: Weekly guided volunteer session for people of all ages and garden skill levels. Each volunteer has the opportunity to bring home fresh, seasonal produce and are asked to wear closed toe shoes. All tools and gloves will be provided.

When: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays

Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29-1/2 Bee St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: urbanfarm@musc.edu, musc.edu/ohp/urban-farm

Pint of Hope

What: Fundraising night for Palmetto Community Care’s HIV/AIDS program with $1 of every pint benefiting the program directly. The event features food trucks, raffles, and free T-shirts and mugs with donation.

When: 4-9 p.m. July 19

Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com

Friday

Flowers & Lunch

What: Introductory floral design class and lunch with an experienced florist. Ticket includes lunch, drink and arrangement to take home. Registration is recommended.

When: 2-4 p.m. July 20

Where: The Little Cottage Community Cafe, 106 East Doty Ave., Summerville

Price: $35

More Info: 843-261-1277, bit.ly/2N3eVGC

Pop-Up Shop

What: Lowcountry Olive Oil will set up a pop-up shop with olive oil and balsamic vinegar samples.

When: 4-6 p.m. July 20

Where: King Charles Inn, 237 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-297-0462, lowcountryoliveoil.com

Heroes Night

What: Third annual fundraising party for the 9/11 Heroes Run featuring live music by The Midnight City Band. A $20 VIP ticket will include two beer tickets and two raffle entries.

When: 7-11 p.m. July 20

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free entry

More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com

Saturday

Beach Run

What: A rain or shine 5K or 10K run, 5K walk or youth fun run along the Isle of Palm’s beach.

When: 8 a.m. 5K or 10K, 9 a.m. youth fun run July 21

Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: $15-$35

More Info: 843-886-8294, bit.ly/2sZJDYQ

Ladybug Release

What: Fifth annual release of more than 200,000 ladybugs in the gardens featuring a ladybug themed costume contest, interactive activities, nature displays and more. Distribution will begin at approximately 10 a.m.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 21

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$20 park admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

End of  World Party

What: Holy City Brewing’s seventh annual birthday bash featuring 25 of its craft beers on draft. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their dystopian future of choice.

When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 21

Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events