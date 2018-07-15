Today
Runner’s Yoga
What: Donation-based run along the Ravenel Bridge followed by yoga. Attendees are asked to bring water and a mat. All yoga experience levels welcome.
When: 8-9:30 a.m. July 15
Where: Mount Pleasant Memorial Waterfront Park, 99 Harry M. Hallman Jr. Blvd.
More Info: kate.moon30@yahoo.com, katemoonyoga.com
Canoeing Class
What: Introductory course covering the basic strokes, safety and techniques of canoeing in a relaxing environment.
When: 10 a.m.-noon July 15
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $25
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Taste of the Alps
What: An exploration of five artisans wines from Savioe, Jura and neighboring regions of France with experts from Merrow’s Garden and Crus and Cava.
When: 12:30-1:30 p.m. July 15
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-996-4500, workshopcharleston.com/events
Monday
Pranom Thai
What: Austin-based street food truck Pranom Thai will set up shop at Charles Towne Fermentory.
When: 5-10 p.m. July 16
Where: Charles Towne Fermentory, 809 Savannah Highway, Charleston
More Info: 843-641-0431, chsfermentory.com
Adult Game Night
What: Game night for grown-ups featuring trampoline, dodgeball and volleyball.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. July 16
Where: Sky Zone, 411 Wando Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $20 per person
More Info: 843-588-5777, skyzone.com/charleston
Taco Tequila Kombat
What: Taco and tequila cocktail pairing competition between Palace Hotel and Congress. Ticket includes two tacos, tequila cocktail and one vote.
When: 9-11 p.m. July 16
Where: The Brick, 24 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-998-6828, thebrickcharleston.com
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: Mount Pleasant’s farmers market brings local businesses together to present a selection of vegetables, seafood, baked goods and more to the community. The event will have family-friendly activities and free parking.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Farmers Market Pavilion, Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, experiencemountpleasant.com
Family Night
What: Evening of children’s entertainment, live music from David Grunstra, food vendors and educational activities.
When: 5-7 p.m. July 17
Where: Folly River Park, Center St., Folly Beach
Price: Free
More Info: visitfolly@littledogagency.com, visitfolly.com
Wednesday
Labor History
What: Historian Michael D. Thompson will discuss his recent book “Working on the Dock of the Bay,” about dock workers and the struggles that shaped the labor force of Charleston’s modern waterfront.
When: 6-7 p.m. July 18
Where: Main Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Anniversary Party
What: 82 Queen will be celebrating its 36th anniversary with a garden party featuring unlimited beer and wine, curated hors d’oeuvres and live music from jazz band Lyndsey Moyihan Trio. A portion of the sales will benefit the Goodwill Culinary Kick-Start Program.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 18
Where: 82 Queen, 82 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $99-$119
More Info: 919-455-5421, 82queen.com
Thursday
Luncheon with Riley
What: Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce will host former Mayor Joseph P. Riley Jr. for its monthly luncheon talk series.
When: Noon-1:30 p.m. July 19
Where: Omar Shrine, 176 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $20
More Info: 843-800-2256, mountpleasantchamber.org
Garden & Learn
What: Weekly guided volunteer session for people of all ages and garden skill levels. Each volunteer has the opportunity to bring home fresh, seasonal produce and are asked to wear closed toe shoes. All tools and gloves will be provided.
When: 4-5 p.m. Thursdays
Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29-1/2 Bee St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: urbanfarm@musc.edu, musc.edu/ohp/urban-farm
Pint of Hope
What: Fundraising night for Palmetto Community Care’s HIV/AIDS program with $1 of every pint benefiting the program directly. The event features food trucks, raffles, and free T-shirts and mugs with donation.
When: 4-9 p.m. July 19
Where: Two Blokes Brewing, 547 Long Point Road, Ste. 101, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-654-4564, twoblokesbrewing.com
Friday
Flowers & Lunch
What: Introductory floral design class and lunch with an experienced florist. Ticket includes lunch, drink and arrangement to take home. Registration is recommended.
When: 2-4 p.m. July 20
Where: The Little Cottage Community Cafe, 106 East Doty Ave., Summerville
Price: $35
More Info: 843-261-1277, bit.ly/2N3eVGC
Pop-Up Shop
What: Lowcountry Olive Oil will set up a pop-up shop with olive oil and balsamic vinegar samples.
When: 4-6 p.m. July 20
Where: King Charles Inn, 237 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-297-0462, lowcountryoliveoil.com
Heroes Night
What: Third annual fundraising party for the 9/11 Heroes Run featuring live music by The Midnight City Band. A $20 VIP ticket will include two beer tickets and two raffle entries.
When: 7-11 p.m. July 20
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free entry
More Info: 843-266-2437, baystreetbiergarten.com
Saturday
Beach Run
What: A rain or shine 5K or 10K run, 5K walk or youth fun run along the Isle of Palm’s beach.
When: 8 a.m. 5K or 10K, 9 a.m. youth fun run July 21
Where: Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: $15-$35
More Info: 843-886-8294, bit.ly/2sZJDYQ
Ladybug Release
What: Fifth annual release of more than 200,000 ladybugs in the gardens featuring a ladybug themed costume contest, interactive activities, nature displays and more. Distribution will begin at approximately 10 a.m.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. July 21
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$20 park admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
End of World Party
What: Holy City Brewing’s seventh annual birthday bash featuring 25 of its craft beers on draft. Attendees are encouraged to dress up as their dystopian future of choice.
When: 11 a.m.-9 p.m. July 21
Where: Holy City Brewing, 4155 Dorchester Road, Ste. C, North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-5623, holycitybrewing.com
