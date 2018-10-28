Today
Coffee Cup
What: Fifth annual Charleston Coffee Cup featuring dozens of the Southeast’s premier roasters, food and libations from local bars and restaurants, informational booths and sessions about brewing method and process and a head-to-head latte art competition.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-814-4593, charlestoncoffeecup.com
Revelry Party
What: Revelry Brewing Company will celebrate its fourth anniversary with an oyster-themed block party to benefit local nonprofit Green Heart Project. The party will feature oyster, burger and sushi providers, craft vendors, live music and family-friendly activities.
When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Revelry Brewing Co., 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-203-6194, revelrybrewingco.com
Masquerade Ball
What: A formal, masks-optional event featuring a buffet, open beer and wine bar, music and dance floor to benefit non-profit organization Canine Angels Service Dogs.
When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28
Where: Summerville Country Club, 104 Country Club Lane, Summerville
Price: $50
More Info: 843-881-0011, veterinaryspecialtycare.com
Monday
Florence Benefit
What: Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of its food sales during dinner service to the Foundation for the Carolina Hurricane Florence Response Fund to help communities impacted by Hurricane Florence.
When: 4-10 p.m. Oct. 29
Where: Texas Roadhouse, 2130 Melnick Drive, North Charleston
More Info: 843-569-7556, texasroadhouse.com
Tuesday
Chalk Party
What: Artists & Craftsman Supply will host a family-friendly Halloween sidewalk chalk party at Harold’s Cabin featuring face painting, balloon art, papier-mache decorating, music and more.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5199, artistcraftsman.com
Manners Most Morbid
What: Chief curator Grahame Long will present Manners Most Morbid: Charlestonians at the Grave, a lecture about the aspects of Charleston’s post-mortem affairs followed by a Q&A segment.
When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Wednesday
Evening With Poe
What: Visit King Charles Inn and Brew Pub & Cafe to try special Raven cocktails and finger food and listen to recordings of Edgar Allan Poe reciting some of his works.
When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: King Charles Inn, 247 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-7451, kingcharlesinn.com
Wine Tasting
What: Sample wines and stroll in the gardens in your best masquerade or Halloween attire.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Halloween Yoga
What: Bendy Brewski Yoga will partner with Edmund’s Oast for a costume-encouraged yoga class followed by a pop-up "Rocky Horror"-themed drag show and a new beer release.
When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $18
More Info: 843-437-0846, bit.ly/2QW5Zou
Thursday
Naturalization
What: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will hosts its 21st annual naturalization ceremony to celebrate America’s newest citizens as they take the Oath of Citizenship.
When: 11 a.m. Nov. 1
Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-881-5516, nps.gov/chpi
Monarch Migration
What: Join a naturalist to search for and potentially tag Monarch butterflies while learning about their annual migration.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.
Price:$7-$9
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Collab Dinner
What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. and Butcher & Bee will team up for a collaborative four-course family-style menu. Brewers Ben Mayer and Brian Bogstad will give a brewing demonstration for those interested in their process and home brewing.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1
Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2q8HE3e
Friday
Mushroom Gathering
What: Fifth annual mushroom gathering celebrating local chefs and brewers serving up mushroom inspired food and brews. Local farmers and foragers will also be on hand to share their stories.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2
Where: GrowFood Carolina, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$55
More Info: 843-727-0091, growfoodcarolina.com
Saturday
Underground Railroad
What: Join scholars, historians and enslaved descendants as they discuss the Underground Railroad through exhibits, performances and demonstrations. A wine and cheese reception will precede the event at the Charleston Museum Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-571-1266, slavedwellingproject.org
Boots, Bottles
What: All day festival to celebrate the end of harvest with live music from Carly Moffa and Trickknee, food truck fare, lowcountry vendors, Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery tastings and more.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-816-0974, bit.ly/2PYn0OU
Country Store
What: The St. Benedict Women’s Club will host its Country Store & More with a variety of baked goods, jams, spices, crafts and plants. A silent auction will also be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 4.
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 4
Where: St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-216-0039, stbenedictparish.org
Loire Fest
What: Tasting and celebration of Loire Valley wine featuring four tasting stations and complimentary charcuterie.
When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange
