Coffee Cup

What: Fifth annual Charleston Coffee Cup featuring dozens of the Southeast’s premier roasters, food and libations from local bars and restaurants, informational booths and sessions about brewing method and process and a head-to-head latte art competition.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Memminger Auditorium, 56 Beaufain St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-814-4593, charlestoncoffeecup.com

Revelry Party

What: Revelry Brewing Company will celebrate its fourth anniversary with an oyster-themed block party to benefit local nonprofit Green Heart Project. The party will feature oyster, burger and sushi providers, craft vendors, live music and family-friendly activities.

When: Noon-6 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Revelry Brewing Co., 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-203-6194, revelrybrewingco.com

Masquerade Ball 

What: A formal, masks-optional event featuring a buffet, open beer and wine bar, music and dance floor to benefit non-profit organization Canine Angels Service Dogs.

When: 5-9 p.m. Oct. 28

Where: Summerville Country Club, 104 Country Club Lane, Summerville

Price: $50

More Info: 843-881-0011, veterinaryspecialtycare.com

Monday

Florence Benefit

What: Texas Roadhouse will donate 10 percent of its food sales during dinner service to the Foundation for the Carolina Hurricane Florence Response Fund to help communities impacted by Hurricane Florence.

When: 4-10 p.m. Oct. 29

Where: Texas Roadhouse, 2130 Melnick Drive, North Charleston

More Info: 843-569-7556, texasroadhouse.com

Tuesday

Chalk Party

What: Artists & Craftsman Supply will host a family-friendly Halloween sidewalk chalk party at Harold’s Cabin featuring face painting, balloon art, papier-mache decorating, music and more.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: Harold’s Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5199, artistcraftsman.com

Manners Most Morbid

What: Chief curator Grahame Long will present Manners Most Morbid: Charlestonians at the Grave, a lecture about the aspects of Charleston’s post-mortem affairs followed by a Q&A segment.

When: 6-7 p.m. Oct. 30

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Wednesday

Evening With Poe

What: Visit King Charles Inn and Brew Pub & Cafe to try special Raven cocktails and finger food and listen to recordings of Edgar Allan Poe reciting some of his works.

When: 4:30-5:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: King Charles Inn, 247 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-7451, kingcharlesinn.com

Wine Tasting

What: Sample wines and stroll in the gardens in your best masquerade or Halloween attire.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Halloween Yoga

What: Bendy Brewski Yoga will partner with Edmund’s Oast for a costume-encouraged yoga class followed by a pop-up "Rocky Horror"-themed drag show and a new beer release.

When: 7-9 p.m. Oct. 31

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: $18

More Info: 843-437-0846, bit.ly/2QW5Zou

Thursday

Naturalization

What: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site will hosts its 21st annual naturalization ceremony to celebrate America’s newest citizens as they take the Oath of Citizenship.

When: 11 a.m. Nov. 1

Where: Charles Pinckney National Historic Site, 1254 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-881-5516, nps.gov/chpi

Monarch Migration 

What: Join a naturalist to search for and potentially tag Monarch butterflies while learning about their annual migration.

When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Folly Beach County Park, 1100 West Ashley Ave.

Price:$7-$9

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Collab Dinner

What: Rusty Bull Brewing Co. and Butcher & Bee will team up for a collaborative four-course family-style menu. Brewers Ben Mayer and Brian Bogstad will give a brewing demonstration for those interested in their process and home brewing.

When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 1

Where: Butcher & Bee, 1085 Morrison Drive, Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-619-0202, bit.ly/2q8HE3e

Friday

Mushroom Gathering

What: Fifth annual mushroom gathering celebrating local chefs and brewers serving up mushroom inspired food and brews. Local farmers and foragers will also be on hand to share their stories.

When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 2

Where: GrowFood Carolina, 990 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$55

More Info: 843-727-0091, growfoodcarolina.com

Saturday

Underground Railroad

What: Join scholars, historians and enslaved descendants as they discuss the Underground Railroad through exhibits, performances and demonstrations. A wine and cheese reception will precede the event at the Charleston Museum Nov. 2 from 5-8 p.m.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-571-1266, slavedwellingproject.org

Boots, Bottles

What: All day festival to celebrate the end of harvest with live music from Carly Moffa and Trickknee, food truck fare, lowcountry vendors, Deep Water Vineyard and Firefly Distillery tastings and more.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Deep Water Vineyard, 6775 Bears Bluff Road, Wadmalaw Island

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-816-0974, bit.ly/2PYn0OU

Country Store 

What: The St. Benedict Women’s Club will host its Country Store & More with a variety of baked goods, jams, spices, crafts and plants. A silent auction will also be held at 1 p.m. Nov. 4.

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 3, 8:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 4

Where: St. Benedict Catholic Church, 950 Darrell Creek Trail, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-216-0039, stbenedictparish.org

Loire Fest

What: Tasting and celebration of Loire Valley wine featuring four tasting stations and complimentary charcuterie.

When: 1-3 p.m. Nov. 3

Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange

