Today
Sidewalk Sale
What: The Gibbes will host its first sidewalk sale featuring a range of item including books and exhibition catalogs, jewelry, clothing, home goods, stationary and more with discounts up to 50 percent off.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 9
Where: Gibbes Museum, 135 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
Monday
Gardeners Q&A
What: Discussion and Q&A with trained and certified Master Gardener volunteers. Attendees may bring soil samples and will be supplied with handouts and reference materials as needed.
When: 4 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Knitting 101
What: The beginning of a six-week knitting class taught by Tamara Evans Goff of Knit Oasis. Students will learn how to make a scarf, a beanie hat and a tote bag by the end of the course.
When: 6-8 p.m. Mondays Sept. 10-Oct. 15
Where: Redux Contemporary Art Center, 1056 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $185-$230
More Info: 843-722-0697, reduxstudios.org
Healing Arts Workshop
What: People Against Rape offers a confidential monthly Healing Arts Workshop for adult survivors of sexual violence in the tri-county area. This group provides a safe environment where survivors can explore healing through art and movement.
When: 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10
Where: Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-577-9882, https://bit.ly/2oKb72U
Tuesday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Alzheimer’s Family Support Services’ will host an educational program taught by certified leaders to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for loved ones with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 6-7:30 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Roper Hospital Berkeley, 730 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-459-4751, thearkofsc.org
Wednesday
Wine Cruise
What: Two-hour sunset cruise aboard the “Schooner Pride” featuring a tasting of four to five hand-selected wines by the wine experts at Executive Wines and hors d’oeuvres provided by Foodies Catering.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Schooner Pride at the Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $68
More Info: 843-722-1112, schoonerpride.com
Candlelight Reiki
What: This introspective practice is meant to deepen participants’ connection to the present, calm and cool the systems through guided meditation, gentle and restorative poses and hands-on Reiki energy healing.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Charleston Harbor Fish House, 32 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25-$30
More Info: bit.ly/2MFK1YZ
Thursday
Yappy Hour
What: Dog-friendly event featuring play time for pups and happy hour for adults. There will also be live music from Jeff Caldwell.
When: 4 p.m. until sunset
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $2 park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Wicked Weed Dinner
What: 39 Rue de Jean will host Wicked Weed Brewery for a four-course dinner with five unique beer pairings. Ticket price includes gratuity and a special souvenir beer glass.
When: 6 p.m. Sept. 13
Where: 39 Rue de Jean, 39 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-722-8881, 39ruedejean.com
Saturday
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will offer a series of entry-level classes focusing on a wine region or wine-related topic. This class will focus on blind tasting.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 504-621-3616, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Food Truck Fare
What: Edmund’s Oast will host its first food truck at the shop. Herd Provisions will sell its grass fed hamburgers and more while Life Raft Treats will sell frozen sweets and Edmund’s will offer happy hour pricing on drinks.
When: 12-3 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-727-1145, edmundsoast.com/exchange
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more. Food and drinks will be available from Edmund’s Oast Brewing Company and the Workshop.
When: 5-10 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, facebook.com/chsnightbazaar
