Home & Garden calendar

Today
Black History Month
What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.
When: Through Feb. 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: All programs included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP
Oyster Roast
What: The annual Sierra Club Oyster Roast will include oysters, chili and veggie food options, live music from Lime and the Coconuts and a silent auction. Open to the public.
When: 2 p.m. Feb. 23
Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1871 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $5-$30; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-364-1976, bit.ly/2T2Thqw
Tuesday
Camellia Walks
What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2HJbR1z
Wednesday
Dolphin Eco Tour
What: Explore the inlets, creeks and marshes by boat in search of dolphins on a Dolphin Eco Tour. Advance registration and payment required. This is a Waring Senior Center event.
When: 11:45 a.m. Feb. 26
Where: Charleston Outdoor Adventures, 1871 Bowens Island Road, James Island
Price: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Thursday
Candle Crafting
What: Learn basic candle-making skills in a group setting while making a 2-8 oz. candle from soy wax and fragrance oils. This is an adults-only event.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 27
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Unit R, Charleston
Price: $58
More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2ubm57S
Saturday
Secrets of the Swamp
What: Experience the “primordial beauty” of a bottom land hardwood forest with a trained naturalist and uncover some secrets of the plants and animals that inhabit this uniquely Southern ecosystem. Designed for ages 12 and older.
When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 29
Where: Park Center, Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/3bXKpLM
Master Gardeners
What: Master Gardeners will be at Lowe's in Goose Creek to answer garden questions. Take two cups of dry soil to be sent for testing ($6).
When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 29
Where: Lowe’s, 520 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
More Info: 843-761-5704
Colonial Days
What: Lowcountry Colonial Days is a living history event, featuring interpreters as they demonstrate skills common to the American Colonial period, as well as an opportunity to see the park’s unique archaeological discoveries from past excavations.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29
Where: Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, 300 State Park Road, Summerville
Price: $1-$5; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-873-1740, bit.ly/39Ik7Ls
Meet the Keeper
What: Meet the keeper of the aquarium’s amphibians and reptiles and learn how he cares for snakes, frogs, toads, turtles, alligators and other animals. Designed for ages 8 and older.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 29
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10 with general admission (free with general admission for chaperones)
More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/3bTQRDu
