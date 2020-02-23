Home & Garden calendar

aquarium turtle

The South Carolina Aquarium will host Meet the Keeper on Saturday, featuring herpetologist, Joshua Zalabak, who cares for the aquarium's reptiles and amphibians.

 File

Today

Black History Month

What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.

When: Through Feb. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: All programs included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP

Oyster Roast

What: The annual Sierra Club Oyster Roast will include oysters, chili and veggie food options, live music from Lime and the Coconuts and a silent auction. Open to the public.

When: 2 p.m. Feb. 23

Where: Bowens Island Restaurant, 1871 Bowens Island Road, James Island

Price: $5-$30; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-364-1976, bit.ly/2T2Thqw

Tuesday

Camellia Walks

What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2HJbR1z

Wednesday

Dolphin Eco Tour

What: Explore the inlets, creeks and marshes by boat in search of dolphins on a Dolphin Eco Tour. Advance registration and payment required. This is a Waring Senior Center event.

When: 11:45 a.m. Feb. 26

Where: Charleston Outdoor Adventures, 1871 Bowens Island Road, James Island

Price: $35 for members, $40 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com

Thursday

Candle Crafting

What: Learn basic candle-making skills in a group setting while making a 2-8 oz. candle from soy wax and fragrance oils. This is an adults-only event.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 27

Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Unit R, Charleston

Price: $58

More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/2ubm57S

Saturday

Secrets of the Swamp

What: Experience the “primordial beauty” of a bottom land hardwood forest with a trained naturalist and uncover some secrets of the plants and animals that inhabit this uniquely Southern ecosystem. Designed for ages 12 and older.

When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 29

Where: Park Center, Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/3bXKpLM

Master Gardeners

What: Master Gardeners will be at Lowe's in Goose Creek to answer garden questions. Take two cups of dry soil to be sent for testing ($6).

When: 9 a.m.-noon Feb. 29

Where: Lowe’s, 520 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

More Info: 843-761-5704

Colonial Days

What: Lowcountry Colonial Days is a living history event, featuring interpreters as they demonstrate skills common to the American Colonial period, as well as an opportunity to see the park’s unique archaeological discoveries from past excavations.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 29

Where: Colonial Dorchester State Historic Site, 300 State Park Road, Summerville

Price: $1-$5; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-873-1740, bit.ly/39Ik7Ls

Meet the Keeper

What: Meet the keeper of the aquarium’s amphibians and reptiles and learn how he cares for snakes, frogs, toads, turtles, alligators and other animals. Designed for ages 8 and older.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Feb. 29

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$10 with general admission (free with general admission for chaperones)

More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/3bTQRDu

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News