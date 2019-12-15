Today
Holiday Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 15 and 21-22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r
Celadon Market
What: The Celadon Sunday Flea & Farmers Market features local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers, and food and beverage trucks will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-884-7005, bit.ly/2mZHpcq
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage will host a special holiday market with 20 local shops selling vintage clothes, accessories and home decor, as well as jewelry and other homemade artisan works, with free boozy eggnog and the sounds of vintage Christmas music from the Ventures, Beach Boys and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 15
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ
Festival of Lights
What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with over 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2YEeJo6
Holiday Driving Tour
What:The Holiday Lights Driving Tour in Moncks Corner opens Friday at Santee Cooper headquarters and continues its way through Old Santee Canal Park. The dozens of spectacular light displays (all energy-efficient LEDs powered with 100 percent Green Power) will be up through Dec. 30. Proceeds from admission will benefit local charities.
When:: 6-9 p.m. daily through Dec. 30 (closed Dec. 24-25)
Where:: Santee Cooper HQ, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 per vehicle
More Info: 843-899-4708, celebratetheseason.org
Children's Village
What: The Children's Garden at Magnolia will transform into the Children's Holiday Village, featuring a ride on the Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane, with a celebration of international holiday traditions, food and activities, and Santa and Mrs. Claus will visit. Visit the website for a breakdown of additional activities and events are scheduled each weekend, such as juggling elves and stilt walkers.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and younger; BOGO admission with a donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk
Tuesday
Pet Pics
What: Professional pet photos with Santa Claus and animals must be leased or crated on upon arrival.
When: 6:30-8 p.m. Dec. 17
Where: The North Pole at Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1309 Theater Drive
More Info: bit.ly/34bsgEO
Wednesday
Early Morning Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Thursday
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, www.monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Puppies & Pints
What: Pet-friendly happy hour every Thursday.
When: 4 p.m. Dec. 19
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/32fvtSM
Candlelight Tours
What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th-century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting as the house is adorned with illuminating holiday decor.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, through Dec. 21
Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/2OKUYqp
Friday
‘Home for the Holidays’
What: See the historic house decorated for Christmas, enjoy live music and learn about holidays through the ages. Reservations requested.
When: Noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 20-21
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/34px8r8
Candlelight Tour
What: The Holiday Candlelight and Sara Rutledge Dinner will feature a self-guided candlelight tour through the house museum decorated for the holidays, followed by a special dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s “The Carolina Housewife” cookbook from 1847. Call for dinner reservations.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. tours; 6-8 p.m. dinner Dec. 20
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55 per person
More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/35zIpVL
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Cars & Coffee
What: Browse unique, antique and other cool cars at this monthly event. Breakfast will be available for purchase at Java Java. The event is held the third Saturday of every month.
When: 9-11 a.m. Dec. 21
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2P3dGuU
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Folliday Market
What: Official Folly Beach holiday market with local vendors and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 21
Where: Folly Beach Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
More Info: bit.ly/2sbLrRU
