Home & Garden calendar

Today
Black History Month
What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.
When: Through Feb. 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: All programs included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP
Coffee Fest
What: Sixth annual Charleston Coffee Fest, featuring local coffee shops, local and regional roasters, local brunch purveyors, kids activities and additional artisans.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: LO-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: charlestoncoffeefest.com
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage Market returns with a rock ‘n’ roll edition, with vintage rock covers performed by DUMB Doctors. The market will include nearly two dozen vendors and special booths. Brunch and rum punch will be available and dogs are welcome.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/37KaUS4
Orchid Society
What: Tom Wise of Johns Island Orchids will give a talk,"Orchidelerium: The Craze That Started It All," followed by a plant raffle.
When: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org
Prosecco on Portico
What: Enjoy prosecco on the portico of Drayton Hall, overlooking the the 125-acre historic landscape, c. 1738.
When: 4 p.m. Feb. 9
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/31hIxs2
Monday
Gardenlust
What: Chris Woods tells stories of fascinating people and plants from his travels to some of the world’s greatest gardens.
When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for members; $20 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/314R69z
Tuesday
Camellia Walks
What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/36CoSEm
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Astronomy in Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org
Thursday
Marsh Grass Restoration
What: Assist the SCDNR with planting marsh grass seedlings to be used at a later date for the S.C. Oyster Recycling and Enhancement program and reef building. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. Feb. 13
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2H4gNOc
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
SEWE
What: The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition is a three-day showcase of things pertaining to wildlife and nature, from art to conservation, featuring art exhibits, education events, sporting demonstrations, parties and more.
When: Feb. 14-16
Where: Various venues
Price: Varies by event
More Info: 843-723-1748, sewe.com
Wee Wild Ones
What: Young children ages 1-5 will learn about nature through hands-on activities, games, music and art.
When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 14
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2OrLxNd
Oysters, Marshes
What: Learn about the importance of oysters to salt marshes during this family-friendly program presented by representatives of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Children are invited to make an oyster shell craft following the program.
When: 3 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Wando Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2OsI69h
Free Family Friday
What: Free admission for everyone in the late afternoon.
When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-853-8962, bit.ly/2UBPao1
Night Market
What: This Valentine’s Night Market will feature more than a dozen vendors, with live music from Rene Russell and followed by master hypnotist Gary Conrad.
When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14
Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free for market; $8 for hypnotist show
More Info: 843-459-2948, bit.ly/3bjy43R
Saturday
Camellia Show
What: Magnolia will host its second annual amateur Camellia Show to highlight the horticultural skills of amateur gardeners. Prizes, for children and adults, will be awarded in several categories.
When: 9-11 a.m. entries accepted, 11 a.m. judging Feb. 15
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Bird-Friendly Plants
What: Audubon South Carolina experts will discuss how landscaping with native plants provides the perfect buffet for feathered friends, along with other ways to welcome wildlife, protect clean water, and make homes and yards resilient to changing weather patterns.
When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15
Where: Wando Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3bmsRbV
Sunday Feb. 16
Nature Photography
What: Lowcountry wildlife photographer Jerry Bridges will lead a tour around the historic grounds of Drayton for photos of the landscape, nesting areas, rookerys and other wildlife habitats on the property.
When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $22 (includes Grounds & Galleries Pass)
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events