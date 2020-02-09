Home & Garden calendar

An Eurasian eagle-owl scans its surroundings during the SEWE Birds of Prey Flight Demos Friday, Feb. 15, 2019 in Marion Square in Charleston. SEWE returns this weekend. File/Andrew J. Whitaker/Staff

Today

Black History Month

What: Middleton will celebrate black history with Beyond the Fields walking tours and viewings of Eliza’s House, where an exhibit focusing on the daily lives of enslaved people and their work “beyond the fields” is on display. There will be additional programs throughout the month.

When: Through Feb. 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: All programs included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2RkyYVP

Coffee Fest

What: Sixth annual Charleston Coffee Fest, featuring local coffee shops, local and regional roasters, local brunch purveyors, kids activities and additional artisans.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: LO-Fi Brewing, 2038 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: charlestoncoffeefest.com

Vintage Market

What: Holy City Vintage Market returns with a rock ‘n’ roll edition, with vintage rock covers performed by DUMB Doctors. The market will include nearly two dozen vendors and special booths. Brunch and rum punch will be available and dogs are welcome.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/37KaUS4

Orchid Society

What: Tom Wise of Johns Island Orchids will give a talk,"Orchidelerium: The Craze That Started It All," followed by a plant raffle.

When: 2:30 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org

Prosecco on Portico

What: Enjoy prosecco on the portico of Drayton Hall, overlooking the the 125-acre historic landscape, c. 1738.

When: 4 p.m. Feb. 9

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/31hIxs2

Monday

Gardenlust

What: Chris Woods tells stories of fascinating people and plants from his travels to some of the world’s greatest gardens.

When: 6:30 p.m. Feb. 10

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for members; $20 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-579-9922, bit.ly/314R69z

Tuesday

Camellia Walks

What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/36CoSEm

Wednesday

Bird Walks 

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Astronomy in Park 

What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org

Thursday

Marsh Grass Restoration

What: Assist the SCDNR with planting marsh grass seedlings to be used at a later date for the S.C. Oyster Recycling and Enhancement program and reef building. Register in advance.

When: 1 p.m. Feb. 13

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2H4gNOc

Wolf Feeding 

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

SEWE

What: The Southeastern Wildlife Exposition is a three-day showcase of things pertaining to wildlife and nature, from art to conservation, featuring art exhibits, education events, sporting demonstrations, parties and more.

When: Feb. 14-16

Where: Various venues

Price: Varies by event

More Info: 843-723-1748, sewe.com

Wee Wild Ones

What: Young children ages 1-5 will learn about nature through hands-on activities, games, music and art.

When: 10-11 a.m. Feb. 14

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2OrLxNd

Oysters, Marshes

What: Learn about the importance of oysters to salt marshes during this family-friendly program presented by representatives of the S.C. Department of Natural Resources. Children are invited to make an oyster shell craft following the program.

When: 3 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Wando Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2OsI69h

Free Family Friday

What: Free admission for everyone in the late afternoon.

When: 4-7 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-853-8962, bit.ly/2UBPao1

Night Market

What: This Valentine’s Night Market will feature more than a dozen vendors, with live music from Rene Russell and followed by master hypnotist Gary Conrad.

When: 5-9 p.m. Feb. 14

Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free for market; $8 for hypnotist show

More Info: 843-459-2948, bit.ly/3bjy43R

Saturday

Camellia Show

What: Magnolia will host its second annual amateur Camellia Show to highlight the horticultural skills of amateur gardeners. Prizes, for children and adults, will be awarded in several categories.

When: 9-11 a.m. entries accepted, 11 a.m. judging Feb. 15

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Bird-Friendly Plants

What: Audubon South Carolina experts will discuss how landscaping with native plants provides the perfect buffet for feathered friends, along with other ways to welcome wildlife, protect clean water, and make homes and yards resilient to changing weather patterns.

When: 10:30 a.m. Feb. 15

Where: Wando Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/3bmsRbV

Sunday Feb. 16

Nature Photography

What: Lowcountry wildlife photographer Jerry Bridges will lead a tour around the historic grounds of Drayton for photos of the landscape, nesting areas, rookerys and other wildlife habitats on the property.

When: 1-3 p.m. Feb. 16

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $22 (includes Grounds & Galleries Pass)

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

