Today

Kids Expo

What: The Lowcountry Kids Expo & Summer Camp Fair will feature products, services and resources for families.

When: Noon-5 p.m. April 7

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-521,2 bit.ly/2Vkwk23

Tuesday

Planting with a Purpose

What: Attendees will learn to create a garden with native plants that requires little maintenance, tolerates the climate and benefits wildlife.

When: 11 a.m. April 9

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2FVM2eG

Wednesday

New Growers Tool Box

What: Introduction to ergonomic, broadcast spreaders, seeders, sprayers, irrigation 101 and tractors. Bring a bagged lunch.

When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 10

Where: Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center Farm, 2865 Savannah Highway, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-402-5399, bit.ly/2FMKC4Y

Easter Egg Hunt

What: Ages 6 and younger are invited to an Easter egg hunt with other fun activities and a photo-op with the Easter bunny.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 10

Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2YLHTkZ

Thursday

‘Wear Sustainable’ 

What: Eco outdoor-lifestyle apparel brand Toad&Co will bring their cross-country road trip to Charleston to raise understanding about how to make sustainable apparel choices.

When: 5 p.m. April 11

Where: Half-Moon Outfitters, 425 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-9472, bit.ly/2TTGPrx

Saturday

Bicycle Ride

What: The Coastal Cyclist Spring Century bicycle ride through Francis Marion National Forest raises money for bicycle advocacy.

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13

Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $60-$65

More Info: info@coastalcyclists.com, bit.ly/2VqaURa

Master Gardeners 

What: Master Gardeners will help answer garden questions at Cypress Gardens.

When: 9 a.m. April 13

Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-5704, Joanmarie1968@yahoo.com

Founders’ Day Festival

What: Charles Towne Landing will hold its annual festival celebrating South Carolina’s founding.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13

Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $6-$12.50

More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2G0SocX

Spring Street Market

What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13

Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq

Outdoor Festival

What: Charleston Outdoor Fest at James Island County Park will include all kinds of outdoor activities for fun and fitness.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 14

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $2-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1542/Charleston-Outdoor-Fest

‘EGGStravaganza’

What: This event will include egg hunts for humans and dogs, discounted cat adoptions and photos with the Easter bunny.

When: Noon-4 p.m. April 13

Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events