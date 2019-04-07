Today
Kids Expo
What: The Lowcountry Kids Expo & Summer Camp Fair will feature products, services and resources for families.
When: Noon-5 p.m. April 7
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-521,2 bit.ly/2Vkwk23
Tuesday
Planting with a Purpose
What: Attendees will learn to create a garden with native plants that requires little maintenance, tolerates the climate and benefits wildlife.
When: 11 a.m. April 9
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2FVM2eG
Wednesday
New Growers Tool Box
What: Introduction to ergonomic, broadcast spreaders, seeders, sprayers, irrigation 101 and tractors. Bring a bagged lunch.
When: 8:30 a.m.-3 p.m. April 10
Where: Clemson Coastal Research and Education Center Farm, 2865 Savannah Highway, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-402-5399, bit.ly/2FMKC4Y
Easter Egg Hunt
What: Ages 6 and younger are invited to an Easter egg hunt with other fun activities and a photo-op with the Easter bunny.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. April 10
Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2YLHTkZ
Thursday
‘Wear Sustainable’
What: Eco outdoor-lifestyle apparel brand Toad&Co will bring their cross-country road trip to Charleston to raise understanding about how to make sustainable apparel choices.
When: 5 p.m. April 11
Where: Half-Moon Outfitters, 425 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-9472, bit.ly/2TTGPrx
Saturday
Bicycle Ride
What: The Coastal Cyclist Spring Century bicycle ride through Francis Marion National Forest raises money for bicycle advocacy.
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13
Where: Sewee Outpost, 4853 U.S. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $60-$65
More Info: info@coastalcyclists.com, bit.ly/2VqaURa
Master Gardeners
What: Master Gardeners will help answer garden questions at Cypress Gardens.
When: 9 a.m. April 13
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-5704, Joanmarie1968@yahoo.com
Founders’ Day Festival
What: Charles Towne Landing will hold its annual festival celebrating South Carolina’s founding.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. April 13
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $6-$12.50
More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2G0SocX
Spring Street Market
What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 13
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq
Outdoor Festival
What: Charleston Outdoor Fest at James Island County Park will include all kinds of outdoor activities for fun and fitness.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, April 13; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Sunday, April 14
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $2-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1542/Charleston-Outdoor-Fest
‘EGGStravaganza’
What: This event will include egg hunts for humans and dogs, discounted cat adoptions and photos with the Easter bunny.
When: Noon-4 p.m. April 13
Where: Pet Helpers, 1447 Folly Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
