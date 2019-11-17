Today

Steeplechase 

What: Five horse races, with fashion parades and competitions, live music, a family zone and vendor village, featuring local shops, regional food trucks and Lowcountry artisans.

When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: The Plantation at Stono Ferry Racetrack, 5000 Old York Course, Hollywood

Price: General admission starts at $50

More Info: steeplechaseofcharleston.com

‘Shuckin’ in Nature’ 

What: Oyster roast fundraiser for the South Carolina Shellfish Growers Association, with local vendors with outdoor gear, music from the Black Diamond Band, raffles and more.

When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Extension, North Charleston

Price: $30-$35

More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/2NSPJoi

Festival of Lights

What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with more than 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)

More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com

Tuesday

‘Harleston in 1770’ 

What: Historian Nic Butler will review the early landscape of Harleston Village, its suburban genesis in 1770 and its connection to the adjacent public green space that became known as Charleston's "Colonial Common."

When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19

Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2CEztC8

Wednesday

SC's Oysters

What: Learn how South Carolina's oysters help restore shorelines and provide habitat for organisms. SCDNR staff will provide information about harvesting your own oysters this fall.

When: 2:30-5 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: Fort Johnson Marine Resources Complex, 217 Fort Johnson Road, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2X0nmsv

Clean-Green Foodways

What: An environmental program featuring local agricultural tech company Vertical Roots and speakers will discuss alternate modern farming methodologies and the innovative technology used to produce high yield pesticide and preservative-free produce in situations where agricultural based land use is limited.

When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20

Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Department, 24 28th Ave.

Price: Free and open to the public

More Info: 843-886-8294, bit.ly/2CDCrXw

Thursday

Early Birding

What: A birding professional will help attendees find the birds and help to understand their strategies for success in the natural world.

When: 6:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 21

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QglIBF

Wolf Feeding 

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Microplastics

What: Part of the South Carolina Aquarium’s Holland Lifelong Learning series, this program, “Microplastics and Mega Problems: Pollution Solutions in the Lowcountry,” will discuss the latest research in the Charleston Harbor and what businesses and communities are doing to address the issue.

When: 6 p.m. Nov. 21

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/2qeGF5c

Friday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Christmas Festival 

What: A portion of the proceeds from the “A Step Ahead: Christmas Festival,” presented by Wholly Neora, will support single families during the holidays, and will feature Lowcountry small businesses and vendors, food trucks, entertainment, raffles and a special visit from Kardea Brown from The Food Network,

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/33L2gRB

‘Lights Up’

What: Towne Centre’s annual laser light show and lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree, with live entertainment, a visit from Santa, kids’ activities and more.

When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/33My1tt

