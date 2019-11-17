Today
Steeplechase
What: Five horse races, with fashion parades and competitions, live music, a family zone and vendor village, featuring local shops, regional food trucks and Lowcountry artisans.
When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: The Plantation at Stono Ferry Racetrack, 5000 Old York Course, Hollywood
Price: General admission starts at $50
More Info: steeplechaseofcharleston.com
‘Shuckin’ in Nature’
What: Oyster roast fundraiser for the South Carolina Shellfish Growers Association, with local vendors with outdoor gear, music from the Black Diamond Band, raffles and more.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 17
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King St. Extension, North Charleston
Price: $30-$35
More Info: 843-410-1315, bit.ly/2NSPJoi
Festival of Lights
What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with more than 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30-11 p.m. Friday-Saturday, through Dec. 31
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)
More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Tuesday
‘Harleston in 1770’
What: Historian Nic Butler will review the early landscape of Harleston Village, its suburban genesis in 1770 and its connection to the adjacent public green space that became known as Charleston's "Colonial Common."
When: 5:30 p.m. Nov. 19
Where: Main Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2CEztC8
Wednesday
SC's Oysters
What: Learn how South Carolina's oysters help restore shorelines and provide habitat for organisms. SCDNR staff will provide information about harvesting your own oysters this fall.
When: 2:30-5 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Fort Johnson Marine Resources Complex, 217 Fort Johnson Road, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2X0nmsv
Clean-Green Foodways
What: An environmental program featuring local agricultural tech company Vertical Roots and speakers will discuss alternate modern farming methodologies and the innovative technology used to produce high yield pesticide and preservative-free produce in situations where agricultural based land use is limited.
When: 6-7 p.m. Nov. 20
Where: Isle of Palms Recreation Department, 24 28th Ave.
Price: Free and open to the public
More Info: 843-886-8294, bit.ly/2CDCrXw
Thursday
Early Birding
What: A birding professional will help attendees find the birds and help to understand their strategies for success in the natural world.
When: 6:30-9:30 a.m. Nov. 21
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2QglIBF
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Microplastics
What: Part of the South Carolina Aquarium’s Holland Lifelong Learning series, this program, “Microplastics and Mega Problems: Pollution Solutions in the Lowcountry,” will discuss the latest research in the Charleston Harbor and what businesses and communities are doing to address the issue.
When: 6 p.m. Nov. 21
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-577-3474, bit.ly/2qeGF5c
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Christmas Festival
What: A portion of the proceeds from the “A Step Ahead: Christmas Festival,” presented by Wholly Neora, will support single families during the holidays, and will feature Lowcountry small businesses and vendors, food trucks, entertainment, raffles and a special visit from Kardea Brown from The Food Network,
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Faith Assembly of God, 337 Farmington Road, Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/33L2gRB
‘Lights Up’
What: Towne Centre’s annual laser light show and lighting of the 40-foot Christmas tree, with live entertainment, a visit from Santa, kids’ activities and more.
When: 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/33My1tt
