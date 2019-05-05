Party at the point (copy)

The Party at the Point at Charleston Harbor Resort Marina in Mount Pleasant takes place on Fridays throughout the summer.

 file/Sally Rainey/ Special to The Post and Courier

Today

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Monday

Master Gardener Q&A

What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.

When: 4-6 p.m. May 6

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2YvNxYc

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 7

Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

Wednesday

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Garden Strolls

What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk

Wine Down Wednesday

What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2FOGwdP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding 

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. May 9

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Siege Lines Tour

What: Carl P. Borick, director of The Charleston Museum will lead a tour to some of the key points related to the Revolutionary War Siege of Charleston.

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 9

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$35

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VCBBFr

Hops & Vines

What: Enjoy drinks and live music. Food truck fare will be available for purchase.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 9

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Whextb

Live Under the Oaks

What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature Logan and the Kidders, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 9

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC

Friday

Conversations with Curator

What: Matthew Gibson, natural history curator, will lead the May installment of The Charleston Museum’s Conversations with a Curator series on the various Lowcountry ecosystems and the birds that inhabit them.

When: 10:30-11 a.m. May 10

Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Included in $5-$25 admission

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Y3DbOt

Party at the Point

What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Planet Janet and the Majestics.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 10

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2LpWaRA

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com

Saturday

Fishing Tournament

What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of monthly fishing tournaments.

When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-762-9946, http://bit.ly/2J7YBpp

Charleston Farmers Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2vyeT2I

Johns Island Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 11

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Spring Street Market

What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations every second Saturday.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11

Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq

Preservation Picnic

What: Celebrate the best of preservation at Sunnyside Plantation with barbecue, bluegrass music, and guided tours.

When: Noon May 11

Where: Sunnyside Plantation, 767 County Road, Edisto Island

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-722-4630, bit.ly/2J7szJZ

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.