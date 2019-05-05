Today
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 5
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 5
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Monday
Master Gardener Q&A
What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.
When: 4-6 p.m. May 6
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2YvNxYc
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 7
Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine and live music at Old Towne Creek County Park. A commemorative wine glass is included, and food truck fare will be available.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 8
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, http://bit.ly/2FOGwdP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. May 9
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Siege Lines Tour
What: Carl P. Borick, director of The Charleston Museum will lead a tour to some of the key points related to the Revolutionary War Siege of Charleston.
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m. May 9
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2VCBBFr
Hops & Vines
What: Enjoy drinks and live music. Food truck fare will be available for purchase.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 9
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Whextb
Live Under the Oaks
What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature Logan and the Kidders, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 9
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC
Friday
Conversations with Curator
What: Matthew Gibson, natural history curator, will lead the May installment of The Charleston Museum’s Conversations with a Curator series on the various Lowcountry ecosystems and the birds that inhabit them.
When: 10:30-11 a.m. May 10
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included in $5-$25 admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2Y3DbOt
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Planet Janet and the Majestics.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 10
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2LpWaRA
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Fishing Tournament
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of monthly fishing tournaments.
When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-762-9946, http://bit.ly/2J7YBpp
Charleston Farmers Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 11
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2vyeT2I
Johns Island Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 11
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Spring Street Market
What: This outdoor market includes local artisans, vintage items, fresh flowers and art installations every second Saturday.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. May 11
Where: Tiger Lily Florist, 131 Spring St., Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-723-2808, bit.ly/2uIK1Mq
Preservation Picnic
What: Celebrate the best of preservation at Sunnyside Plantation with barbecue, bluegrass music, and guided tours.
When: Noon May 11
Where: Sunnyside Plantation, 767 County Road, Edisto Island
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-722-4630, bit.ly/2J7szJZ
