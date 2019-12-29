Today
Children's Village
What: The Children's Garden at Magnolia will transform into the Children's Holiday Village, featuring a ride on the Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane, with a celebration of international holiday traditions, food and activities, and Santa and Mrs. Clause will visit. Visit the website for a breakdown of additional activities and events.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 29
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and younger; BOGO admission with a donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Festival of Lights
What: The 30th annual Holiday Festival of Lights is a three-mile driving tour with over 700 light displays and additional attractions in the Winter Wonderland and Santa’s Village. The festival will close out with a fireworks display on New Year's Eve at 9 p.m.
When: 5:30-10 p.m. Dec. 29-31
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: $15-$20 per vehicle (increased fees for buses, etc.)
More Info: 843-795-4386, holidayfestivaloflights.com
Lights Driving Tour
What:The Holiday Lights Driving Tour in Moncks Corner opens Friday at Santee Cooper headquarters and continues its way through Old Santee Canal Park. The dozens of spectacular light displays are energy-efficient LEDs powered with 100 percent Green Power. Proceeds from admission will benefit local charities.
When: 6-9 p.m. Dec. 29-30
Where: Santee Cooper HQ, 1 Riverwood Drive, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 per vehicle
More Info: 843-899-4708, celebratetheseason.org
Tuesday
Noon Year's Eve
What: Sparkling art projects and a glitzy countdown and ball drop at noon.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Children's Museum of the Lowcountry, 25 Ann St., downtown Charleston
Price: Included with membership or general admission
More Info: 843-853-8962, explorecml.org
Happy Noon Year
What: Celebrate the new year with a countdown with music and craft activities.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Dec. 31
Where: Moncks Corner Library, 1003 Highway 52
More Info: 843-719-4223, bit.ly/2MbYJF2
Happy Noon Year
What: Ring in the new year with arts and crafts, activities, treats and a countdown to noon.
When: 11:30 a.m. Dec. 31
Where: Hurd/St. Andrews Regional Library, 1735 N. Woodmere Drive, Charleston; Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
More Info: bit.ly/2PEmoQz
Wednesday
Race the Landing
What: Gather the family, wear PJs and start off the new year running a 5K at the historic Charles Towne Landing along the Ashley River, with views of the marsh and majestic oaks where the original settlers of Charles Towne made their home.
When: 7 a.m. registration, 8:15 a.m. kids run, 8:30 a.m. 5K Jan. 1
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $12-$30
More Info: 843-224-7878, racethelanding.com
Thursday
Avian Appetites
What: Learn how birds change their diets in the winter and why some choose to stay or migrate. Beginning birders will go home with a decorated bird feeder. Designed for ages 6-8 years.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 2
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2PBQfci
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Candlelight Tour
What: The Holiday Candlelight and Sara Rutledge Dinner will feature a self-guided candlelight tour through the house museum decorated for the holidays, followed by a special dinner featuring dishes inspired by Sarah Rutledge’s “The Carolina Housewife” cookbook from 1847. Call for dinner reservations.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. tours; 6-8 p.m. dinner Jan. 3
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $55 per person
More Info: 843-266-7477, bit.ly/2MerDUX
