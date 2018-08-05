Today
Brewnanza
What: Harold's Cabin will host its monthly “Backyard Brewnanza” with Chug-A-Lug brew wagon and local vendors Frenchie Vintage, Kaypea Jewlery, Haegar and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5
Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free entry
More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com
Monday
Gardeners Q&A
What: Discussion and Q&A with trained and certified Master Gardener volunteers. Attendees may bring soil samples and will be supplied with handouts and reference materials as needed.
When: 4 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, berkeleylibrarysc.org
African Burial Grounds
What: The Gullah Society will host a community conversation about an appropriate memorial for the people buried near Anson Street discovered during the construction of the Gaillard Center. Registration required.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Tuesday
Mentor Recruitment
What: Happy hour for perspective mentors to network alongside mentoring veterans and Be A Mentor personnel. The event will have complimentary appetizers.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 772-538-0054, beamentornow.org
Flower Arranging
What: “Summer Blooms” flower arranging workshop with instructor Lauren Maggio of Alice’s Table to learn tips and tricks for successful flower arranging and to curate a vase of blooms to take home.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Cannonborough Collective, 185 St. Philip St., Ste. A, downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: 843-872-5252, cannonboroughcollective.com
National Night Out
What: Thirty-fifth annual National Night Out, a community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. The event will feature free food and games.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7
Where: Park Circle, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-822-1086, northcharleston.org
Wednesday
Tools for Caregivers
What: Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will host an educational program taught by certified leaders to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for loved ones with a chronic illness. Registration is required.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5
Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-459-4751, thearkofsc.org
Weeds & Weenies
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host its monthly Weeding Wednesday, an evening of weeding followed by drinks and dinner. This month’s dinner will be hot dogs. Registration encouraged.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8
Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org
Thursday
Curator’s Top 10
What: Join chief curator Grahame Long after hours as he gives a special tour focusing on his Top 10 artifacts on display at the museum. Guests can take the first or second tour and spend the rest of the time wandering the exhibits. Registration is required.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$35
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Paws on the Patio
What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre partner together on the second Thursday of each month for a dog-friendly happy hour. The event will feature two drink tickets, an appetizer buffet, dog party favors and more. $10 of every ticket will directly benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US Highway 17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com
Friday
Pet Vaccine Clinic
What: Bi-weekly walk-in vaccine clinic for pets, including rabies and distemper shots. Additional services include deworming, nail trimming and microchipping. Prices vary.
When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Curator Conversations
What: Curator-led talk and tour of the museum’s “Charleston Apothecary” exhibit about what helped Charlestonian’s stay alive amid illness and disease during the 18th and 19th centuries.
When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10
Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $12 admission, free for members
More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org
Beer From Here
What: An after-hours event for patrons to explore local brews and local wildlife in one sitting with select beers at tasting stations throughout the Aquarium. The event will also feature sustainably sourced small plates from Grace & Grit, Hank’s Seafood, The Mills House and The Boathouse at Breach Inlet.
When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10
Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston
Price: $40-$45
More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org
Saturday
Fishing Tourney
What: Rain or shine fishing tournament along the Folly Beach pier. An adult chaperone will be required for ages 15 and older.
When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Canoe Tour
What: Explore the Lowcountry’s natural and cultural history by paddling through woodlands and the old rice fields with an interpretive guide. Registration is encouraged.
When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: Charleston County Parks & Recreation Commission Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive
Price: $38-$48
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Cocktail Class
What: “Summer Sips Cocktail Class” presented and curated by The Cocktail Club bar team, featuring step-by-step lessons through the making of three recipes. Small bites will be provided.
When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 11
Where: The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., Ste. 200, downtown Charleston
Price: $35
More Info: 843-724-9411, thecocktailclubcharleston.com
Sunday
Meowmaste
What: A vinyasa flow class to benefit Pet Helpers.
When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 12
Where: Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, James Island
Price: $15
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events