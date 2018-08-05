Summer sips Cocktail Class

The Cocktail Club will present a cocktail class featuring step-by-step lessons to make three drink recipes at 1 p.m. Aug. 11.

 Provided/Cocktail Club

Today

Brewnanza

What: Harold's Cabin will host its monthly “Backyard Brewnanza” with Chug-A-Lug brew wagon and local vendors Frenchie Vintage, Kaypea Jewlery, Haegar and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 5

Where: Harold's Cabin, 247 Congress St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free entry

More Info: 843-793-4440, haroldscabin.com

Monday

Gardeners Q&A

What: Discussion and Q&A with trained and certified Master Gardener volunteers. Attendees may bring soil samples and will be supplied with handouts and reference materials as needed.

When: 4 p.m. Aug. 6

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-2952, berkeleylibrarysc.org

African Burial Grounds 

What: The Gullah Society will host a community conversation about an appropriate memorial for the people buried near Anson Street discovered during the construction of the Gaillard Center. Registration required.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 6

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Tuesday

Mentor Recruitment

What: Happy hour for perspective mentors to network alongside mentoring veterans and Be A Mentor personnel. The event will have complimentary appetizers.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 772-538-0054, beamentornow.org

Flower Arranging

What: “Summer Blooms” flower arranging workshop with instructor Lauren Maggio of Alice’s Table to learn tips and tricks for successful flower arranging and to curate a vase of blooms to take home.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Cannonborough Collective, 185 St. Philip St., Ste. A, downtown Charleston

Price: $65

More Info: 843-872-5252, cannonboroughcollective.com

National Night Out

What: Thirty-fifth annual National Night Out, a community-building campaign to promote police-community partnerships and neighborhood camaraderie in order to make neighborhoods safer and more caring places to live. The event will feature free food and games.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 7

Where: Park Circle, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-822-1086, northcharleston.org

Wednesday

Tools for Caregivers

What: Alzheimer’s Family Support Services will host an educational program taught by certified leaders to help family caregivers take care of themselves while caring for loved ones with a chronic illness. Registration is required.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays through Sept. 5

Where: The Palmettos of Charleston, 1900 Ashley Crossing Drive, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-459-4751, thearkofsc.org

Weeds & Weenies

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host its monthly Weeding Wednesday, an evening of weeding followed by drinks and dinner. This month’s dinner will be hot dogs. Registration encouraged.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 8

Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org

Thursday

Curator’s Top 10

What: Join chief curator Grahame Long after hours as he gives a special tour focusing on his Top 10 artifacts on display at the museum. Guests can take the first or second tour and spend the rest of the time wandering the exhibits. Registration is required.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$35

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Paws on the Patio

What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre partner together on the second Thursday of each month for a dog-friendly happy hour. The event will feature two drink tickets, an appetizer buffet, dog party favors and more. $10 of every ticket will directly benefit the Charleston Animal Society.

When: 6-8 p.m. Aug. 9

Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US Highway 17, Mount Pleasant

Price: $25

More Info: 843-216-9900, mtpleasanttownecentre.com

Friday

Pet Vaccine Clinic

What: Bi-weekly walk-in vaccine clinic for pets, including rabies and distemper shots. Additional services include deworming, nail trimming and microchipping. Prices vary.

When: 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 10 

Where: Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, James Island

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

Curator Conversations

What: Curator-led talk and tour of the museum’s “Charleston Apothecary” exhibit about what helped Charlestonian’s stay alive amid illness and disease during the 18th and 19th centuries.

When: 10:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 10

Where: Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $12 admission, free for members

More Info: 843-722-2996, charlestonmuseum.org

Beer From Here

What: An after-hours event for patrons to explore local brews and local wildlife in one sitting with select beers at tasting stations throughout the Aquarium. The event will also feature sustainably sourced small plates from Grace & Grit, Hank’s Seafood, The Mills House and The Boathouse at Breach Inlet.

When: 7-10 p.m. Aug. 10

Where: South Carolina Aquarium, 100 Aquarium Wharf, downtown Charleston

Price: $40-$45

More Info: 843-577-3474, scaquarium.org

Saturday

Fishing Tourney

What: Rain or shine fishing tournament along the Folly Beach pier. An adult chaperone will be required for ages 15 and older.

When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 East Arctic Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Canoe Tour

What: Explore the Lowcountry’s natural and cultural history by paddling through woodlands and the old rice fields with an interpretive guide. Registration is encouraged.

When: 8 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: Charleston County Parks & Recreation Commission Headquarters, 861 Riverland Drive

Price: $38-$48

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com

Cocktail Class

What: “Summer Sips Cocktail Class” presented and curated by The Cocktail Club bar team, featuring step-by-step lessons through the making of three recipes. Small bites will be provided.

When: 1-2:30 p.m. Aug. 11

Where: The Cocktail Club, 479 King St., Ste. 200, downtown Charleston

Price: $35

More Info: 843-724-9411, thecocktailclubcharleston.com

Sunday

Meowmaste

What: A vinyasa flow class to benefit Pet Helpers.

When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 12

Where: Pet Helpers Adoption Center, 1447 Folly Road, James Island

Price: $15

More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org

To submit an event, go to postandcourier.com/events