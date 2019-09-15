Today

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Brunch in the Park

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will kick off its Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park fall series with food trucks and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. This week, music will be provided by local indie rock band Argot, with local food trucks Semilla, Lola’s Lumpia and Pita Stroller. Beverage vendors will also be on site.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org./calendar

Vintage Market

What: Holy City Vintage’s pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket

Giant Book Sale

What: Friends of the Summerville Library’s Giant Book Sale with used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: American Legion Post #21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville

More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2lTGbyT

Dog Adoption Event

What: Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s third annual adoption event with 15 shelters and rescues in attendance, with food, vendors, live music and more.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: bit.ly/2kal9vs

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Early Morning Bird Walks

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

Beach Walk

What: Naturalist-guided beach walk on Folly Beach will discussion on animals that inhabit the shells, the nature of the barrier islands and more, depending on what attendees find along the beach.

When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com/guided-beach-walk

Thursday

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, www.monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Design a Cookbook

What: Learn how to add text, design a layout, adjust images and turn home recipes into a cookbook that's ready to print.

When: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in September

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6888, ccpl.org/events/design-your-own-cookbook

Saturday

Yard Sale

What: The Daniel Island Fall Red Balloon Yard Sale provides an opportunity for shoppers to wander the neighborhoods of Daniel Island in search of unique finds and special deals. Homes or units with red balloons out are participating the yard sale.

When: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Daniel Island neighborhoods

More Info: dicommunity.org

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Avian Open House

What: The Avian Conservation Center will host an open house, an expanded experience that includes the opportunity to learn more about behind-the-scenes components of the center, including the Avian Medical Clinic and SC Oiled Bird Treatment Facility, as well as special programming and interactive games and crafts for the kids.

When: 8:45 a.m. gates; tours begin at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 21

Where: Avian Conservation Center, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: General admission: $18 adult; $12 youth; free for ages 5 and younger

More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org

Beach Sweep/River Sweep

What: Beach Sweep/River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest one-day volunteer waterway cleanup event, focusing on clearing beaches, rivers, lakes, marshes and swamps of aquatic debris. Contact the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium in advance for a designated location.

More Info: scseagrant.org/bsrs

‘Hoppy Tails’

What: Dog wash fundraiser to benefit the Charleston Animal Society, with a silent auction raffle, Best in Show prizes and more. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated.

When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 21

Where: Revelry Brewing Co., 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-15 for washes and nail trims

More Info: bit.ly/2kKn7Dd

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

