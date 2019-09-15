Today
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Brunch in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will kick off its Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park fall series with food trucks and live music. Attendees are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs for comfort. This week, music will be provided by local indie rock band Argot, with local food trucks Semilla, Lola’s Lumpia and Pita Stroller. Beverage vendors will also be on site.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, charlestonparksconservancy.org./calendar
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage’s pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Giant Book Sale
What: Friends of the Summerville Library’s Giant Book Sale with used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: American Legion Post #21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2lTGbyT
Dog Adoption Event
What: Lowcountry Dog Magazine’s third annual adoption event with 15 shelters and rescues in attendance, with food, vendors, live music and more.
When: 2-5 p.m. Sept. 15
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/2kal9vs
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Early Morning Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Beach Walk
What: Naturalist-guided beach walk on Folly Beach will discussion on animals that inhabit the shells, the nature of the barrier islands and more, depending on what attendees find along the beach.
When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com/guided-beach-walk
Thursday
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, www.monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Design a Cookbook
What: Learn how to add text, design a layout, adjust images and turn home recipes into a cookbook that's ready to print.
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in September
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, ccpl.org/events/design-your-own-cookbook
Saturday
Yard Sale
What: The Daniel Island Fall Red Balloon Yard Sale provides an opportunity for shoppers to wander the neighborhoods of Daniel Island in search of unique finds and special deals. Homes or units with red balloons out are participating the yard sale.
When: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Daniel Island neighborhoods
More Info: dicommunity.org
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Avian Open House
What: The Avian Conservation Center will host an open house, an expanded experience that includes the opportunity to learn more about behind-the-scenes components of the center, including the Avian Medical Clinic and SC Oiled Bird Treatment Facility, as well as special programming and interactive games and crafts for the kids.
When: 8:45 a.m. gates; tours begin at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 21
Where: Avian Conservation Center, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: General admission: $18 adult; $12 youth; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-606-3400, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Beach Sweep/River Sweep
What: Beach Sweep/River Sweep is South Carolina’s largest one-day volunteer waterway cleanup event, focusing on clearing beaches, rivers, lakes, marshes and swamps of aquatic debris. Contact the S.C. Sea Grant Consortium in advance for a designated location.
More Info: scseagrant.org/bsrs
‘Hoppy Tails’
What: Dog wash fundraiser to benefit the Charleston Animal Society, with a silent auction raffle, Best in Show prizes and more. A portion of the proceeds will also be donated.
When: 3-6 p.m. Sept. 21
Where: Revelry Brewing Co., 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-15 for washes and nail trims
More Info: bit.ly/2kKn7Dd
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
