rotary club (copy)

Thousands of rubber ducks will be dropped into the Wando River from Interstate 526 during the  annual Rotary Charleston Duck Race held June 1 on Daniel Island.

 File

Today

Rose Society Display

What: Throughout May, the Charleston Lowcountry Rose Society will display a variety of roses.

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through May 31

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2YzhfL4

Celadon Flea Market

What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7005, bit.ly/2FJmrof

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Memorial Day Party

What: Rutledge Cab Co. and Container Bar will host a Memorial Day Block Party with live music, food trucks and drink specials.

When: 11 a.m. May 26

Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mount Pleasant Street, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 8438569201, julie@littledogagency.com

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 28

Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. May 29

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc

Garden Strolls 

What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 29

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Eric Barnett, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Kavoossi and the Typos, Adam and Elsewhere, and Dyado.

When: 6-10 p.m. May 29

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

King Street Green

What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Finnegan Bell.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3

Live Under the Oaks

What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature the Wando High School Philharmonic, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 30

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC

Friday

Party at the Point

What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Rock the 90s.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 31

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2WN9Szt

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from HiCALIBER. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. May 31

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3TLNZ

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 1

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Hummingbird Class

What: This class will focus on the natural history of hummingbirds and will teach tips to attract them to a backyard garden.

When: 9-10 a.m. June 1

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner

Price: Free

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2K1GKAX

Johns Island  Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 1

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.combit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Dog Park Opening

What: The Nexton planned community will host its inaugural Trails and Tails event to celebrate the opening of its dog park and National Trails Day.

When: 9:30 a.m.-noon June 1

Where: Brighton Park Village Swim Club, 247 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-3094, bit.ly/2HAr3ir

Cruise & Travel Show

What: The Charleston Cruise & Travel Show, presented by Dream Vacations, will include food tastings, cocktail-making demonstrations, a silent disco and informational talks. Shep Rose, "Southern Charm" star, will make an appearance as well.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 954-958-3700, ext. 83920, CruiseandTravelShow.com

Charleston Duck Race

What: The annual Rotary Club Duck Race will raise money for local charities and service projects.

When: 5-9 p.m. June 1

Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston

Price: $10 per duck

More Info: charlestonduckrace.com, info@charlestonduckrace.com

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.