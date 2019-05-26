Today
Rose Society Display
What: Throughout May, the Charleston Lowcountry Rose Society will display a variety of roses.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. through May 31
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2YzhfL4
Celadon Flea Market
What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 26
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7005, bit.ly/2FJmrof
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 26
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Memorial Day Party
What: Rutledge Cab Co. and Container Bar will host a Memorial Day Block Party with live music, food trucks and drink specials.
When: 11 a.m. May 26
Where: Container Bar Charleston, 2130 Mount Pleasant Street, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 8438569201, julie@littledogagency.com
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 28
Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. May 29
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 29
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Eric Barnett, The Brown Mountain Lightning Bugs, Kavoossi and the Typos, Adam and Elsewhere, and Dyado.
When: 6-10 p.m. May 29
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Finnegan Bell.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Live Under the Oaks
What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature the Wando High School Philharmonic, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 30
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC
Friday
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Rock the 90s.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 31
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2WN9Szt
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from HiCALIBER. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. May 31
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3TLNZ
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 1
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Hummingbird Class
What: This class will focus on the natural history of hummingbirds and will teach tips to attract them to a backyard garden.
When: 9-10 a.m. June 1
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Rd, Moncks Corner
Price: Free
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2K1GKAX
Johns Island Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 1
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com, bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Dog Park Opening
What: The Nexton planned community will host its inaugural Trails and Tails event to celebrate the opening of its dog park and National Trails Day.
When: 9:30 a.m.-noon June 1
Where: Brighton Park Village Swim Club, 247 Great Lawn Drive, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-3094, bit.ly/2HAr3ir
Cruise & Travel Show
What: The Charleston Cruise & Travel Show, presented by Dream Vacations, will include food tastings, cocktail-making demonstrations, a silent disco and informational talks. Shep Rose, "Southern Charm" star, will make an appearance as well.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. June 1
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 954-958-3700, ext. 83920, CruiseandTravelShow.com
Charleston Duck Race
What: The annual Rotary Club Duck Race will raise money for local charities and service projects.
When: 5-9 p.m. June 1
Where: Smythe Park, 2364 Daniel Island Drive, Charleston
Price: $10 per duck
More Info: charlestonduckrace.com, info@charlestonduckrace.com
