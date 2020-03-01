Home & Garden calendar

Today
Seed Share
What: If you have seeds to donate, place them in the provided paper packets with growing info. If you need seeds, help yourself from the box located on the Holds Counter.
When: March 1
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/seed-share
Teddy Bear Picnic
What: The annual Teddy Bear Picnic is a free family event presented by the Charleston Parks Conservancy and features a teddy bear fashion show, teddy bear parade, cookie decorating, a Teddy Care station for injured and unwell teddies, live music, crafts and games.
When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 1
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-723-5003, bit.ly/3c3COLE
Monday
‘Read Across America’
What: The Charleston County Public Library system will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at numerous branches with readings from local celebrities. Check your area branch for specific details.
When: March 2
Where: Various CCPL branches
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/calendar
Pre-Drayton Talk
What: This Pre-Drayton Archaeology Talk & Walk will feature a tracing of the pre-Drayton land on the anniversary of the date John Drayton took possession of the property in 1738.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 2
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $30-$40
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2PvWzl7
Tuesday
Camellia Walks
What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2HJbR1z
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Astronomy in the Park
What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.
When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org
Curator Visit
What: Reception and talk to kick off Antiques Week with a visit from HRH Prince Charles’ head curator, David Jones of Dumfries House, discussing the Scottish Baroque and its connections to Drayton Hall.
When: 6 p.m. March 4
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/32B2j2h
Thursday
Appreciation Day
What: All Dorchester County residents receive free admission (with proof of residency such as a driver license, library card, utility bill, etc.) on the first Thursday of each month. Exhibits include an art room, castle room, desert discovery room, farm room, government room, grocery store, lending library, post office, music room, prehistoric room, science discovery room, bank, under the sea exhibit and more.
When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5
Where: St. George Children's Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George
More Info: 435-986-4000, sgchildrensmuseum.org
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Thursday
Antiques Show
What: The Charleston Antiques Show returns with a showcase of English, European and American period furnishings, decorative arts and fine art, architectural elements, garden furniture, vintage jewelry, and silver, all from antiquities to the 20th century, presented by the Historic Charleston Foundation.
When: March 6-8
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20 per person (good for all three days)
More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/3aepgLg
Saturday
Bulldog Day
What: The Citadel Football Association and Bullies 2 the Rescue will celebrate Bulldog Day with a 5K Fun Run in the morning (costumes encouraged), followed by a Bulldog Beauty Contest and The Citadel’s Spring Football Game. Dogs, strollers and wagons are allowed for the Fun Run. Categories for the Bulldog Beauty Contest include Overall King and Queen Bullie Supreme, Best Wiggle Butt, Best Dressed/Costume and others separated by age.
When: 9:30 a.m. 5K, 11 a.m. beauty contest, 1 p.m. spring game March 7
Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free for spectators; $40 Fun Run; $45 Bulldog Beauty Contest entry
More Info: bit.ly/2P2w0Ur
STEM Festival
What: The Charleston STEM Festival is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math and will feature approximately 80 exhibitors with hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations and family-oriented STEM entertainment.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: No admission price listed
More Info: charlestonstemfest.org
Indigo Workshops
What: Eliza Lucas Pinckney established the first successful crop of indigo in South Carolina in 1744 and it soon became the second-most profitable crop in the colony. Learn about the plant, how to process it for dye and its impact on South Carolina history. Bring a t-shirt from home to dye. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. March 7
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $10 per person
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/31SqZmF
Vintage & Vinyl
What: Runaround Sue Vintage and Monster Music & Movies partner to host a sale of vintage clothes and discounts on vinyl, new and used.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7
Where: Monster Music, 946 Orleans Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-571-4657, bit.ly/2vigdKF
Sewee Fire Fest
What: Learn about local organizations bring safe, controlled prescribed fire to S.C. forests, meet Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl, participate in a red wolf program, with food, music, kids’ activities and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7
Where: Awendaw Green, 4853 N. Highway 17
More Info: seweelongleafcoop.org/fire-fest
Cruise & Travel Show
What: The second annual Charleston Cruise & Travel Show, presented by Dream Vacations, is an interactive family-friendly event, featuring travel presentations and exhibits from cruise lines and resorts, food tastings, character appearances, musical performances, and travel agents will be on site with promotional offers.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7
Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston
Price: Free with promo code EVENT (see website for tickets)
More Info: cruiseandtravelshow.com
Woofstock
What: Woofstock 2020: A Lowcountry Dog Music Festival will benefit local animal rescues and shelters, featuring music from Drivin' N Cryin', Ken & Drew of Sister Hazel, Lauren Morrow (formerly of The Whiskey Gentry), Greg West, Gaslight Street, Sunflowers & Sin, Matt Mackelcan, Emily Curtis and David Huggins, as well as food trucks and local vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7
Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road
Price: $28-$35 adult; $5-$10 ages 12 and younger
More Info: lowcountrydog.com/woofstock
Grocery Workshop
What: Sign up for the “Cooking Matters” grocery store workshop to educate families on planning and shopping for healthy, affordable and delicious meals. Participants will receive $10 in groceries. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7
Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655-A Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville
More Info: 843-719-4796, bit.ly/32wQABS
Front Beach Fest
What: Live music from The Tams and The Holiday Band, street performers, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, local restaurants, food vendors and more.
When: Noon-4 p.m. March 7
Where: Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/island-gras
