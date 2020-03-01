Home & Garden calendar

Today

Seed Share

What: If you have seeds to donate, place them in the provided paper packets with growing info. If you need seeds, help yourself from the box located on the Holds Counter.

When: March 1

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/events/seed-share

Teddy Bear Picnic

What: The annual Teddy Bear Picnic is a free family event presented by the Charleston Parks Conservancy and features a teddy bear fashion show, teddy bear parade, cookie decorating, a Teddy Care station for injured and unwell teddies, live music, crafts and games.

When: 1:30-4:30 p.m. March 1

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-723-5003, bit.ly/3c3COLE

Monday

‘Read Across America’

What: The Charleston County Public Library system will celebrate Dr. Seuss’ birthday at numerous branches with readings from local celebrities. Check your area branch for specific details.

When: March 2

Where: Various CCPL branches

More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org/calendar

Pre-Drayton Talk

What: This Pre-Drayton Archaeology Talk & Walk will feature a tracing of the pre-Drayton land on the anniversary of the date John Drayton took possession of the property in 1738.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. March 2

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $30-$40

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2PvWzl7

Tuesday

Camellia Walks

What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2HJbR1z

Wednesday

Bird Walks  

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Astronomy in the Park  

What: Join amateur stargazers and look through telescopes at objects in the nighttime sky. Open to all ages.

When: 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Brittlebank Park, 185 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

More Info: lowcountrystargzers.org

Curator Visit

What: Reception and talk to kick off Antiques Week with a visit from HRH Prince Charles’ head curator, David Jones of Dumfries House, discussing the Scottish Baroque and its connections to Drayton Hall.

When: 6 p.m. March 4

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$35

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/32B2j2h

Thursday

Appreciation Day

What: All Dorchester County residents receive free admission (with proof of residency such as a driver license, library card, utility bill, etc.) on the first Thursday of each month. Exhibits include an art room, castle room, desert discovery room, farm room, government room, grocery store, lending library, post office, music room, prehistoric room, science discovery room, bank, under the sea exhibit and more.

When: 10 a.m.-5 p.m. March 5

Where: St. George Children's Museum, 86 S. Main St., St. George

More Info: 435-986-4000, sgchildrensmuseum.org

Wolf Feeding  

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Thursday

Antiques Show

What: The Charleston Antiques Show returns with a showcase of English, European and American period furnishings, decorative arts and fine art, architectural elements, garden furniture, vintage jewelry, and silver, all from antiquities to the 20th century, presented by the Historic Charleston Foundation.

When: March 6-8

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: $20 per person (good for all three days)

More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/3aepgLg

Saturday

Bulldog Day

What: The Citadel Football Association and Bullies 2 the Rescue will celebrate Bulldog Day with a 5K Fun Run in the morning (costumes encouraged), followed by a Bulldog Beauty Contest and The Citadel’s Spring Football Game. Dogs, strollers and wagons are allowed for the Fun Run. Categories for the Bulldog Beauty Contest include Overall King and Queen Bullie Supreme, Best Wiggle Butt, Best Dressed/Costume and others separated by age.

When: 9:30 a.m. 5K, 11 a.m. beauty contest, 1 p.m. spring game March 7

Where: The Citadel, 171 Moultrie St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free for spectators; $40 Fun Run; $45 Bulldog Beauty Contest entry

More Info: bit.ly/2P2w0Ur

STEM Festival

What: The Charleston STEM Festival is a celebration of science, technology, engineering and math and will feature approximately 80 exhibitors with hands-on activities, live performances, interactive demonstrations and family-oriented STEM entertainment.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7

Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: No admission price listed

More Info: charlestonstemfest.org

Indigo Workshops

What: Eliza Lucas Pinckney established the first successful crop of indigo in South Carolina in 1744 and it soon became the second-most profitable crop in the colony. Learn about the plant, how to process it for dye and its impact on South Carolina history. Bring a t-shirt from home to dye. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. or 1 p.m. March 7

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $10 per person

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/31SqZmF

Vintage & Vinyl

What: Runaround Sue Vintage and Monster Music & Movies partner to host a sale of vintage clothes and discounts on vinyl, new and used.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7

Where: Monster Music, 946 Orleans Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-571-4657, bit.ly/2vigdKF

Sewee Fire Fest

What: Learn about local organizations bring safe, controlled prescribed fire to S.C. forests, meet Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl, participate in a red wolf program, with food, music, kids’ activities and more.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 7

Where: Awendaw Green, 4853 N. Highway 17

More Info: seweelongleafcoop.org/fire-fest

Cruise & Travel Show

What: The second annual Charleston Cruise & Travel Show, presented by Dream Vacations, is an interactive family-friendly event, featuring travel presentations and exhibits from cruise lines and resorts, food tastings, character appearances, musical performances, and travel agents will be on site with promotional offers.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. March 7

Where: Charleston Marriott, 170 Lockwood Blvd., downtown Charleston

Price: Free with promo code EVENT (see website for tickets)

More Info: cruiseandtravelshow.com

Woofstock

What: Woofstock 2020: A Lowcountry Dog Music Festival will benefit local animal rescues and shelters, featuring music from Drivin' N Cryin', Ken & Drew of Sister Hazel, Lauren Morrow (formerly of The Whiskey Gentry), Greg West, Gaslight Street, Sunflowers & Sin, Matt Mackelcan, Emily Curtis and David Huggins, as well as food trucks and local vendors.

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m. March 7

Where: Hanahan Amphitheater, 3100 Mabeline Road

Price: $28-$35 adult; $5-$10 ages 12 and younger

More Info: lowcountrydog.com/woofstock

Grocery Workshop

What: Sign up for the “Cooking Matters” grocery store workshop to educate families on planning and shopping for healthy, affordable and delicious meals. Participants will receive $10 in groceries. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. March 7

Where: Cane Bay Library, 1655-A Cane Bay Blvd., Summerville

More Info: 843-719-4796, bit.ly/32wQABS

Front Beach Fest  

What: Live music from The Tams and The Holiday Band, street performers, arts and craft vendors, children's activities, local restaurants, food vendors and more.

When: Noon-4 p.m. March 7

Where: Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-886-8294, iop.net/island-gras

