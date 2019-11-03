Today
Holiday Shopping
What: Holiday Shopping Extravaganza with more than 45 makers and local businesses, food trucks and entertainment. Attendees are asked to donate a non-perishable food item for the Gregg Middle School food pantry.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: The Ponds Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2MGwkYh
Oyster Roast
What: Oyster roast with barbecue, live music and raffles to benefit Friends of McLeod.
When: 4-8 p.m. Nov. 3
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $40-$45
More Info:843-270-8080, friendsofmcleod.org
Wednesday
Pedal & Panache
What: Charleston Moves’ fifth annual Pedal & Panache will include food and beverages, a silent auction and music from the Black Diamond Band.
When: 6-9 p.m. Nov. 6
Where: Cannon Green, 103 Spring St., downtown Charleston
Price: $65
More Info: charlestonmoves.org/pedal-panache
Friday
Bird Walk
What: The Lighthouse Inlet bird walk will focus on the diversity of the northeast end of Folly Island.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. Nov. 8
Where: Lighthouse Inlet Heritage Preserve, 1750 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2C0Hote
Holiday Market
What: Charleston's Holiday Market will feature specialty art, crafts, seasonal items, gourmet foods and more. Children can take photos with Santa.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. Nov. 8; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Nov. 9; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 10
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5000 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $8 general; $1 ages 6-12; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-529-5011, northcharlestoncoliseumpac.com
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a screening of "Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse” (PG) with superhero-themed games and activities before the movie. Food trucks will be on site.
When: 4:30 p.m. Nov. 8
Where: Cool Blow Park, 10 Conroy St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/3253Dsm
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Elfstravaganza
What: The Holiday Elfstravaganza will feature top toys, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus, crafts, music, food and more. Proceeds benefit local charities.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Wonder Works, 624 Long Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-416-5050, bit.ly/2WwOrDy
‘Gardening for Life’
What: The Gardening for Life: Fall Harvest Market and Symposium will include workshops and demonstrations about the best practices in gardening and a fall market and plant sale.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free for market and plant sale; General garden admission for symposium ($10-$20)
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Guided Bird Walk
What: A leisurely walk around the swamp in search of resident and migratory birds.
When: 10-11 a.m. Nov. 9
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2BX4SiH
Franke Fair
What: Franke will host an art and craft fair, with seasonal items, housewares, homemade baked goods and more.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Rodenberg Hall, Franke at Seaside, 1885 Rifle Range Road, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-375-5011
Celadon Bash
What: Celadon will celebrate its 25th birthday with an all-day party with food trucks, kids’ activities, live music and artists and makers.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Celadon, 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com
Revel on the River
What: Charleston Waterkeeper's annual celebration of the community rivers, creeks and harbor, with art, music, craft beer, food trucks and a conservation groups.
When: 1-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Freehouse Brewery, 2895 Pringle St., North Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: bit.ly/334nqtu
Soap-Making Class
What: Learn how to craft a basic all natural batch of castile homemade soap with olive oil from scratch.
When: 3-5 p.m. Nov. 9
Where: Pluff Mud Mercantile, 2408 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-872-6022, bit.ly/36r5JGL
