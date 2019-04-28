Today
Meals on Wheels
What: This is the last day of Hidden Ponds Nursery’s annual Meals on Wheels benefit weekend.
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28
Where: Hidden Ponds Nursery, 4863 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-345-0019, bit.ly/2UFL7rP
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr
Celadon Flea Market
What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7005, http://bit.ly/2FJmrof
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Rose Pavilion Brunch
What: This is the first in a series of Sunday Brunch events the Charleston Parks Conservancy will host this year in the newly renovated Rose Pavilion.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2GsAXC0
‘Gone to the Birds’
What: The Ponds’ Neighborhood Conservancy will host a bird walk with naturalist Meredith Bean from Kiawah’s Nature Program
When: 2-4 p.m. April 28
Where: The Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-900-8556, jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com
‘Party for the Planet’
What: The Turtle Survival Alliance, South Carolina Aquarium, Association of Zoos & Aquariums, Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew, Isle of Palms Turtle Team, and The Windjammer will host a "Party For The Planet" beach cleanup and celebration.
When: 4-7 p.m. April 28
Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-9763, bit.ly/2URTVLe
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. April 30
Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
‘For the Birds’
What: This display by the Magnolia Garden Club of John's Island features information about the right native plants to attract birds and other pollinators.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 30
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2uxfotj
Rice Planting
What: Middleton Place will host a hands-on rice planting demonstration and presentation.
When: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. April 30
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $10-$29 admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2UVu1q8
Wednesday
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley4/25
Spring Carnival
What: The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department will hold the annual Spring Carnival and celebration, including games, a jump castle, face painting, pony rides and crafts.
When: 3-5 p.m. May 1
Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2DrMhN5
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 1
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 8435566020, bit.ly/2PjxNDv
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. May 2
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Friday
Arty Block Party
What: The North Charleston Arts Fest will host an outdoor event combining an art market and street dance.
When: 5-9 p.m. May 3
Where: Olde Village area, East Montague Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2vkF8d5
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Silent Disco
What: The first Silent Disco in Mount Pleasant with Quiet Kingz Headphone Events will include three music genre options along with drinks and food from Burtons Grill.
When: 7-9 p.m. May 3
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: $15
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2KZE2Os
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Johns Is. Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com, bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Home Buying
What: At this brunch event, experts will discuss the homebuying process and how to successfully purchase a home.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4
Where: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-991-4359, bit.ly/2KZF4Kk
Mindful Market
What: The Royal American will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.
When: Noon-6 p.m. April 28
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, Charleston
More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2Vo221A
