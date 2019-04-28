Pour House (copy)

The Pour House holds a weekly farmer's market from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays.

 File/Grace Beahm Alford/Staff

Today

Meals on Wheels

What: This is the last day of Hidden Ponds Nursery’s annual Meals on Wheels benefit weekend.

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. April 28

Where: Hidden Ponds Nursery, 4863 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-345-0019, bit.ly/2UFL7rP

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, http://bit.ly/2OX3Adr

Celadon Flea Market

What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7005, http://bit.ly/2FJmrof

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. April 28

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Rose Pavilion Brunch

What: This is the first in a series of Sunday Brunch events the Charleston Parks Conservancy will host this year in the newly renovated Rose Pavilion.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. April 28

Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2GsAXC0

‘Gone to the Birds’

What: The Ponds’ Neighborhood Conservancy will host a bird walk with naturalist Meredith Bean from Kiawah’s Nature Program

When: 2-4 p.m. April 28

Where: The Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-900-8556, jana.chanthabane@fsresidential.com

‘Party for the Planet’

What: The Turtle Survival Alliance, South Carolina Aquarium, Association of Zoos & Aquariums, Isle of Palms Cleanup Crew, Isle of Palms Turtle Team, and The Windjammer will host a "Party For The Planet" beach cleanup and celebration.

When: 4-7 p.m. April 28

Where: The Windjammer, 1008 Ocean Blvd., Isle of Palms

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-9763, bit.ly/2URTVLe

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. April 30

Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

‘For the Birds’

What: This display by the Magnolia Garden Club of John's Island features information about the right native plants to attract birds and other pollinators.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 30

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2uxfotj

Rice Planting

What: Middleton Place will host a hands-on rice planting demonstration and presentation.

When: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. April 30

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $10-$29 admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2UVu1q8

Wednesday

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley4/25

Spring Carnival

What: The Mount Pleasant Recreation Department will hold the annual Spring Carnival and celebration, including games, a jump castle, face painting, pony rides and crafts.

When: 3-5 p.m. May 1

Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2DrMhN5

Garden Strolls 

What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 1

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 8435566020, bit.ly/2PjxNDv

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. May 2

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Friday

Arty Block Party

What: The North Charleston Arts Fest will host an outdoor event combining an art market and street dance.

When: 5-9 p.m. May 3

Where: Olde Village area, East Montague Ave., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-740-5854, bit.ly/2vkF8d5

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com

Silent Disco

What: The first Silent Disco in Mount Pleasant with Quiet Kingz Headphone Events will include three music genre options along with drinks and food from Burtons Grill.

When: 7-9 p.m. May 3

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: $15

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2KZE2Os

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 4

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, http://bit.ly/2UIX3cc

Johns Is. Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com, bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Home Buying

What: At this brunch event, experts will discuss the homebuying process and how to successfully purchase a home.

When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. May 4

Where: Boykin Real Estate, 5401 Netherby Lane, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-991-4359, bit.ly/2KZF4Kk

Mindful Market

What: The Royal American will host The Mindful Market with a variety of local vendors with vintage clothing, handmade goods, art, jewelry and more.

When: Noon-6 p.m. April 28

Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, Charleston

More Info: 843-817-6925, bit.ly/2Vo221A

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.