Downtown homes and their gardens open up for once-a-year tours through April 18.

Today

Houses & Gardens 

What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display through April 18 in a series of tours.

When: 9:15 a.m. March 31

Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25-$150

More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com

Celadon Flea Market

What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31

Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-7005, http://bit.ly/2FJmrof

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 31

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Monday

Magnolia Garden Club

What: The Magnolia Garden Club will display throughout April information about the right plants to choose in order to bring birds and other pollinators to yards.

When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 1-30

Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2uxfotj

Gardener Q&A

What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.

When: 4-6 p.m. April 1

Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive

Price: Free

More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2YvNxYc

Tuesday

Homeownership

What: Participants will learn about mortgage applications, real estate agents, homeowners insurance, down payments and closing costs during this presentation by Debbie Kidd of Origin SC.

When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 2

Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-572-4094, ccpl.org/msw2019

Wednesday

Garden Strolls

What: Each Wednesday evening through May 29, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines. The April 3 stroll will highlight various rosé wines.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 3

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2FxYJei

Thursday

Pet Helpers Booth

What: Pet Helpers will have a booth at the Cooper River Bridge Run Expo.

When: Noon-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, April 5

Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr. North Charleston

More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2UdbTXG

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. April 4

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Starlight Yoga

What: Instructor Ji Hwang will lead an evening of yoga at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 4

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JM8ECk

Saturday

Master Gardeners

What: Master Gardeners will be answering garden questions at Lowe’s.

When: 9 a.m. April 6

Where: Lowes, 520 St. James Ave., Goose Creek

Price: Free

More Info: 843-761-5704, Joanmarie1968@yahoo.com

Park Day

What: The National Park Service and American Battlefield Trust will host Park Day at Fort Moultrie where volunteers will help clean up the park.

When: 10 a.m. April 6

Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2HHZPHV

Garden Tour

What: St. Paul’s Garden Club will host a tour of multiple gardens, plantations and churches to celebrate its 90 anniversary.

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6

Where: Pick up tour passes at Meggett Town Hall, 4776 S.c. Highway 165, Meggett

Price: $30

More Info: 843-708-1518, bit.ly/2U0xX8w

