Houses & Gardens
What: More than 100 historic houses and gardens will be on display through April 18 in a series of tours.
When: 9:15 a.m. March 31
Where: Historic District, 40 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$150
More Info: 843-723-1623, bit.ly/2tPbY50
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, postandcourierfarmersmarket.com
Celadon Flea Market
What: On the last Sunday of each month, Celadon will open its warehouse to local artisans, crafters, makers and farmers.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. March 31
Where: Celadon Warehouse, 2221 Noisette Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-7005, http://bit.ly/2FJmrof
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. March 31
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, http://bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Monday
Magnolia Garden Club
What: The Magnolia Garden Club will display throughout April information about the right plants to choose in order to bring birds and other pollinators to yards.
When: 10 a.m.-8 p.m. April 1-30
Where: John's Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2uxfotj
Gardener Q&A
What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.
When: 4-6 p.m. April 1
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2YvNxYc
Tuesday
Homeownership
What: Participants will learn about mortgage applications, real estate agents, homeowners insurance, down payments and closing costs during this presentation by Debbie Kidd of Origin SC.
When: 6:30-7:30 p.m. April 2
Where: Otranto Road Regional Library, 2261 Otranto Road, North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-572-4094, ccpl.org/msw2019
Wednesday
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening through May 29, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines. The April 3 stroll will highlight various rosé wines.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. April 3
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2FxYJei
Thursday
Pet Helpers Booth
What: Pet Helpers will have a booth at the Cooper River Bridge Run Expo.
When: Noon-8 p.m. Thursday, April 4; 8 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday, April 5
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Dr. North Charleston
More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2UdbTXG
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. April 4
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Starlight Yoga
What: Instructor Ji Hwang will lead an evening of yoga at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. April 4
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2JM8ECk
Saturday
Master Gardeners
What: Master Gardeners will be answering garden questions at Lowe’s.
When: 9 a.m. April 6
Where: Lowes, 520 St. James Ave., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-761-5704, Joanmarie1968@yahoo.com
Park Day
What: The National Park Service and American Battlefield Trust will host Park Day at Fort Moultrie where volunteers will help clean up the park.
When: 10 a.m. April 6
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
More Info: 843-881-5516, bit.ly/2HHZPHV
Garden Tour
What: St. Paul’s Garden Club will host a tour of multiple gardens, plantations and churches to celebrate its 90 anniversary.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. April 6
Where: Pick up tour passes at Meggett Town Hall, 4776 S.c. Highway 165, Meggett
Price: $30
More Info: 843-708-1518, bit.ly/2U0xX8w
