Today

Charleston Sprint Triathlon Race 3

What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the third race.

When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. July 7

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $50 -$204

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2XLLS3z

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Shorebird Sign Scavenger Hunt

What: 16 signs designed by students at Sullivan's Island Elementary to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island

More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org/events/shorebird-sign-scavenger-hunt

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Evening Paddle

What: Attendees will paddle around the remnants of America’s first canal and learn about Old Santee Canal Park’s plants and nocturnal animals.

When: 6-8 p.m. July 9

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $15

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 10

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. July 10

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

Conversation Café

What: This conversation with Lowcountry Rapid Transit focused on Light Rail on Wheels will discuss the future Bus Rapid Transit system.

When: 1 p.m. July 10

Where: Room 112, MUSC Bioengineering Building, 68 President St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-792-9745, bit.ly/3275u11

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Casey Clark, The Deltaz, 48 Fables, and Don Merckle & the Blacksmiths.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 10

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Hot in the City

What: Edmund Oast’s Brewing Co. will host a fundraiser for the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust.

When: 5-8 p.m. July 11

Where: Edmund Oast’s Brewing Company, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2VN00t3

Friday

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Fifth Divine. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. July 12

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2RNlmRQ

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

DIY: Terrariums

What: Master Gardener Janet Coyne will lead a workshop on making terrarium. Register in advance.

When: 1 p.m. July 13

Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/4014

