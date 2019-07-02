Today
Charleston Sprint Triathlon Race 3
What: The five-race Charleston Sprint Triathlon Series at James Island County Park features a 600-yard freshwater swim, 12-mile bike ride, and 5K flat run. This is the third race.
When: 7:15-11:15 a.m. July 7
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $50 -$204
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2XLLS3z
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Shorebird Sign Scavenger Hunt
What: 16 signs designed by students at Sullivan's Island Elementary to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.
When: All day through Aug. 20
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island
More Info: 843-883-3914, ccpl.org/events/shorebird-sign-scavenger-hunt
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Evening Paddle
What: Attendees will paddle around the remnants of America’s first canal and learn about Old Santee Canal Park’s plants and nocturnal animals.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 9
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $15
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/1dIxvi2
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 10
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. July 10
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
Conversation Café
What: This conversation with Lowcountry Rapid Transit focused on Light Rail on Wheels will discuss the future Bus Rapid Transit system.
When: 1 p.m. July 10
Where: Room 112, MUSC Bioengineering Building, 68 President St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-792-9745, bit.ly/3275u11
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Casey Clark, The Deltaz, 48 Fables, and Don Merckle & the Blacksmiths.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 10
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Hot in the City
What: Edmund Oast’s Brewing Co. will host a fundraiser for the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust.
When: 5-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Edmund Oast’s Brewing Company, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2VN00t3
Friday
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Fifth Divine. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. July 12
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2RNlmRQ
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
DIY: Terrariums
What: Master Gardener Janet Coyne will lead a workshop on making terrarium. Register in advance.
When: 1 p.m. July 13
Where: George H. Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-563-9189, dcl.lib.sc.us/node/4014
