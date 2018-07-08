Today
Charity Golf
What: Eighteen hole tournament to benefit Project Abraham.
When: 7 a.m.-noon July 8
Where: Summerville Country Club, 400 Country Club Blvd.
Price: $115 per person, $420 per team
More Info: 843-821-4832, projectabraham.org
Sprint Triathlon
What: The third in a five-race series includes a 0.3-mile swim, a 12-mile bike ride and a 5K run. Participants must be comfortable swimming 600 meters in open water and riding a bicycle on roads open to traffic. Fees and registration options vary.
When: 7 a.m. July 8
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2jNP1Kj
Sunset Sail
What: Two-hour evening sail aboard the “Schooner Pride” featuring a wine tasting and hors d’oeuvres with wine expert Tanya Ragragola.
When: 7 p.m. July 8
Where: Aquarium Wharf, 360 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $85
More Info: 843-303-1113, schoonerpride.com
Monday
Gardeners Q&A
What: Discussion and Q&A with trained and certified Master Gardener volunteers. Attendees may bring soil samples and will be supplied with handouts and reference materials as needed.
When: 4 p.m. July 9
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, berkeleylibrarysc.org
Chess Club
What: Weekly noncompetitive chess club. All skill levels welcome.
When: 5:30 p.m. Mondays
Where: George H Seago Jr. Library, 76 Old Trolley Road, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: 843-871-5075, dcl.lib.sc.us
Tuesday
Hiring Event
What: Club Demonstration Services will host a hiring event for various positions within its company.
When: 9 a.m.-5 p.m. July 10-12
Where: Hampton Inn & Suites, 1104 Isle of Palms Connector, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 858-581-8988, clubdemo.com
Wine Tasting
What: Weekly wine tastings focusing on varying regions of France or a French Winemaker.
When: 5-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Bistro A Vin, 40 Archdale St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 864-360-5848, bistroavin.com
Cocktail Class
What: Hands-on introductory class for attendees to learn how to measure, shake, stir and pour cocktails from Cocktail Bandits Taneka and Johnny.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 10
Where: West Elm, 484 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$50
More Info: 843-847-7194, bit.ly/2N58XWL
Wednesday
Weeding Fiesta
What: Join the Charleston Parks Conservancy for its monthly community weeding and dinner event. Register by July 10.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 11
Where: Colonial Lake, 46 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-5003 charlestonparksconservancy.org
Bocce Tourney
What: Beginning of an eight-week bocce season featuring championships and prizes.
When: 6:40 Wednesday through August 29
Where: Recovery Room, 685 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: $40 team entry
More Info: 843-727-0999, recroomchs.leagueapps.com
Thursday
Character Breakfast
What: Lowcountry Parent will host a character breakfast featuring Spiderman, Moana, Rapunzel and Flynn Ryder. Tickets will include breakfast, character meet and greet and a goody bag.
When: 8:30-9:30 a.m. July 12, 10:30-11:30 a.m. July 13
Where: Alhambra Hall, 131 Middle St., Mount Pleasant
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-937-4831, tickets.postandcourier.com/e/characterbreakfast/
Students of Poverty
What: Training sponsored by Reading Partners for mentors, teachers, or anyone in a related field on how to better understand the challenges and diverse backgrounds of students living in poverty.
When: 9:30-10:30 a.m. July 12
Where: Main Branch, Charleston County Public Library, 68 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6930, ccpl.org
Flower Crown Class
What: Join Flowershop’s Lily Peterson for a tropical flower crown-making workshop and tropical themed happy hour. Registration is required.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. July 12
Where: Basic Kitchen, 82 Wentworth St., downtown Charleston
Price: $55
More Info: 843-789-4568, basickitchen.com
Paws on the Patio
What: Charleston Animal Society, Burtons Grill and Mount Pleasant Towne Centre have partnered to host Paws on The Patio, a happy hour for owners and pets alike benefiting the Charleston Animal Society. $10 per person will be donated to the Charleston Animal Society. Reservations are required.
When: 6-8 p.m. July 12
Where: Burtons Grill, 1875 US-17, Mount Pleasant
Price: $25
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2tRYbtZ
Friday
Bird Walk
What: Walk focused on the diverse northeast end of Folly Island. Registration is required.
When: 8:30-10:30 a.m. July 13
Where: Lighthouse Inlet Preserve, 1750 East Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $7
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com
Sunset at Sumter
What: Weekly sunset cruises to Fort Sumter featuring National Park Service guides, barbecue fare and beer, wine and cocktails available for purchase.
When: 5 p.m. Fridays
Where: Fort Sumter Tours, 340 Concord St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35-$48
More Info: 843-722-2628, fortsumtertours.com/tours/sunset-tour/
Saturday
STAR Therapy Dogs
What: Participants can practice their reading skills with a friendly, furry audience at two library branches.
When: 10:30 a.m. July 14
Where: Edgar Allan Poe Branch Library, 1921 Ion Ave., Sullivan's Island; Village Branch Library, 430 Whilden St., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3914, 843-884-9741, ccpl.org
Somm School
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will talk about the wine region of Burgundy, France. Food and beverage discount are available during registration.
When: 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. July 14, 21; 2-3 p.m. July 29
Where: Edmund’s Oast Exchange, 1081 B Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-990-9449, edmundsoast.com/exchange/events
