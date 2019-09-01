Today
Art Show, Sale
What: The Seabrook Island Artist Guild Show & Sale on the Village Green is an annual fundraiser for the art department with St. John’s High School.
When: 11 a.m-4 p.m. Sept. 1
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 609-933-4292, seabrookislandartistguild.com
Monday
Scavenger Hunt
What: There are 16 signs designed by students at Sullivan's Island Elementary to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson's plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate all of the signs gets a prize.
When: Daily (except Wednesdays and Sundays)
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, 1921 Ion Ave.
More Info: 843-805-6930, bit.ly/2KBkZYH
Tuesday
Master Naturalist
What: Charleston County Parks and Clemson University are offering a certified Master Naturalist program for people interested in understanding and protecting the state's valuable natural resources. The program develops volunteer citizen scientists, conservationists and educators who can positively impact the natural resources of the state.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. Tuesdays, Sept. 3-Dec. 3
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $600
More Info: 843-7954386, bit.ly/2L2YITO
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Beach Walk
What: Naturalist-guided beach walk on Folly Beach will discussion on animals that inhabit the shells, the nature of the barrier islands and more, depending on what attendees find along the beach.
When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of East Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, tidelinetours.com/guided-beach-walk
Thursday
Design a Cookbook
What: Learn how to add text, design a layout, adjust images and turn home recipes into a cookbook that's ready to print.
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in September
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2LhrBu8
Brookgreen Gardens
What: Brookgreen will host “An Evening with Neil Diamond” fall tribute concert, featuring four nights of performances of Diamond’s classic hits from a nationally touring cast of professional musicians.
When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 5-8
Where: Arboretum at Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive (off Highway 17), Murrells Inlet
Price: $30 members; $35 nonmembers; VIP options available
More Info: 843-235-6000, brookgreen.org/events
Friday
Giant Book Sale
What: Friends of the Summerville Library’s Giant Book Sale with used books, CDs, DVDs and audio books.
When: Noon-7 p.m. Sept. 6; 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Sept. 7; noon-5 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: American Legion Post #21, 105 Sumter Ave., Summerville
More Info: 843-371-9293, bit.ly/2HrRCG4
Saturday
Park Sweep
What: The Friends of Hampton Plantation State Historic Site are looking for volunteers to pick up litter and keep the park and roads clean.
When: 9 a.m. Sept. 7
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/30F2zMd
Pop-Up
What: Celadon and Artisan Global will host a pop-up featuring artisan-crafted jewelry made by artists in Uganda. Still Soul Studio will lead an early morning guided meditation, followed by a kombucha tasting with One Love Kombucha.
When: 9:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Celadon Flagship, 1015 Johnnie Dodds Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission to pop-up; $15 for meditation and kombucha tasting
More Info: 843-884-7005, celadonathome.com/events
Dog Day Afternoon
What: Dog Day Afternoons at the local waterparks return on Saturday and Sunday and all dogs must be up-to-date on necessary vaccinations.
When: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Sept. 7 (Splash Island); Noon-4 Sept. 8 (Whirlin’ Waters)
Where: Splash Island Waterpark at Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant’ Whirlin’ Waters Adventure Waterpark at Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $8-$15, in addition to $2 general park admission fee (Splash Island)
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1182/Dog-Day-Afternoon
Vultures Program
What: The Center for Birds of Prey’s special-focus morning program, “Vultures: Man’s Best Friend, Nature’s Nicest Scavenger,” will concentrate on avian scavengers, vultures, with an up-close look and flight demonstration, as well as lessons on how to protect them and how they impact human health.
When: 10:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 7
Where: Avian Conservation Center/Center for Birds of Prey, 4719 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $12-$18
More Info: 843-971-7474, thecenterforbirdsofprey.org
Sunday Sept. 8
Paddle in the Park
What: A day on the lake with activities, lessons and competitions for kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddleboarders
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Palmetto Trees Dock at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: Included with $2 general park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/107/Paddlesports
