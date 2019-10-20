Today

Fall Tours 

What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.

When: Through Nov. 2

More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours

Park Brunch

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host the second event in its fall series of Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park with food trucks and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31adpcj

Children’s Day 

What: The annual Children’s Day Festival features carnival rides, inflatables, live entertainment and other kids’ activities.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Park West Rec Complex, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free admission

More Info: bit.ly/2x1kHnn

Halloween Harvest

What: A pumpkin patch and a chance to decorate them, candy apples, cider and s’mores, musical performances, a costume contest and a fun house.

When: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free with general admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Conservancy Lecture 

What: Presentation on the recent archaeological finds from The Ponds.

When: 2 p.m. Oct. 20

Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville

More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2MlBIQu

Wednesday

Wine Down Wednesday

What: A commemorative wine glass is included, food truck fare will be available, with live music from Marc Jackson.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2MLqpy4

Fall Garden Strolls

What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org

Friday

‘Legends and Lore’

What: This tour includes the history of the house as well as a storytelling session about the haunts of Hampton and hayrides out to the cemetery.

When: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/350kfEu

Barks & Bones

What: Dog-centered Halloween party with a costume contest, parade, vendors and live music from Lumberjack Time Traveler.

When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25

Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31oEmt0

Halloween in the Swamp

What: Family-friendly activities, music, roasting marshmallows and more, with haunted boat rides and walking trails for those who dare.

When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26

Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner

Price: $5 general; free for ages 4 and younger; $15 Haunted Swamp Experience

More Info: 843-553-0515, bit.ly/2IVzUeH

Saturday

Nature Walk

What: A local naturalist with a specialty in ornithology will lead an informational walk around the fort.

When: 9 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-883-3123

Web Weavers

What: Info session on spiders, followed by a Halloween craft activity. Designed for ages 5-10.

When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26

Where: Tiedemann Park Nature Center & Playground, 38 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/31oiSwv

Stewards of the Soil   

What: The Stewards of the Soil Fall Festival is a family-friendly day of sustainable living practices, with food, craft beer, plant and artisan vendors, local groceries and demos on beekeeping, backyard gardening and more, with farm tours and kids’ games.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2OVmdk0

Naturalist Walk

What: “What’s That Tree and Leave No Trace” is a walk along the Sewee Center Trail with a naturalist who will identify common Lowcountry trees, followed by a presentation from a forest service naturalist on being a good steward to the planet.

When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw

More Info: 843-928-3368

Mimosas & Mutts

What: Pet-friendly fundraiser for Dorchester Paws, with a dog costume contest, vendors and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston

More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com/entertainment

Fall Festival

What: Pet-centric family festival with a costume contest, live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, trick-or-treating and more.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2MOivWD

Dogtoberfest

What: Pet expo and wine tasting to benefit local animal rescues, with activities, a dog costume contest and live music.

When: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2prDMNO

Harvest Tour of Homes

What: Tour four varied homes and meet four local authors, presented by the Friends of Daniel Island Library.

When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26

Where: Daniel Island

Price: $30

More Info: harvesthometours.com

