Today
Fall Tours
What: The Preservation Society’s 43rd annual Fall Tours of Homes, History & Architecture, with tours of homes and gardens in several of downtown Charleston’s finest historic neighborhoods, as well as photography workshops and historic walks and talks.
When: Through Nov. 2
More Info: 843-405-1050, preservationsociety.org/falltours
Park Brunch
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host the second event in its fall series of Sunday Brunch in Hampton Park with food trucks and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31adpcj
Children’s Day
What: The annual Children’s Day Festival features carnival rides, inflatables, live entertainment and other kids’ activities.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Park West Rec Complex, 1251 Park West Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/2x1kHnn
Halloween Harvest
What: A pumpkin patch and a chance to decorate them, candy apples, cider and s’mores, musical performances, a costume contest and a fun house.
When: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Conservancy Lecture
What: Presentation on the recent archaeological finds from The Ponds.
When: 2 p.m. Oct. 20
Where: Schulz-Lotz Farmhouse, 326 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
More Info: 843-900-8556, bit.ly/2MlBIQu
Wednesday
Wine Down Wednesday
What: A commemorative wine glass is included, food truck fare will be available, with live music from Marc Jackson.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2MLqpy4
Fall Garden Strolls
What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Oct. 23
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Rd, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Friday
‘Legends and Lore’
What: This tour includes the history of the house as well as a storytelling session about the haunts of Hampton and hayrides out to the cemetery.
When: 10 a.m., noon and 2 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays in October
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/350kfEu
Barks & Bones
What: Dog-centered Halloween party with a costume contest, parade, vendors and live music from Lumberjack Time Traveler.
When: 5-7 p.m. Oct. 25
Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31oEmt0
Halloween in the Swamp
What: Family-friendly activities, music, roasting marshmallows and more, with haunted boat rides and walking trails for those who dare.
When: 7:30-10:30 p.m. Oct. 25-26
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5 general; free for ages 4 and younger; $15 Haunted Swamp Experience
More Info: 843-553-0515, bit.ly/2IVzUeH
Saturday
Nature Walk
What: A local naturalist with a specialty in ornithology will lead an informational walk around the fort.
When: 9 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: Fort Moultrie, 1214 Middle St., Sullivan’s Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-883-3123
Web Weavers
What: Info session on spiders, followed by a Halloween craft activity. Designed for ages 5-10.
When: 10-11:30 a.m. Oct. 26
Where: Tiedemann Park Nature Center & Playground, 38 Elizabeth St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/31oiSwv
Stewards of the Soil
What: The Stewards of the Soil Fall Festival is a family-friendly day of sustainable living practices, with food, craft beer, plant and artisan vendors, local groceries and demos on beekeeping, backyard gardening and more, with farm tours and kids’ games.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2OVmdk0
Naturalist Walk
What: “What’s That Tree and Leave No Trace” is a walk along the Sewee Center Trail with a naturalist who will identify common Lowcountry trees, followed by a presentation from a forest service naturalist on being a good steward to the planet.
When: 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Hwy. 17 N., Awendaw
More Info: 843-928-3368
Mimosas & Mutts
What: Pet-friendly fundraiser for Dorchester Paws, with a dog costume contest, vendors and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Ms. Rose’s Fine Food & Cocktails, 1090 Sam Rittenberg Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-766-0223, msroses.com/entertainment
Fall Festival
What: Pet-centric family festival with a costume contest, live music, arts and crafts, kids’ activities, trick-or-treating and more.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2MOivWD
Dogtoberfest
What: Pet expo and wine tasting to benefit local animal rescues, with activities, a dog costume contest and live music.
When: 1-5 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-972-0712, bit.ly/2prDMNO
Harvest Tour of Homes
What: Tour four varied homes and meet four local authors, presented by the Friends of Daniel Island Library.
When: 1-4 p.m. Oct. 26
Where: Daniel Island
Price: $30
More Info: harvesthometours.com
