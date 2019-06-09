Today
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage’s pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more, with live music from DUMB Doctors.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. June 5
Where: The Royal American, 970 Morrison Drive, downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ
Orchid Society
What: The Coastal Carolina Orchid Society will welcome Dr. Harry Gallis, who has been growing orchids since 1980, especially cattleyas, phalaenopsis and dendrobiums. A plant raffle will follow the discussion.
When: 2:30 p.m. June 9
Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, Room 117, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 12
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Weeding Wednesday
What: Weeding with the Charleston Parks Conservancy, followed by drinks and small bites.
When: 6 p.m. June 12
Where: Colonial Lake, 41 Ashley Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31g0Du0
Thursday
Hops & Vines
What: Wine, beer, Jonny Poppers and Fam’s Brewing food trucks and live music from Lane Doss. Ticket price includes two drink tickets.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. June 13
Where: McLeod Plantation, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/3181/Hops-Vines
Friday
SCDNR Oyster Build
What: Join the Charleston Surfrider Foundation, the Gullah Geechee Community and SCDNR's South Carolina Oyster Restoration and Enhancement Program to build an oyster reef with recycled oyster bag shells and do a cleanup at Mosquito Beach on James Island. Register in advance. Vendors from the Folly Beach Farmers Market also will be on site.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. June 14
Where: Mosquito Beach Road, James Island
More Info: 843-953-9241, bit.ly/3173eGG
Curator Talk
What: Martha Zierden, curator of historical archaeology, will discuss the recently revised museum's exhibit on brickmaking to focus on those enslaved laborers and craftspeople who produced the bricks.
When: 10:30-11 a.m. June 14
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free with general admission
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2wCtmeM
Saturday
Fishing Rodeo
What: Father's Day Fishing Rodeo at Biggin Creek with prizes and more. Bring your own fishing supplies (poles only; no rods or reels).
When: 7 a.m.-1 p.m. June 15
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $7
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Dogs & Donuts
What: Pet Helpers presents Dog, Donuts and Donations with adoptable dogs on site, raffle prizes, free coffee and donuts, a dog costume contest, pet photos and more.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. June 15
Where: Gold’s Gym, 1291 Folly Road, James Island
More Info: 843-795-1110, pethelpers.org
Drayton for Dads
What: Drayton Hall will offer free admission for dads this weekend for house tours, grounds and galleries.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. June 15; 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. June 16
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Macrame Workshop
What: Attendees will learn the fundamentals of macrame knots from Marie Frier, learn about herbaria, and pick out a plant from specialty plant shop Plant Babe. Register in advance online.
When: 10 a.m.-noon June 15
Where: The Charleston Museum, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $35 for members; $50 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/2EquExJ
Children’s Garden
What: Magnolia Plantation is offering a hands-on outdoor classroom in the Children’s Garden on Saturdays in June. This week: Bird Day with Keeper of the Wild, storytime with the Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry and Berkeley County First Steps.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 15
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road
Price: Free with general garden admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events