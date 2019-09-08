Today
Paddle in the Park
What: A day on the lake with activities, lessons and competitions for kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddleboarders
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Palmetto Trees Dock at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive
Price: Included with $2 general park admission
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/107/Paddlesports
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Dog Day Afternoon
What: Select water attractions will be open for dogs to play. All dogs must be up-to-date on necessary vaccinations.
When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8
Where: Whirlin' Waters Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $12
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2m0XUot
Tuesday
Brookgreen Events
What: Brookgreen Gardens will host a horticulture and gardening lecture on Sept. 10, a memorial labyrinth walk to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 on Sept. 11 and a birding excursion on Sept. 13. See website for event details.
Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet
Price: $10-$16 general garden admission
More Info: 843-235-6000, brookgreen.org
Garden Series
What: Bee Cause beekeeper Sophie Sergiadis will lead a bee handling demonstration and teach how to keep a bee-friendly space.
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 10
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2lZ1kYH
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Early Morning Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com
Beach Walk
What: Naturalist-guided beach walk on Folly Beach will discussion on animals that inhabit the shells, the nature of the barrier islands and more, depending on what attendees find along the beach.
When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays
Where: Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
Garden Club
What: The St. Paul’s Garden Club meeting will feature a program on bird migrations and ways to increase birds in the yard. Visitors are welcome.
When: 11 a.m. Sept. 11
Where: Christ St/ Pau’s Church, 4981 Chapel Road, Yonges Island
More Info: 843-708-1518
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah
Wine Down Wednesday
What: Guests can enjoy wine, live music from Eric Vaughn and food trucks from Madrigal’s Tacos and Cirsea Ice Cream. A commemorative wine glass is included.
When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 11
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP
Thursday
Cooking with Herbs
What: Master Gardener Donna Powell will lead a workshop on growing and cooking with herbs.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 12
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2lVp1Ry
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, www.monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market
Pints for Preservation
What: Pints for Preservation fundraiser for Drayton Hall.
When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12
Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Design a Cookbook
What: Learn how to add text, design a layout, adjust images and turn home recipes into a cookbook that's ready to print.
When: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in September
Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2LhrBu8
Saturday
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Back-to-School Bash
What: Back-to-School Bash featuring hands-on, water-themed educational opportunities focused on marine life, water sports and water conservation and pollution. Food trucks will be on site and there will be live music and kids’ games.
When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14
Where: Children’s Park, 101 River Landing Drive, Daniel Island
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/2lBAhCy
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
