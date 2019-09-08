Today

Paddle in the Park

What: A day on the lake with activities, lessons and competitions for kayakers, canoeists and stand-up paddleboarders

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Palmetto Trees Dock at James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive

Price: Included with $2 general park admission

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/107/Paddlesports

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com

Dog Day Afternoon

What: Select water attractions will be open for dogs to play. All dogs must be up-to-date on necessary vaccinations.

When: Noon-4 p.m. Sept. 8

Where: Whirlin' Waters Waterpark, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston

Price: $12

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2m0XUot

Tuesday

Brookgreen Events

What: Brookgreen Gardens will host a horticulture and gardening lecture on Sept. 10, a memorial labyrinth walk to commemorate the lives lost on 9/11 on Sept. 11 and a birding excursion on Sept. 13. See website for event details.

Where: Brookgreen Gardens, 1931 Brookgreen Garden Drive, Murrells Inlet

Price: $10-$16 general garden admission

More Info: 843-235-6000, brookgreen.org

Garden Series

What: Bee Cause beekeeper Sophie Sergiadis will lead a bee handling demonstration and teach how to keep a bee-friendly space.

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 10

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, bit.ly/2lZ1kYH

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays through September

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Early Morning Bird Walks

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter.com

Beach Walk

What: Naturalist-guided beach walk on Folly Beach will discussion on animals that inhabit the shells, the nature of the barrier islands and more, depending on what attendees find along the beach.

When: 9:30 a.m. Wednesdays

Where: Meet at the cul-de-sac at the end of E. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

Garden Club   

What: The St. Paul’s Garden Club meeting will feature a program on bird migrations and ways to increase birds in the yard. Visitors are welcome.

When: 11 a.m. Sept. 11

Where: Christ St/ Pau’s Church, 4981 Chapel Road, Yonges Island

More Info: 843-708-1518

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah

Wine Down Wednesday

What: Guests can enjoy wine, live music from Eric Vaughn and food trucks from Madrigal’s Tacos and Cirsea Ice Cream. A commemorative wine glass is included.

When: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 11

Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2FOGwdP

Thursday

Cooking with Herbs

What: Master Gardener Donna Powell will lead a workshop on growing and cooking with herbs.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Sept. 12

Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-402-1990, bit.ly/2lVp1Ry

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, www.monckscornersc.gov/farmers-market

Pints for Preservation

What: Pints for Preservation fundraiser for Drayton Hall.

When: 5-8 p.m. Sept. 12

Where: Tradesman Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Design a Cookbook

What: Learn how to add text, design a layout, adjust images and turn home recipes into a cookbook that's ready to print.

When: 6-7 p.m. Thursdays in September

Where: Wando Mount Pleasant Library, 1400 Carolina Park Blvd.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-805-6888, bit.ly/2LhrBu8

Saturday

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Back-to-School Bash   

What: Back-to-School Bash featuring hands-on, water-themed educational opportunities focused on marine life, water sports and water conservation and pollution. Food trucks will be on site and there will be live music and kids’ games.

When: 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sept. 14

Where: Children’s Park, 101 River Landing Drive, Daniel Island

Price: Free admission

More Info: bit.ly/2lBAhCy

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market features more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.