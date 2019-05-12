Night Bazaar (copy)

Edmund's Oast Brewing will host a night bazaar Saturday May 18. Provided.

 Provided.

Today

Farmers Market

What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12

Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-937-5904, bit.ly/2OX3Adr

Mother’s Day Brunch

What: The Josephine Wine Bar will host a four-course Mother’s Day Brunch.

When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12

Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 64 Spring St., Charleston

Price: $20-$45

More Info: 843-974-4105, bit.ly/2Vu0Hrb

Brunch Market

What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12

Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: Free

More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Vintage Market

What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12

Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ

Mother’s Day Tasting Class

What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will host a wine tasting class in honor of Mother’s Day.

When: 3-4 p.m. May 12

Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 B. Morrison Drive, Charleston

Price: $30

More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2Jcvwct

Monday

CHS Lecture Series

What: Julie Moir Messervy will give a talk entitled “The Designer's Way” on the principles and processes she uses when visioning, designing and building personal and private landscapes.

When: 6:30 p.m. May 13

Where: Charleston Musuem, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/lectures

Tuesday

Mt. Pleasant Market

What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.

When: 3:30 p.m. May 14

Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK

Wednesday

88 Club Breakfast

What: This meeting’s guest speaker is Mike Mixon, fire chief for the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.

When: 7 a.m. May 15

Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-881-8861

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc

Garden Strolls

What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 15

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.

When: 3 p.m. May 16

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG

Hops & Vines

What: Enjoy drinks and live music. Food truck fare will be available for purchase.

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 16

Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Whextb

‘Tale of Two Dinners’

What: Chef Kevin Miller will give a lecture on his research on and recreation of two historic dinners in tribute to Charleston’s enslaved cooks. The talk will be followed by a reception.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 16

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Free lecture; $20 reception

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2QC577H

Harvest Dinner

What: The Green Heart Project and Mitchell Elementary School will hold the ninth annual Harvest Dinner to celebrate healthy food and community.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 16

Where: Mitchell Elementary School, 2 Perry St., downtown Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: info@greenheartsc.org, bit.ly/2JucEFR

Under the Oaks

What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature HONNA, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.

When: 6-8 p.m. May 16

Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant

Price: Free

More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC

Friday

Party at the Point

What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Sol Driven Train.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 17

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2LpWaRA

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Blue Jean Ball

What: This blue jean ball benefiting Palmetto Warrior Connection will include live entertainment, drinks, Lowcountry Boil and BBQ and a silent auction.

When: 7 p.m. May 17

Where: Charles Towne Landing

Price: $50-$75

More Info: 843-566-0072, bit.ly/2VunWBq

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2vyeT2I

Johns Island Farmers Market

What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 18

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com

Family Picnic

What: Drayton Hall will host a picnic for families with colonial crafts, music and pre-order box lunches available.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$15

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2GputnN

Night Bazaar

What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.

When: 5-10 p.m. May 18

Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2Vd2DPu

Shaggin' on the Cooper

What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.

When: 7-11 p.m. May 18

Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

Price: $8-$10

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporality removed comments from articles while we work on a new and improved commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.