Today
Farmers Market
What: The Post and Courier will host a weekly farmers and crafters market each Sunday featuring local vendors, artisans and food trucks.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. May 12
Where: King & Columbus Visitors Parking Lot, 134 Columbus St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-937-5904, bit.ly/2OX3Adr
Mother’s Day Brunch
What: The Josephine Wine Bar will host a four-course Mother’s Day Brunch.
When: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12
Where: Josephine Wine Bar, 64 Spring St., Charleston
Price: $20-$45
More Info: 843-974-4105, bit.ly/2Vu0Hrb
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. May 12
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. May 12
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ
Mother’s Day Tasting Class
What: Certified sommelier Sarah O’Kelley will host a wine tasting class in honor of Mother’s Day.
When: 3-4 p.m. May 12
Where: Edmund's Oast Exchange, 1081 B. Morrison Drive, Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-990-9449, bit.ly/2Jcvwct
Monday
CHS Lecture Series
What: Julie Moir Messervy will give a talk entitled “The Designer's Way” on the principles and processes she uses when visioning, designing and building personal and private landscapes.
When: 6:30 p.m. May 13
Where: Charleston Musuem, 360 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/lectures
Tuesday
Mt. Pleasant Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. May 14
Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Wednesday
88 Club Breakfast
What: This meeting’s guest speaker is Mike Mixon, fire chief for the Mount Pleasant Fire Department.
When: 7 a.m. May 15
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2UIX3cc
Garden Strolls
What: Each Wednesday evening, a different Middleton Place garden location will be paired with a selection of wines along with light snacks.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 15
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2VBzqCk
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. May 16
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
Hops & Vines
What: Enjoy drinks and live music. Food truck fare will be available for purchase.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. May 16
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Whextb
‘Tale of Two Dinners’
What: Chef Kevin Miller will give a lecture on his research on and recreation of two historic dinners in tribute to Charleston’s enslaved cooks. The talk will be followed by a reception.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 16
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free lecture; $20 reception
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2QC577H
Harvest Dinner
What: The Green Heart Project and Mitchell Elementary School will hold the ninth annual Harvest Dinner to celebrate healthy food and community.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 16
Where: Mitchell Elementary School, 2 Perry St., downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: info@greenheartsc.org, bit.ly/2JucEFR
Under the Oaks
What: Mount Pleasant Towne Centre will host an outdoor concert series every Thursday evening in May. This date will feature HONNA, and beer, wine and food will be available for purchase from Burtons Grill.
When: 6-8 p.m. May 16
Where: Mt. Pleasant Towne Centre, 1218 Belk Drive, Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-216-9900, bit.ly/2LgdBnC
Friday
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature Sol Driven Train.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. May 17
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2LpWaRA
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Blue Jean Ball
What: This blue jean ball benefiting Palmetto Warrior Connection will include live entertainment, drinks, Lowcountry Boil and BBQ and a silent auction.
When: 7 p.m. May 17
Where: Charles Towne Landing
Price: $50-$75
More Info: 843-566-0072, bit.ly/2VunWBq
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2vyeT2I
Johns Island Farmers Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. May 18
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Family Picnic
What: Drayton Hall will host a picnic for families with colonial crafts, music and pre-order box lunches available.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. May 18
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/2GputnN
Night Bazaar
What: Every third Saturday join local artisans and crafters for food and libations while shopping a rotating collection of art, vintage, candles, jewelry, mixed media and more.
When: 5-10 p.m. May 18
Where: Edmund’s Oast Brewing Co., Workshop, 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2Vd2DPu
Shaggin' on the Cooper
What: Local live bands will perform throughout the season at the Mount Pleasant Pier.
When: 7-11 p.m. May 18
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $8-$10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2ItoYqe
