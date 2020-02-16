Home & Garden calendar

Today

Drayton Hall Kids

What: Parents and children will learn about about daily life at Drayton Hall through hands-on activities and talks with interpreters. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$22

More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/31PDcbC

Monday

Baby Goats

What: Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy offers 45-minute sessions to meet and cuddle with their baby goats and mothers. Fresh milk and soaps will be available for purchase. Register in advance.

When: Various time slots Feb. 17, 22 and 29

Where: Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy 3853 Platt Road, Johns Island

Price: $10

More Info: bit.ly/38mW2to

Tuesday

Seabirding

What: Birding experts will help to find oceangoing seabirds from the vantage point of the Folly Beach Fishing Pier. Targets include scoters, scaup, grebes, loons, gulls and terns. Designed for ages 12 and older.

When: 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 21

Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.

Price: $6

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/31PzO0M

Camellia Walks

What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.

When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14

Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included with general admission

More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2SFnXhy

Museum Lecture

What: Dr. Michele Gates Moresi, the Inaugural Supervisory Museum Curator of Collections at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, will address the historical lives of objects of African American art and visual culture and the role of a curator and the public museum. A light reception will follow.

When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18

Where: Simons Center for the Arts, Room 309, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: 843-953-8285, facebook.com/cofc.arthistory

Thursday

Friday

Living History

What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up-close and interactive tour featuring African American living historians in period dress portraying the roles of the enslaved on the plantation interspersed with storytelling and lectures.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $10-$20

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com

Movie in the Park

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy presents its free Movie Night in the Park series and this event will feature a screening of “The Lion King,” with activities before the film and a food truck on site.

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31Op8iS

Candlelight Tour

What: See the house lit solely by candlelight including the rarely-lit chandeliers, with history stories from the docents and a Madeira tasting on the second floor piazza overlooking the Charleston Harbor.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 21

Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston

Price: $20-$25

More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2SmaI6l

Saturday

Composting 101

What: Fresh Future Farm's Germaine Jenkins will discuss the origins of composting, how to compost and different forms of composting in this special workshop.

When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 22

Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston

Price: $15

More Info: 843-804-9091, bit.ly/2SL1uQb

Turtle Talk

What: "Meet and Greet" the Lowcountry native turtles and other reptiles that live at the center. Learn about their adaptations to live on land, in the salt marsh and freshwater ponds, and how they play important roles in the ecosystem.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 22

Where: Sewee Visitor & Environmental Education Center, 5821 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2UVnWsi

Incredible Insects

What: A look into numerous types of insects with live and preserved specimens, as well as a brief nature walk to capture and identify insects within the park. Register in advance.

When: 10 a.m. Feb. 22

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free with general park admission

More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2Sn6b3y

Oyster Roast

What: The Charleston Museum will host its annual oyster roast for the wildlife sanctuary, which will also include barbecue, live music and tours and discussions with museum archaeologists on the work at Stono Plantation. BYOB.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 22

Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $45-$55

More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/37qwUka

