Home & Garden calendar

Today
Drayton Hall Kids
What: Parents and children will learn about about daily life at Drayton Hall through hands-on activities and talks with interpreters. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$22
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/31PDcbC
Monday
Baby Goats
What: Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy offers 45-minute sessions to meet and cuddle with their baby goats and mothers. Fresh milk and soaps will be available for purchase. Register in advance.
When: Various time slots Feb. 17, 22 and 29
Where: Jeremiah Farm & Goat Dairy 3853 Platt Road, Johns Island
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/38mW2to
Tuesday
Seabirding
What: Birding experts will help to find oceangoing seabirds from the vantage point of the Folly Beach Fishing Pier. Targets include scoters, scaup, grebes, loons, gulls and terns. Designed for ages 12 and older.
When: 8:30-10 a.m. Jan. 21
Where: Folly Beach Fishing Pier, 101 E. Arctic Ave.
Price: $6
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/31PzO0M
Camellia Walks
What: Special walking tours given by expert guides focus on the historic camellias at Middleton. Tours last approximately 75 minutes. Register in advance.
When: 11 a.m. Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays through March 14
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/2SFnXhy
Museum Lecture
What: Dr. Michele Gates Moresi, the Inaugural Supervisory Museum Curator of Collections at the Smithsonian National Museum of African American History and Culture, will address the historical lives of objects of African American art and visual culture and the role of a curator and the public museum. A light reception will follow.
When: 6-7 p.m. Feb. 18
Where: Simons Center for the Arts, Room 309, 54 St. Philip St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-953-8285, facebook.com/cofc.arthistory
Thursday
Friday
Living History
What: The Slave Dwelling Project will present “Inalienable Rights: Living History Through the Eyes of the Enslaved,” an up-close and interactive tour featuring African American living historians in period dress portraying the roles of the enslaved on the plantation interspersed with storytelling and lectures.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $10-$20
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com
Movie in the Park
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy presents its free Movie Night in the Park series and this event will feature a screening of “The Lion King,” with activities before the film and a food truck on site.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/31Op8iS
Candlelight Tour
What: See the house lit solely by candlelight including the rarely-lit chandeliers, with history stories from the docents and a Madeira tasting on the second floor piazza overlooking the Charleston Harbor.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. Feb. 21
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$25
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/2SmaI6l
Saturday
Composting 101
What: Fresh Future Farm's Germaine Jenkins will discuss the origins of composting, how to compost and different forms of composting in this special workshop.
When: 9-11 a.m. Feb. 22
Where: Fresh Future Farm, 2008 Success St., North Charleston
Price: $15
More Info: 843-804-9091, bit.ly/2SL1uQb
Turtle Talk
What: "Meet and Greet" the Lowcountry native turtles and other reptiles that live at the center. Learn about their adaptations to live on land, in the salt marsh and freshwater ponds, and how they play important roles in the ecosystem.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 22
Where: Sewee Visitor & Environmental Education Center, 5821 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2UVnWsi
Incredible Insects
What: A look into numerous types of insects with live and preserved specimens, as well as a brief nature walk to capture and identify insects within the park. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m. Feb. 22
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with general park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2Sn6b3y
Oyster Roast
What: The Charleston Museum will host its annual oyster roast for the wildlife sanctuary, which will also include barbecue, live music and tours and discussions with museum archaeologists on the work at Stono Plantation. BYOB.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Feb. 22
Where: Dill Sanctuary, 1163 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $45-$55
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/37qwUka
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events