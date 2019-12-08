Today
Holiday Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8, 14-15 and 21-22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r
Holy City Vintage Market
What: Festive market with vintage vinyl, winter coats, sweaters, holiday party wear, hot food and beverages and a multitude of various vendors.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket
Pets with Santa
What: Pet owners can have their pets photographed with Santa for a free picture and photo cover. Gourmet dog treats will be available for purchase to benefit the Charleston Animal Society.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Butcher & the Boar, 730 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-868-8000, bit.ly/2Lmdkxf
Christmas Made in the South
What: The 27th annual Christmas Made in the South holiday market returns with hundreds of exhibitors, artisans and craftspeople, entertainment, gourmet food and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: $8 general; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 704-847-9480, madeinthesouthshows.com
‘Deck the Hall’
What: The Deck the Hall at Drayton Hall Holiday Market & Food Truck Brunch will include an artisan holiday market and food trucks for a Lowcountry holiday celebration. There also will be book signings, wreath-making and brush lettering workshops and music from the Bluestone Ramblers.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Sally Reahard Visitor Center, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org
Children's Holiday Village
What: The Children's Garden at Magnolia will transform into the Children's Holiday Village, featuring a ride on the Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane, with a celebration of international holiday traditions, food and activities, and Santa and Mrs. Clause will visit. Visit the website for a breakdown of additional activities and events are scheduled each weekend, such as juggling elves and stilt walkers.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and younger; BOGO admission with a donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank
More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html
Christmas Market
What: The Biergarten’s first Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is the venue’s take on a German Christmas market and in addition to vendors, there will be live music, kids’ activities and visits from Santa.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/3
Brews for Shoes
What: Rusty Bull has been a shoe donation drop-off, accepting lightly-used shoes, new shoes, new socks or monetary donations. Today’s event will include a pint brunch and kids’ activities. Donations and $1 from each pint purchased will benefit My Sister’s House and the North Charleston Dream Center.
When: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2Rk4pQx
Orchid Society Lunch
What: The Coastal Carolina Orchid Society will host its Holiday Covered Dish Luncheon, followed by a special program with Steve Arthur, an accredited judge with the American Orchid Society. Plants will be available for sale and a plant raffle will follow the program.
When: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Science Building, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-889-8897, bit.ly/2Rqcwvf
Thursday
Candlelight Tours
What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting as the house is adorned with illuminating holiday decor.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, through Dec. 21
Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/2OKUYqp
Friday
‘Home for the Holidays’
What: See the historic house decorated for Christmas, enjoy live music and learn about holidays through the ages. Reservations requested.
When: Noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 20-21
Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville
Price: $10
More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/34px8r8
‘Muppet Christmas’
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a family movie night screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, with games and activities before the movie, and food trucks will be on site.
When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13
Where: Lenevar Park, 1305 Lenevar Drive S., Charleston
Price: Free, but registration requested
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2O32fTr
Saturday
Holiday Drop, Shop & Play
What: Have fun and win prizes while shopping with local vendors at this family-friendly event, featuring a gift shop, art activities, holiday bites, music, trivia and prizes.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2OkSMqK
Holiday Sip & Shop
What: Cakes 4 Hope presents its third annual Holiday Sip & Shop, featuring local vendors, kids’ activities, a photo booth with Santa, hot chocolate bar, food and music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville
More Info: bit.ly/2KU6sqv
Green Barn Holiday Market
What: The Holiday Market at the Green Barn returns with an artisan market with 75 vendors with a variety of local, handmade gifts, goodies and treats, surrounded by festive décor and holiday music, with food and beverage trucks on site, kids’ activities and a visit from Santa.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville
More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/35Aan3W
Holiday House Tour
What: The Riverland Terrace Garden Club will host its Holiday House Tour & Bazaar with five participating houses, followed by refreshments at Bethany United Methodist.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-324-8754, bit.ly/2Yl4J31
Holy City Holiday Market
What: The fifth annual Holy City Holiday Market will feature more than 40 local vendors and photos with Santa. Donations will be accepted for Camp Rise Above, which provides fun, life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities.
When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Dizf3O
PoHoHo Holiday Night Market
What: The Holiday Night Market will feature local artists and makers with vintage, vinyl and handmade goods and live music.
When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 14
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events