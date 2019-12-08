The Muppet Christmas Carol

The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a family movie night screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol” at Lenevar Park on Friday. 

 Jim Henson Productions/Walt Disney Pictures

Today

Holiday Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors, visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus and more.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8, 14-15 and 21-22

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r

Holy City Vintage Market

What: Festive market with vintage vinyl, winter coats, sweaters, holiday party wear, hot food and beverages and a multitude of various vendors.

When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston

More Info: facebook.com/holycityvintagemarket

Pets with Santa

What: Pet owners can have their pets photographed with Santa for a free picture and photo cover. Gourmet dog treats will be available for purchase to benefit the Charleston Animal Society.

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Butcher & the Boar, 730 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-868-8000, bit.ly/2Lmdkxf

Christmas Made in the South

What: The 27th annual Christmas Made in the South holiday market returns with hundreds of exhibitors, artisans and craftspeople, entertainment, gourmet food and more.

When: 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson

Price: $8 general; free for ages 12 and younger

More Info: 704-847-9480, madeinthesouthshows.com

‘Deck the Hall’

What: The Deck the Hall at Drayton Hall Holiday Market & Food Truck Brunch will include an artisan holiday market and food trucks for a Lowcountry holiday celebration. There also will be book signings, wreath-making and brush lettering workshops and music from the Bluestone Ramblers.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Sally Reahard Visitor Center, Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston

More Info: 843-769-2600, draytonhall.org

Children's Holiday Village

What: The Children's Garden at Magnolia will transform into the Children's Holiday Village, featuring a ride on the Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane, with a celebration of international holiday traditions, food and activities, and Santa and Mrs. Clause will visit. Visit the website for a breakdown of additional activities and events are scheduled each weekend, such as juggling elves and stilt walkers.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and younger; BOGO admission with a donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank

More Info: 843-571-1266, magnoliaplantation.com/whatsnew.html

Christmas Market

What: The Biergarten’s first Christmas market, Christkindlmarkt, is the venue’s take on a German Christmas market and in addition to vendors, there will be live music, kids’ activities and visits from Santa.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Bay Street Biergarten, 549 East Bay St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-266-2437, bit.ly/3

Brews for Shoes

What: Rusty Bull has been a shoe donation drop-off, accepting lightly-used shoes, new shoes, new socks or monetary donations. Today’s event will include a pint brunch and kids’ activities. Donations and $1 from each pint purchased will benefit My Sister’s House and the North Charleston Dream Center.

When: Noon-3 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Rusty Bull Brewing Co., 3005 W. Montague Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-8600, bit.ly/2Rk4pQx

Orchid Society Lunch

What: The Coastal Carolina Orchid Society will host its Holiday Covered Dish Luncheon, followed by a special program with Steve Arthur, an accredited judge with the American Orchid Society. Plants will be available for sale and a plant raffle will follow the program.

When: 12:30 p.m. Dec. 8

Where: Science Building, Charleston Southern University, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-889-8897, bit.ly/2Rqcwvf

Thursday

Candlelight Tours

What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting as the house is adorned with illuminating holiday decor.

When: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, through Dec. 21

Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

Price: $25

More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/2OKUYqp

Friday

‘Home for the Holidays’

What: See the historic house decorated for Christmas, enjoy live music and learn about holidays through the ages. Reservations requested.

When: Noon and 2 p.m. Dec. 13-14 and 20-21

Where: Hampton Plantation State Historic Site, 1950 Rutledge Road, McClellanville

Price: $10

More Info: 843-546-9361, bit.ly/34px8r8

‘Muppet Christmas’

What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy will host a family movie night screening of “The Muppet Christmas Carol,” starring Michael Caine as Ebenezer Scrooge, with games and activities before the movie, and food trucks will be on site.

When: 4:30-7:30 p.m. Dec. 13

Where: Lenevar Park, 1305 Lenevar Drive S., Charleston

Price: Free, but registration requested

More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2O32fTr

Saturday

Holiday Drop, Shop & Play

What: Have fun and win prizes while shopping with local vendors at this family-friendly event, featuring a gift shop, art activities, holiday bites, music, trivia and prizes.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Olde Village Community Building, 4820 Jenkins Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-608-9416, bit.ly/2OkSMqK

Holiday Sip & Shop

What: Cakes 4 Hope presents its third annual Holiday Sip & Shop, featuring local vendors, kids’ activities, a photo booth with Santa, hot chocolate bar, food and music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Rollins Edwards Community Center, 301 N. Hickory St., Summerville

More Info: bit.ly/2KU6sqv

Green Barn Holiday Market

What: The Holiday Market at the Green Barn returns with an artisan market with 75 vendors with a variety of local, handmade gifts, goodies and treats, surrounded by festive décor and holiday music, with food and beverage trucks on site, kids’ activities and a visit from Santa.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: The Green Barn at Carnes Crossroads, 513 Wodin Place, Summerville

More Info: 843-761-8600, bit.ly/35Aan3W

Holiday House Tour

What: The Riverland Terrace Garden Club will host its Holiday House Tour & Bazaar with five participating houses, followed by refreshments at Bethany United Methodist.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Bethany United Methodist Church, 1853 Maybank Highway, James Island

Price: $25-$30

More Info: 843-324-8754, bit.ly/2Yl4J31

Holy City Holiday Market

What: The fifth annual Holy City Holiday Market will feature more than 40 local vendors and photos with Santa. Donations will be accepted for Camp Rise Above, which provides fun, life-changing camp experiences to children with serious illnesses, life challenges, and disabilities.

When: Noon-5 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Holy City Brewing, 1021 Aragon Ave., North Charleston

More Info: 843-225-5623, bit.ly/2Dizf3O

PoHoHo Holiday Night Market

What: The Holiday Night Market will feature local artists and makers with vintage, vinyl and handmade goods and live music.

When: 5-9 p.m. Dec. 14

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

