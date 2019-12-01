Wednesday
Antique Stroll
What: The Gibbes Museum’s annual King Street Antique Stroll will feature experts in decorative arts and design fields leading groups to designated antique shops along King Street, with wine and light bites. Register in advance.
When: 6-8 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: King Street, downtown Charleston
Price: $10-$30
More Info: 843-722-2706, gibbesmuseum.org
‘Optimizing to Sell’
What: A homeowners class on staging, decluttering and positioning your home for ideal profitability in today's fast-paced real estate market.
When: 6 p.m. Dec. 4
Where: Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-276-8744; bit.ly/2OpyzQw
Thursday
‘Christmas on the Battery’
What: Theatrical performances complement a candlelight tour of the Edmondston-Alston House. Adorned in period costumes, performers reflect on past Christmas events that not only touched the lives of the Alston family, but also the city of Charleston.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. Dec. 5-6
Where: Edmondston-Alston House, 21 East Battery, downtown Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-722-7171, bit.ly/33ixRZL
Friday
Made in the South
What: The 27th annual Christmas Made in the South holiday market returns with hundreds of exhibitors, artisans and craftspeople, entertainment, gourmet food and more.
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 6-7 and 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 8
Where: Exchange Park, 9850 Highway 78, Ladson
Price: $8 general; free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 704-847-9480, madeinthesouthshows.com
Candlelight Tours
What: Step back in time with a tour of the stately 19th-century townhouse and appreciate the challenges of life before modern lighting as the house is adorned with illuminating holiday decor.
When: 6 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Dec. 6-21
Where: Nathaniel Russell House, 51 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25
More Info: 843-722-3405, bit.ly/2OKUYqp
Saturday
Holiday Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market will host its annual Holiday Market, featuring extended hours, holiday vendors and visits from Santa and Mrs. Claus.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Dec. 7-8, 14-15 and 21-22
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/33fgE3r
Holiday Bazaar
What: The sixth annual Homegrown Holiday Bazaar will feature 100 local vendors and farmers for a unique shopping opportunity, with hay rides, an antique tractor show, horse rides, visits with Santa and Mrs. Claus in Santa Land, food trucks and additional activities.
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Johns Island County Park, 2662 Mullet Hall Road
More Info: 843-793-1234, bit.ly/2KT3AtU
Holiday Market & Craft Show
What: The 20th annual Holiday Farmers Market & Craft Show combines all the goodies from the traditional food market with handcrafted gifts created by local artisans, as well as an assortment of Christmas ornaments, glasswork, whimsical crafts and a wide variety of original art by locally recognized potters, artists, craftsmen and photographers. Food and beverage will be available for purchase.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Mount Pleasant Farmers Market Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd.
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2OkHMts
Children's Village
What: The Children's Garden at Magnolia will transform into the Children's Holiday Village, featuring a ride on the Holiday Express to Candy Cane Lane, with a celebration of international holiday traditions, food and activities, and Santa and Mrs. Clause will visit. Visit the website for a breakdown of additional activities and events are scheduled each weekend, such as juggling elves and stilt walkers.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays in December
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20 adult; $10 ages 6-12 years; free for ages 5 and younger; BOGO admission with a donation of a canned food item for the Lowcountry Food Bank
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2K3nUKk
Holiday Greens Sale
What: CHS Hort will host its annual Holiday Greens Sale, a unique collection of holiday wreaths, greenery decor and more.
When: 8:30-11 a.m. Dec. 7
Where: South Windermere Center, 80 Folly Rd. Blvd., Charleston
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/holiday-greens-sale
Wreath Class
What: Learn to create a beautiful holiday wreath from natural materials found around the park. Register in advance.
When: 10 a.m.-noon and 1-3 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $20 per person
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2sot1gO
Homebuying 101
What: Homebuying seminar about credit scores, down payment assistance programs, financing and more.
When: 10 a.m.-noon Dec. 7
Where: Trident Technical College, 7000 Rivers Ave., North Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2XXmAx0
Santa in the Swamp
What: Santa will arrive by flat-bottom boat in the swamp and greet visitors for photos, and the event also will feature craft vendors, food trucks and children’s crafts. The Grinch may even make a visit.
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Cypress Gardens, 3030 Cypress Gardens Road, Moncks Corner
Price: $5-$10; free for ages 5 and younger
More Info: 843-553-0515, bit.ly/2rsb8Nm
Family Yuletide
What: Gather the family and make nature-inspired holiday decor and crafts around warm fires. The blacksmith, potter, cooper and seamstress will be plying their trades in candle-lit shops and interacting with guests about their roles at Middleton Place in the 18th century. Additionally, a live Nativity scene will take place including several animals from the stableyards. Seasonal refreshments will be provided.
When: 5:30-8 p.m. Dec. 7
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $5-$15
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/35A3dfL
‘McLeod by Night’
What: For enslaved residents, night was a time for burials, worship, family visits, or an opportunity to seize freedom. Tour McLeod after dark to discover how they commandeered the night and the risks taken doing so.
When: 5:30pm
Where: McLeod Plantation Historic Site, 325 Country Club Drive, James Island
Price: $15 per person
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2P3zgyn
