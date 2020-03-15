Home & Garden calendar

EDITOR'S NOTE: The events listed throughout calendars in The Post and Courier are subject to potential postponement or cancellation as the coronavirus continues to spread in the United States. Consult event organizers directly for last-minute changes.
Today
Festival of Houses
What: The Historic Charleston Foundation will present the 73rd annual Festival of Houses and Gardens, an opportunity to step inside private houses and gardens, learn about Charleston’s distinctive architecture and history, and attend luncheons, concerts and other Lowcountry lifestyle events. Tours and events vary by day.
When: Through April 18
Where: Various locations
Price: Various prices
More Info: 843-722-3405, historiccharleston.org
Shuck Your Paws Off
What: Pet Helpers will host its third annual oyster roast fundraiser, with all-you-can-eat oysters, chili and hot dogs, raffles, a silent auction and entertainment from by DJ inSAIN.
When: 2-6 p.m. March 15
Where: The Washout, 41 Center St., Folly Beach
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-795-1110, bit.ly/2SUk48i
Pet Adoption Event
What: The Bearded Ax, formerly Blade & Bull Axe Throwing, will offer free ax throwing and adoption fees waived up to $500 to benefit Dorchester Paws. Call ahead to book your slot.
When: Noon-3 p.m. March 15
Where: The Bearded Ax, 1077 East Montague Ave., North Charleston
More Info: 843-996-4587, bit.ly/338oqgM
Tuesday
Walking Tour
What: A part of Women’s History Month programming, “Mary, Martha, Anna and Eliza: A Story of Work and Home” is a 40-minute walking tour that discusses the numerous African American women who not only helped to maintain and restore Middleton Place in the 20th century but who became some of the first historical interpreters on the site during the 1970s.
When: 10:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays in March
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included with general admission price
More Info: 843-556-6020, middletonplace.org
Wednesday
Spring Garden Strolls
What: Sip and stroll in the landscaped gardens while sampling old and new world wines. Each week, a different garden location will be paired with a selection of wines to sample.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Wednesdays, March 18–May 25
Where: Middleton Place, 4300 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $25-$30
More Info: 843-556-6020, bit.ly/3cASrKL
‘Green Drinks’
What: Happy hour with the South Carolina Chapter of The Sierra Club, the state's largest grassroots environmental organization, which works to safeguard the health of our communities, protect wildlife, and preserve our remaining wild places through grassroots activism, public education, lobbying and litigation.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. March 18
Where: Tradesmen Brewing Co., 1647 King Street Extension, Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/2U1fTs8
Wine Down Wednesday
What: The springtime series returns and a commemorative wine glass is included, along with food truck fare and live music. This event will feature music from Johnny Breeze and food from Mac Daddy and Kickin' Chicken. Take a chair or blanket. Leased dogs are permitted.
When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. March 18
Where: Old Towne Creek County Park, 1400 Old Towne Road, Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2xgUvYa
Thursday
Spring Planting
What: Volunteer opportunity with Keep North Charleston Beautiful for the first day of spring planting.
When: 8 a.m.-4 p.m. March 19
Where: Park Circle Butterfly Garden, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-745-1073, keepnorthcharlestonbeautiful.org
Happy Hour History
What: The Charleston Museum will present an event series on William Hogarth’s scandalous and symbolic "Marriage a-la-Mode" prints, beginning with a discussion by the museum’s chief of education in the garden. Light refreshments will be offered.
When: 5:30-7 p.m. March 19
Where: Heyward-Washington House, 87 Church St., downtown Charleston
Price: $25-$35
More Info: 843-722-2996, bit.ly/39HFtZg
Magnolia Series
What: The Charleston Parks Conservancy present the first Magnolia Music Series event, featuring music from Matt Mackelcan Duo and food from Area 51 and Street Bird.
When: 6-8 p.m. March 19
Where: Magnolia Park and Community Garden, 720 Magnolia Road, Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: bit.ly/3cPjBhb
Friday
Paddling the Waterways
What: Join park rangers for a series of special tours focused on both historical and natural elements of the creeks and rivers that connected the settlement of Charles Towne and the surrounding area. Start times will be tide dependent, so pay particular attention to the date, meeting time and meeting location. These tours are part of Charleston’s 350th anniversary program series.
When: Various dates in March, May and June
Where: Charles Towne Landing, 1500 Old Towne Rd, Charleston
Price: $40-$99
More Info: 843-852-4200, bit.ly/2TGEXEE
Natural Gardening
What: Learn about 50 pollinator plants to keep your food supply safe, why native bees and butterflies need specific plants that provide them with good nutrition, and how to plant the right kinds of trees, shrubs, grasses, flowers and herbs to ensure their survival and ours.
When: 10:30 a.m. March 20
Where: Folly Beach Library, 55 Center St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-588-2001, bit.ly/2xyIvBs
Fly Fishing Film Tour
What: The 14th annual Fly Fishing Film Tour is the largest of its kind for like-minded anglers who want to feed their fishing addiction and build awareness for conservation efforts both near and far.
When: 7:30 p.m. March 20
Where: Charleston Music Hall, 37 John St., downtown Charleston
Price: $20
More Info: 843-853-2252, charlestonmusichall.com
Saturday
Turtle Talk
What: "Meet and Greet" the Lowcountry native turtles and other reptiles that live at the center. Learn about their adaptations to live on land, in the salt marsh and freshwater ponds, and how they play important roles in the ecosystem.
When: 10 a.m. March 21
Where: Sewee Visitor & Environmental Education Center, 5821 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/38MbdvB
Pet Fest
What: Pet festival features exhibits, demonstrations, experts, entertainment and more. Restrained/leashed pets permitted.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21
Where: Palmetto Islands County Park, 444 Needlerush Parkway, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8 per person ($3 discount with pet food or supply donation); free for ages 12 and younger
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/139/Pet-Fest
Kidz Bash
What: The Crowfield Kidz Bash is a family fun day with games, prizes, giveaways, food trucks and additional activities and vendors.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. March 21
Where: Middleton Park 101 Hunters Lane, Goose Creek
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-572-4758, bit.ly/3bIP6cc
Spring Fling
What: The annual Spring Fling arts and crafts vendor event also will feature the Easter Bunny and Lucky the Leprechaun for photos and a petting zoo.
When: 11 a.m.-6 p.m. March 21
Where: Knightsville General Store, 1700 Central Ave., Summerville
Price: $2 per person for petting zoo
More Info: 843-285-8116, bit.ly/2SAL2TS
To submit an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events