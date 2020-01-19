Today
Vintage Market
What: Holy City Vintage Market returns with “vintage galore and more,” featuring clothing, jewelry and other affordable, sustainable and unique items. Brunch, mimosas and bloody marys will be available.
When: 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Jan. 19
Where: The Park Café, 730 Rutledge Ave., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2tdb4CJ
Monday
Green Giants
What: Young explorers participate in activities to grow their knowledge of trees that hold on tight to their leaves in the winter months. There also will be a nature walk to identify trees and discover why these plants stay green when others are dormant. Designed for ages 6-8 years.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 20
Where: Park Center Meeting Room, Wannamaker County Park, 8888 University Blvd., North Charleston
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/3652DXz
‘The Gardener’
What: Part of the CHS Hort Film Series, “The Gardener” reflects upon the meaning of gardening and its impact, featuring influential gardener and plantsman Frank Cabot at age 86, shortly before his passing. The film recounts his personal quest for perfection at Les Quatre Vents, his 20-acre English-style garden and summer estate that was opened to a film crew for the first time ever in 2009.
When: 6 p.m. Jan. 20
Where: Queen Street Playhouse, 20 Queen St., downtown Charleston
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/filmseries
Tuesday
Butterflies & Plants
What: “Butterflies & Plants That Attract Them” is an exploration into the life cycles of common Lowcountry butterflies and the plants they use for nectar and caterpillar food.
When: Noon Jan. 21
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $ for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Wednesday
‘Pints for Preservation’
What: A portion of the happy hour proceeds will benefit the Drayton Hall Preservation Trust.
When: 5-8 p.m. Jan. 22
Where: Blind Tiger Pub, 34-38 Broad St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2TtfwHZ
Thursday
Succulents
What: Learn how fun and easy succulents can be to have at home.
When: 11 a.m. Jan. 23
Where: Waring Senior Center, 2001 Henry Tecklenburg Drive, Charleston
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-402-1990, waringseniorcenter.com
Conservation Summit
What: The Lowcountry Land Trust’s Flourish Conservation Summit, will explore the intersection of business and conservation and will include a specific focus on tourism and conservation, as well as innovative business sustainability. A cocktail reception will follow the discussions from special guests panelists and keynote speakers from throughout the industry.
When: 2-7 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Eternal Father of the Sea Chapel, Charleston Navy Base, 1096 Navy Way, North Charleston
Price: $75
More Info: 843-577-6510, flourishlowcountry.org
Clothing Swap
What: The Halsey is teaming up with The Naked Lady Society for a clothing swap for all styles, shapes and sizes. The organization donates unswapped clothes to My Sister’s House, ICNA Relief Shifa Free Clinic Charleston or Lowcountry Orphan Relief.
When: 5-7 p.m. Jan. 23
Where: Halsey Institute of Contemporary Art, 161 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-953-4422, bit.ly/389A0cO
Friday
Charleston Boat Show
What: Celebrate life on the water, learn about new industry trends, attend fishing seminars, check out new powerboats and more, featuring boat dealers, local manufacturers and other marine-related companies.
When: Jan. 24-26
Where: Charleston Area Convention Center, 5001 Coliseum Drive, North Charleston
Price: $5-$20
More Info: thecharlestonboatshow.com
Owl Prowl
What: An evening excursion for a greater understanding of the nocturnal predators that may be found in your backyard, the sounds they make, and the adaptations that aid them in successfully navigating the natural world. Designed for ages 12 and older.
When: 5:30 p.m. Jan. 24
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $9
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2TyGQVl
Saturday
Park Tour
What: The Stony Landing House and Boardwalk Tour is a walking tour through the historical and natural beauty of Old Santee Canal Park, with a guided tour through the Stony Landing Plantation House and a guided nature hike through Biggin Swamp. Many winter birds and other inhabitants may be observed during this trip.
When: 10 a.m. Jan. 25
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with park admission
More Info: 843-899-5200, bit.ly/2G00JMU
Financial Resources Seminar
What: Presented by the Omicron Rho Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, the Beta Kappa Lambda chapter of Alpha Phil Alpha fraternity and the National Council of Negro Women (Charleston section), seminar topics will include financial planning, understanding credit scores, home ownership, retirement and taxes.
When: 10 a.m.-1 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: North Campus, College of Charleston, 3800 Paramount Drive, North Charleston
Price: Free and open to the public, but registration required
More Info: bit.ly/370fc7L
Pirates & Mermaids
What: Activities will include a pirate-led scavenger hunt, balloon-twisting, face painting, visits with Ariel, playtime on a pirate ship, a pirate and mermaid costume contest and more.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Magnolia Plantation, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Free with general garden admission ($10-$20)
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/2RnKZsx
Shucked + Sauced
What: Local oyster farmers, premier Charleston restaurants and barbecue pitmasters come together for this Charleston Parks Conservancy fundraiser, with adult beverages and live music.
When: 1-4 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Rose Pavilion at Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, downtown harleston
Price: $95
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2u4StbV
Stargazing on the Ashley
What: The Palladian Circle of Drayton will present an evening of stargazing and hot toddies on the lawn with the Lowcountry Stargazers.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Jan. 25
Where: Drayton Hall, 3380 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: $20-$30
More Info: 843-769-2600, bit.ly/3ajx5Aa
