Orchid Society
What: The Coastal Carolina Orchid Society will host its annual Auction and Pot Luck Luncheon. Open to the public.
When: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18
Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org
Monday
Reptiles on Move
What: Edisto Island Serpentarium will bring regional snakes for a presentation on venomous and nonvenomous snakes, turtles and alligators. Advance registration required.
When: Noon Aug. 19
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2QSkHOv
Tuesday
Dill Sisters
What: Douglas Bostick, executive director with the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust, will provide the history of the Dill Sisters and the property and home at The Dill Sanctuary on James Island.
When: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 20
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2JZm7Gl
Wednesday
Bird Walks
What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.
When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays
Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding
Rainwater Harvesting
What: This workshop will discuss ways to capture rainwater, from small buckets to commercial cisterns, and how to use free rainwater in the landscape.
When: 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 21
Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston
Price: $15-$20
More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah
Charleston Green Drinks
What: Charleston Green Drinks networking happy hour with the Avian Conservation Center and Center for Birds of Prey, including a presentation on the avian trauma center and the common human-related injuries experienced by wild birds. Several live birds of prey will be on site.
When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., #115, downtown Charleston
Price: Free admission
More Info: 843-606-3400, greendrinks.org/SC/Charleston
Thursday
North Charleston Market
What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31
Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston
More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ
Moncks Corner Market
What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.
When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December
Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner
More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/2YRIC7K
Clothing Swap
What: The Naked Lady Society will present a clothing swap for women of all styles, shapes, sizes and ages. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Shifa Clinic, Lowcountry Orphan Relief or seniors through Meals on Wheels of Charleston.
When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2KJe52g
World of Indigo
What: Join panelists from the International Center for Indigo Culture and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission to learn more about indigo cultivation around the world.
When: 6 p.m. Aug. 22
Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway
Price: Free
More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org/events/world-indigo
Friday
Home Show
What: The Charleston Fall Home Show will feature seminars, consultations with interior designers and contractors, vendors and more.
When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 23; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25
Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free general admission Friday; $15 VIP Home Show Party; $7 per person Saturday-Sunday ($2 after 2 p.m.)
More Info: 847-577-7652, charlestonfallhomeshow.com
Saturday
Garage Sale
What: Community garage sale to benefit The Walk to End Alzheimer's. The public is welcome to drop off items and monetary donations by Aug. 21.
When: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24
Where: Royal Oaks Senior Care, 950 Travelers Blvd., Summerville
More Info: 843-832-8481, bit.ly/2OVH8F1
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com
Scales and Tails
What: Using the park's live collection, attendees will look at the common reptiles of Old Santee Canal Park, a unique, hands-on experience into the world of "creepy, crawly things," including discussions on specific traits and characteristics of these animals that can be found in your backyard. Registration required.
When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24
Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner
Price: Free with general park admission ($2-$3)
More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org/Events
All About Indigo
What: A hands-on class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, including various cultivars, dye extraction and methods to create and maintain an indigo vat, with a brief discussion on the history of indigo, a screening of “Indigo in the Fabric of Early South Carolina” and more, led by historian Dr. Nic Butler.
When: 11 a.m. Aug. 24
Where: McClellanville Library, 222 Baker St.
Price: Free
More Info: 843-887-3699, bit.ly/2KB524M
POHO Night Market
What: More than 30 local makes, artists, vintage vendors and more.
When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 24
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com
