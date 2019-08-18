Today

Orchid Society

What: The Coastal Carolina Orchid Society will host its annual Auction and Pot Luck Luncheon. Open to the public.

When: 12:30 p.m. Aug. 18

Where: Charleston Southern University, Science Building, 9200 University Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: 843-889-8897, coastalcarolinaos.org

Monday

Reptiles on Move

What: Edisto Island Serpentarium will bring regional snakes for a presentation on venomous and nonvenomous snakes, turtles and alligators. Advance registration required.

When: Noon Aug. 19

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2QSkHOv

Tuesday

Dill Sisters

What: Douglas Bostick, executive director with the S.C. Battleground Preservation Trust, will provide the history of the Dill Sisters and the property and home at The Dill Sanctuary on James Island.

When: 1-2 p.m. Aug. 20

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: Free for members; $5 for nonmembers

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2JZm7Gl

Wednesday

Bird Walks

What: A trek through many distinct habitats will allow guests to view and discuss a variety of birds, butterflies and other organisms.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays

Where: Caw Caw Interpretive Center, 5200 Savannah Highway, Ravenel

Price: $10

More Info: 843-795-4386, ccprc.com/1222/Birding

Rainwater Harvesting

What: This workshop will discuss ways to capture rainwater, from small buckets to commercial cisterns, and how to use free rainwater in the landscape.

When: 11 a.m.-noon Aug. 21

Where: CHS Hort. Education Center, 46 Windermere Blvd., Charleston

Price: $15-$20

More Info: 843-579-9922, chashortsoc.org/workshops

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2J0ptah

Charleston Green Drinks

What: Charleston Green Drinks networking happy hour with the Avian Conservation Center and Center for Birds of Prey, including a presentation on the avian trauma center and the common human-related injuries experienced by wild birds. Several live birds of prey will be on site.

When: 5:30 p.m. Aug. 21

Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., #115, downtown Charleston

Price: Free admission

More Info: 843-606-3400, greendrinks.org/SC/Charleston

Thursday

North Charleston Market

What: The North Charleston Farmers Market features food trucks, art & craft vendors, specialty foods, a jump castle, live music and free yoga.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through Oct. 31

Where: Felix C. Davis Community Center, 4800 Park Circle, North Charleston

More Info: 843-740-5853, bit.ly/2JNyzaQ

Moncks Corner Market

What: The Moncks Corner Farmers Market will feature vendors with produce, protein, dairy, jewelry, crafters and sweets, with live music and more.

When: 3-7 p.m. Thursdays through mid-December

Where: Market Pavilion, Regional Recreation Complex, 418 E. Main St., Moncks Corner

More Info: 843-899-4708, bit.ly/2YRIC7K

Clothing Swap

What: The Naked Lady Society will present a clothing swap for women of all styles, shapes, sizes and ages. Unswapped clothes will be donated to My Sister's House, Shifa Clinic, Lowcountry Orphan Relief or seniors through Meals on Wheels of Charleston.

When: 5-7 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Workshop, 1503 King St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2KJe52g

World of Indigo

What: Join panelists from the International Center for Indigo Culture and the Gullah Geechee Cultural Heritage Corridor Commission to learn more about indigo cultivation around the world.

When: 6 p.m. Aug. 22

Where: Johns Island Regional Library, 3531 Maybank Highway

Price: Free

More Info: 843-559-1945, ccpl.org/events/world-indigo

Friday

Home Show   

What: The Charleston Fall Home Show will feature seminars, consultations with interior designers and contractors, vendors and more.

When: 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. Aug. 23; 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 24; 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Aug. 25

Where: Gaillard Center, 95 Calhoun St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free general admission Friday; $15 VIP Home Show Party; $7 per person Saturday-Sunday ($2 after 2 p.m.)

More Info: 847-577-7652, charlestonfallhomeshow.com

Saturday

Garage Sale

What: Community garage sale to benefit The Walk to End Alzheimer's. The public is welcome to drop off items and monetary donations by Aug. 21.

When: 7:30-11:30 a.m. Aug. 24

Where: Royal Oaks Senior Care, 950 Travelers Blvd., Summerville

More Info: 843-832-8481, bit.ly/2OVH8F1

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: The Lowcountry Farmers Market features produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com

Scales and Tails

What: Using the park's live collection, attendees will look at the common reptiles of Old Santee Canal Park, a unique, hands-on experience into the world of "creepy, crawly things," including discussions on specific traits and characteristics of these animals that can be found in your backyard. Registration required.

When: 10-11 a.m. Aug. 24

Where: Old Santee Canal Park, 900 Stony Landing Road, Moncks Corner

Price: Free with general park admission ($2-$3)

More Info: 843-899-5200, oldsanteecanalpark.org/Events

All About Indigo

What: A hands-on class to learn the plant-to-pigment indigo dye process, including various cultivars, dye extraction and methods to create and maintain an indigo vat, with a brief discussion on the history of indigo, a screening of “Indigo in the Fabric of Early South Carolina” and more, led by historian Dr. Nic Butler.

When: 11 a.m. Aug. 24

Where: McClellanville Library, 222 Baker St.

Price: Free

More Info: 843-887-3699, bit.ly/2KB524M

POHO Night Market   

What: More than 30 local makes, artists, vintage vendors and more.

When: 5-9 p.m. Aug. 24

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: 843-571-4343, charlestonpourhouse.com

