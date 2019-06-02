Today
Rose Pavilion Brunch Series
What: This edition of the Sunday Brunch series hosted by the Charleston Parks Conservancy in the newly renovated Rose Pavilion will feature music from the Lyndsey Moynihan Jazz Trio.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 2
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston
Price: $10-$15
More Info: 843-724-5003, bit.ly/2Wo7uCf
Brunch Market
What: Every Sunday, The Charleston Pour House offers a Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market featuring local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar, live music and more, followed by live music on the deck.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. June 2
Where: Charleston Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 321-695-6249, sundaybrunchfarmersmarket.com
Monday
Master Gardener Q&A
What: Daniel Island Library will host a question and answer session with master gardeners the first Monday of each month.
When: 4-6 p.m. June 3
Where: Daniel Island Library, 2301 Daniel Island Drive
Price: Free
More Info: 843-471-2952, bit.ly/2MhHUuW
Summer Farmer’s Market
What: Freshfields Village will hold a weekly summer Farmer’s Market each Monday featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. June 3
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Farmers Market
What: The Mount Pleasant Farmers Market includes vegetables, fruits, and flowers along with local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods, and locally produced snacks. Clemson Extension master gardeners will also be on-hand to answer questions.
When: 3:30 p.m. June 4
Where: Coleman Boulevard at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-884-8517, bit.ly/2WIp5RK
Wednesday
The Big Run
What: Fleet Feet locations nationwide will hold a local 5K race to determine the fastest runner in the country. Proceeds will benefit East Cooper Community Outreach.
When: 7-8:30 a.m. June 5
Where: Riverfront Park, 1001 Everglades Drive, North Charleston
Price: $30
More Info: 843-606-2546, bit.ly/2Wjn6I8
88 Club Breakfast
What: This meeting’s guest speaker is Patrick Downs, CEO of East Cooper Medical Center.
When: 7 a.m. June 5
Where: Eggs Up Grill, 2664 Highway 17 North, Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-881-8861
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 5
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-990-5555, lowcountryseniorcenter@rsfh.com
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com/westashley4/25
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature The Montessori Guitar Ensemble, Heath Bennett Music, Chris Boone, Strong Water, Riley Downing and Kristina Murray.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 5
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, awendawgreen.com/barn-jams.html
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote every week on Thursdays and Saturdays.
When: 3 p.m. June 6
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 North, Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2IGgOvG
King Street Green
What: This collaboration between Edmund’s Oast, Workshop and Ohm Radio Charleston will feature music from Chucktown Funk.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays
Where: Edmund's Oast Brewing Co., 1505 King St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-718-3224, bit.ly/2IZ6UV3
Rose Pavilion Concert Series
What: This new music series in the renovated Rose Pavilion will feature live music by McKenna Andrews and food from local food trucks.
When: 6-8:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Hampton Park, 30 Mary Murray Drive, Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7321, bit.ly/2JLPziN
Cheers on the Pier
What: Charleston County Parks and the Mount Pleasant Pier will bring back this craft beer and live music. The first date will feature music from Dallas Baker.
When: 6-8 p.m. June 6
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: Free
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2WiV6o1
Starlight Yoga
What: This flowing yoga class on Folly Beach is open to all fitness levels.
When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. June 6
Where: Folly Beach County Park, 100 W. Ashley Ave., Folly Beach
Price: $5-$8
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2Wuczcm
Friday
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment will feature the Dave Matthews Tribute Band.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 7
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2WN9Szt
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Encore Band. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 7
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2WjdxsJ
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: thecharlestoncitymarket.com
Reggae Nights Concert
What: The Reggae Nights Summer Concert Series features traditional old school roots reggae with a new school attitude in an outdoor setting. Bring chairs or blanket.
When: 8-11 p.m. June 7
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $10
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2wrU4X4
Saturday
Fishing Tournament
What: The Mount Pleasant Pier and the Folly Beach Pier will host a season of fishing tournaments.
When: 6 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8
Where: Mount Pleasant Pier, 71 Harry Hallman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-762-9946, ccprc.com/2038/Cast-Off-Fishing-Tournaments
Beach Sweeps
What: Wild Dunes Resort and the South Carolina Aquarium will host a beach sweep. Buckets and gloves will be provided.
When: 7-8 a.m. June 8
Where: Wild Dunes Resort, 5, Isle of Palms
Price: Free
More Info: 866-359-5593, bit.ly/2IcDkbQ
Charleston Farmers Market
What: This weekly market runs through Nov. 30.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Johns Island Farmers Market
What: This is a weekly, year-round farmers market.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: johnsislandfarmersmarket.com, johnsislandfarmersmarket@gmail.com
Kids Fest
What: Goose Creek will host an event celebrating the end of school with activities, music and food.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 8
Where: Marguerite H. Brown Municipal Center, 519 N Goose Creek Blvd., Goose Creek
Price: Free
More Info: 843-569-4242, cityofgoosecreek.com/event/kids-fest
Reggae in the Park
What: The Four Mile Community Association kicks off the summer with Reggae in the Park featuring Ras Bonghi Reggae Allstars.
When: 5-11 p.m. June 8
Where: 1800 Labor Camp Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $10
More Info: bit.ly/2YXsihv
Summer Concert Series
What: The Summer Concert Series is a family-friendly evening of music from different regional bands held Saturday evenings on The Grand Lawn of The Sanctuary. This concert will feature music from The Encore Band.
When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Kiawah Island Golf Resort, 1 Sanctuary Beach Drive, Kiawah Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6296, bit.ly/2WvlaeE
Island Trio Concert Series
What: The Island Trio will kick off part one of a summer concert series at The Ponds amphitheater. Admission is free, but donations will be collected to benefit the Summerville-Dorchester Museum.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 8
Where: The Ponds Amphitheatre, 100 Hundred Oaks Parkway, Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2JM36qR
‘I Love Edisto Party & Auction’
What: The Edisto Island Open Land Trust will host a party and auction to celebrate 25 years. The evening will drinks and heavy hors d’oeuvres, and the live auction will be run by Charleston television news personality Tom Crawford.
When: 6:30-9:30 p.m. June 8
Where: Edisto Beach Civic Center, 42 Station Ct, Edisto Island
Price: $75- $125
More Info: 843-869-9004, bit.ly/2W9TSLD
