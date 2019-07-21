Special Needs Swim Night (copy) (copy)

Splash Zone will host a Special Needs Swim Night on Saturday.

Today

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Vintage Market

What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.

When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21

Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., downtown Charleston

Price: Free

More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo

Scavenger Hunt

What: Students at Sullivan’s Island Elementary created 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson’s plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.

When: All day through Aug. 20

Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island

More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. July 24

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. July 24

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Kevin Koa, Reverend Hylton, Seth Brand, A. Lee Edwards, Side Hustle, and Big Thunder and the Rumblefish.

When: 6-10 p.m. July 24

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

Night Market

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Youth Triathalon

What: CCPRC and Palmetto TRIbe will hold the second annual youth triathlon at James Island County Park.

When: 7-11 a.m. July 27

Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston

Price: $45

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LqIyFg

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Swallow-tailed Kite

What: The Lower Savannah River Alliance will hold its sixth annual swallow-tailed kite outing, featuring guest speaker Paul Koehler, director of the Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary. Register in advance online.

When: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 27

Where: LSRA Education Center, 12049 Burton's Ferry Highway, Allendale

Price: $50

More Info: dave@savannahriverkeeper.org, bit.ly/2SlbChQ

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Special Needs Swim 

What: People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an exclusive evening at Splash Zone.

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27

Where: Splash Zone, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island

Price: $7

More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5qvBM

