Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Vintage Market
What: Join Holy City Vintage as they host a pop-up market with a variety of food and drink vendors, vintage goods, artisan sellers and more.
When: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. July 21
Where: The French Eclectic, 4244 Scott St., downtown Charleston
Price: Free
More Info: bit.ly/2PW5bAQ
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2X3Kkxo
Scavenger Hunt
What: Students at Sullivan’s Island Elementary created 16 signs to mark paths and nesting areas for Wilson’s plover shorebirds on the south end of the island. The first person to locate each sign gets a prize.
When: All day through Aug. 20
Where: Edgar Allan Poe/Sullivan's Island Library, PO Box 798 1921 I'On Ave., Sullivan's Island
More Info: 843-883-3914, bit.ly/2wTrcre
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. July 24
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. July 24
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Singer in the Round, Kevin Koa, Reverend Hylton, Seth Brand, A. Lee Edwards, Side Hustle, and Big Thunder and the Rumblefish.
When: 6-10 p.m. July 24
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Youth Triathalon
What: CCPRC and Palmetto TRIbe will hold the second annual youth triathlon at James Island County Park.
When: 7-11 a.m. July 27
Where: James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, Charleston
Price: $45
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2LqIyFg
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Swallow-tailed Kite
What: The Lower Savannah River Alliance will hold its sixth annual swallow-tailed kite outing, featuring guest speaker Paul Koehler, director of the Silver Bluff Audubon Center and Sanctuary. Register in advance online.
When: 8 a.m.-1:30 p.m. July 27
Where: LSRA Education Center, 12049 Burton's Ferry Highway, Allendale
Price: $50
More Info: dave@savannahriverkeeper.org, bit.ly/2SlbChQ
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Special Needs Swim
What: People with special needs, their caregivers, and families are invited to an exclusive evening at Splash Zone.
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m. July 27
Where: Splash Zone, James Island County Park, 871 Riverland Drive, James Island
Price: $7
More Info: 843-795-4386, bit.ly/2J5qvBM
