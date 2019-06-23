freshfields (copy)

Freshfields Village hosts two events, Music on the Green on Fridays and Starlight Cinema on Wednesdays.

Today

Brunch Market

What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.

When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays

Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island

More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt

Cruising for a Cause

What: This cruise on the Carolina Girl will benefit Pet Helpers, and attendees can bring their own snacks and beverages.

When: 1:45-4 p.m. June 23

Where: St. Johns Yacht Harbor, 2408 Maybank Highway

Price: $50

More Info: 843-557-1027, bit.ly/2KtI6Fy

Summer Cookout

What: Slow Food Charleston at the MUSC Urban Farm will host tours, guided conversations and a dinner prepared by three Charleston chefs.

When: 5-9 p.m. June 23

Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29 Bee St., Charleston

Price: $25-$85

More Info: 404-312-0789, bit.ly/2KmMNAP

Monday

Summer Market

What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.

When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut

Tuesday

Mount Pleasant Market

What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.

When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays

Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant

More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX

Wednesday

Island Produce Stand

What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.

When: 9 a.m. June 26

Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island

More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs

Beach Walk

What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.

When: 9:30 a.m. June 26

Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach

Price: $5-$10

More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq

West Ashley Market

What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.

When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays

Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO

Awendaw Barn Jam

What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Pete Henry, Casey Clark, Drew Gibson, The Abbey Elmore Band, Swim in the Wild, and The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn.

When: 6-10 p.m. June 26

Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw

Price: $5

More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP

Thursday

Wolf Feeding

What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.

When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays

Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw

Price: Free

More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC

Friday

Party at the Point

What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment features the Journey tribute band Departure.

When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 28

Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant

Price: $8

More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2MMFrsJ

Music on the Green

What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Voltage Brothers. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.

When: 6-9 p.m. June 28

Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island

Price: Free

More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2ZFkDVz

Night Market 

What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.

When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December

Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F

Saturday

Charleston Market

What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.

When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston

More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com

Lowcountry Market

What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.

When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston

More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf

Johns Island Market

What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.

When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays

Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island

More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx

Couponing 101

What: Jenny Martin, author of SouthernSavers.com, will discuss gathering, organizing and using coupons.

When: 10 a.m.-noon June 29

Where: National Karate MMA, 827 Travelers Blvd., Summerville

Price: Free

More Info: jenny@southernsavers.com, bit.ly/2x4gwGa

Kids Carnival

What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will end its Summer Series with a carnival in the Children’s Garden with games, food, inflatables and a magician.

When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29

Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston

Price: Included in $10-$20 admission

More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/31PpHbV

To add an event, go to www.postandcourier.com/events

We're improving out commenting experience.

We’ve temporarily removed comments from articles while we work on a new and better commenting experience. In the meantime, subscribers are encouraged to join the conversation at our Post and Courier Subscribers group on Facebook.