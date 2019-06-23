Today
Brunch Market
What: The Sunday Brunch Farmer’s Market features local farmers and artisans, a full deck bar and live music.
When: 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Sundays
Where: Pour House, 1977 Maybank Highway, James Island
More Info: bit.ly/2Tkpyrt
Cruising for a Cause
What: This cruise on the Carolina Girl will benefit Pet Helpers, and attendees can bring their own snacks and beverages.
When: 1:45-4 p.m. June 23
Where: St. Johns Yacht Harbor, 2408 Maybank Highway
Price: $50
More Info: 843-557-1027, bit.ly/2KtI6Fy
Summer Cookout
What: Slow Food Charleston at the MUSC Urban Farm will host tours, guided conversations and a dinner prepared by three Charleston chefs.
When: 5-9 p.m. June 23
Where: MUSC Urban Farm, 29 Bee St., Charleston
Price: $25-$85
More Info: 404-312-0789, bit.ly/2KmMNAP
Monday
Summer Market
What: Freshfields hosts a weekly Summer Farmer’s Market, featuring local produce, seafood, packaged and prepared food and Lowcountry crafts.
When: 4-8 p.m. Mondays
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Kiawah Island
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2EI3sut
Tuesday
Mount Pleasant Market
What: Locally grown and S.C. certified produce, just-picked vegetables and fruits, local seafood, fresh-cooked meals, baked and canned goods and locally produced snacks.
When: 3:30-7 p.m. Tuesdays
Where: Pavilion at Moultrie Middle School, 645 Coleman Blvd., Mount Pleasant
More Info: 843-884-2528, bit.ly/2qQ4KwX
Wednesday
Island Produce Stand
What: Local seasonal produce from Freeman Farm will be on sale every Wednesday outside the center during the growing season.
When: 9 a.m. June 26
Where: Lowcountry Senior Center, 865 Riverland Drive, James Island
More Info: 843-990-5555, bit.ly/2wPd2Hs
Beach Walk
What: A naturalist will lead a guided walk on Folly Beach every Wednesday morning and discuss the barrier islands and the animals that inhabit them.
When: 9:30 a.m. June 26
Where: Folly Beach near Lighthouse, 1746 E. Ashley Ave, Folly Beach
Price: $5-$10
More Info: 843-813-5009, bit.ly/2WEznSq
West Ashley Market
What: The West Ashley Farmers Market features local food vendors and a curated program of live entertainment and activities.
When: 3-7 p.m. Wednesdays
Where: Ackerman Park, 55 Sycamore Ave., Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, bit.ly/2LgtOJO
Awendaw Barn Jam
What: This installment of the outdoor concert series from Awendaw Green will feature Pete Henry, Casey Clark, Drew Gibson, The Abbey Elmore Band, Swim in the Wild, and The Adventures of Annabelle Lyn.
When: 6-10 p.m. June 26
Where: Sewee Outpost 4853 N. Highway 17, Awendaw
Price: $5
More Info: 843-452-1642, bit.ly/2Vtw9AP
Thursday
Wolf Feeding
What: Rob the "Wolfman” will share the wolves’ history and also talk about other canids like the gray wolf and coyote twice each week.
When: 3 p.m. Thursdays; 11:30 a.m. Saturdays
Where: Sewee Visitor and Environmental Education Center, 5821 Highway 17 N., Awendaw
Price: Free
More Info: 843-928-3368, bit.ly/2XFpBRC
Friday
Party at the Point
What: This concert series will feature different musical acts each Friday and will run through July 5. This installment features the Journey tribute band Departure.
When: 5:30-9:30 p.m. June 28
Where: Charleston Harbor Resort and Marina, 20 Patriots Point Road, Mount Pleasant
Price: $8
More Info: 843-769-4799, bit.ly/2MMFrsJ
Music on the Green
What: This family-friendly concert series will feature music from Voltage Brothers. Vendors will also be set up with food and beverages for purchase.
When: 6-9 p.m. June 28
Where: Freshfields Village, 165 Village Green Drive, Johns Island
Price: Free
More Info: 843-768-6491, bit.ly/2ZFkDVz
Night Market
What: The Charleston Night Market is now open with more than 100 local artists and craftspeople, as well as live music.
When: 6:30-10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through December
Where: Historic City Market, 188 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2GjKo5F
Saturday
Charleston Market
What: The Charleston Farmers Market features fresh local produce, breakfast and lunch vendors, artists and more.
When: 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Marion Square, 329 Meeting St., downtown Charleston
More Info: 843-724-7305, charlestonfarmersmarket.com
Lowcountry Market
What: New Lowcountry Farmers Market with produce, local vendors, live music and a kids' zone.
When: 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Parking lot at Tanger Outlet, 4840 Tanger Outlet Blvd., North Charleston
More Info: bit.ly/2G7WIHf
Johns Island Market
What: The Johns Island Homegrown Market features local farmers and artisans, prepared food vendors and a variety of food trucks.
When: 9:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Saturdays
Where: Charleston Collegiate School, 2024 Academy Road, Johns Island
More Info: bit.ly/2v9g3Bx
Couponing 101
What: Jenny Martin, author of SouthernSavers.com, will discuss gathering, organizing and using coupons.
When: 10 a.m.-noon June 29
Where: National Karate MMA, 827 Travelers Blvd., Summerville
Price: Free
More Info: jenny@southernsavers.com, bit.ly/2x4gwGa
Kids Carnival
What: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens will end its Summer Series with a carnival in the Children’s Garden with games, food, inflatables and a magician.
When: 11 a.m.-2 p.m. June 29
Where: Magnolia Plantation and Gardens, 3550 Ashley River Road, Charleston
Price: Included in $10-$20 admission
More Info: 843-571-1266, bit.ly/31PpHbV
